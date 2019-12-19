worst game of Soyuncu under Brendan so far. De Bruyne made him look like a pub player.



To be kind to the lad, he certainly isn't the only player De Brunye makes look like a pub player. That said, in the bigger games he comes off as a impetuous and has the David Luis moments in him. He gave away the penalty United got at Old Trafford for diving in without any need to. But he's young, hardly played last season after being bought by Puel and had to come in to replace the centerpiece of their defence.