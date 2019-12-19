« previous next »
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1200 on: December 19, 2019, 12:45:15 PM
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1201 on: December 19, 2019, 12:53:28 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 19, 2019, 12:45:15 PM
:lmao

Rob is RAWK'S answer to Warren Beatty

Rob Bigalow, Manc Gigalo
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1202 on: December 19, 2019, 01:02:48 PM
Quote from: deFacto on December 19, 2019, 12:53:28 PM
Rob Bigalow, Manc Gigalo

Rob and his mates

Charnock Richard Services 2018

PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1203 on: December 19, 2019, 02:06:05 PM
Robs the one in the shorts saying Mane right?


OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1204 on: December 19, 2019, 02:19:21 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 19, 2019, 12:45:15 PM
:lmao

Rob is RAWK'S answer to Warren Beatty

Rob as hes about to carve the turkey on Christmas Day:



No need to guess when shes being an actress.
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1205 on: December 19, 2019, 03:14:45 PM
Rob, dirty ole minx of Rawk.

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1206 on: December 19, 2019, 03:20:46 PM
Quote from: PaulF on December 19, 2019, 02:06:05 PM
Robs the one in the shorts saying Mane right?

MANC
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1207 on: December 19, 2019, 03:22:59 PM
Still wanting these to twat Man City.
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1208 on: December 19, 2019, 03:27:32 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 19, 2019, 03:22:59 PM
Still wanting these to twat Man City.

Rob has already been in most twats in the city of Manchester.


Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1209 on: December 19, 2019, 03:40:14 PM
Quote from: deFacto on December 19, 2019, 03:27:32 PM
Rob has already been in most twats in the city of Manchester.
:lmao


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 12:27:58 AM
So we play them with a 10pt lead intact. I hope we have the energy and legs on the 26th to put them to the sword and knock them out of the picture for good.
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 12:35:35 AM
Vardy looked excellent again.  It will be interesting to see how he does against VVD and Gomez as he won't find them as pedestrian as Otamendi and Fernandinho.

Apart from Vardy though they looked way off Man City.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 12:36:18 AM
Didnt play well at all. Relying on Vardy breaking the line. But no way should that have been a pen.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 12:38:32 AM
It's possible the multiple games in a week doesn't work for their small squad. the exertions against everton with extra time midweek seems like it took a toll.
SprouterAtFart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 05:20:44 AM
Quote
It was similar when Leicester City visited Goodison Park in the League Cup on Wednesday. Again, Feed the Scousers featured prominently on the soundtrack. Outside, Everton supporters were taking donations for a food bank, trying to stop families going hungry this Christmas. Inside, Leicesters fans were trying a new chant.

Boris 

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson 

Will take your benefits

Da da, da da dah! Da da, da da dah!

https://theathletic.com/1470343/2019/12/22/daniel-taylor/



The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 05:27:10 AM
How are people from fucking Leicester coming here and singing about poverty and benefits. Almost as bad as the Mancs singing about it. Football fans are utter dickheads and just completely thick
demain

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 05:30:56 AM
Absolute c*nts.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 AM
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 05:27:10 AM
How are people from fucking Leicester coming here and singing about poverty and benefits. Almost as bad as the Mancs singing about it. Football fans are utter dickheads and just completely thick

4 million kids in the UK are growing up in poverty, 40,000 kids in Leicester are growing up in poverty, for the wards it varies between 40 to 43% of the kids living in the wards.

YOU FUCKING c*nts SINGING ABOUT POVERTY LIKE IT IS FUNNY
Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 09:31:47 AM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 08:58:02 AM
4 million kids in the UK are growing up in poverty, 40,000 kids in Leicester are growing up in poverty, for the wards it varies between 40 to 43% of the kids living in the wards.

YOU FUCKING c*nts SINGING ABOUT POVERTY LIKE IT IS FUNNY
Just bantz 'innit....

Fucking morons
elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 09:39:21 AM
worst game of Soyuncu under Brendan so far. De Bruyne made him look like a pub player.
davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 10:12:34 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:39:21 AM
worst game of Soyuncu under Brendan so far. De Bruyne made him look like a pub player.

To be kind to the lad, he certainly isn't the only player De Brunye makes look like a pub player. That said, in the bigger games he comes off as a impetuous and has the David Luis moments in him. He gave away the penalty United got at Old Trafford for diving in without any need to. But he's young, hardly played last season after being bought by Puel and had to come in to replace the centerpiece of their defence.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 AM
Win there on Thursday and theyre back to scrapping with Spurs, Chelsea and maybe United for spots 3-6 and we can just worry about City winning 25 games on the spin.

Incredible how Vardy is still such a danger.
Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 11:39:07 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:39:21 AM
worst game of Soyuncu under Brendan so far. De Bruyne made him look like a pub player.

To be fair to him, he wasn't the only one. I watched extensive highlights of the game and Leicester were simply outclassed all over the pitch. City could have won that about 6-1. I think yesterday was evidence enough that Leicester are going to be nowhere near us this season but that City still have the potential to be despite being ways back. I feel a lot more confident about Boxing Day now. Play our game and we'll beat them.
Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 AM
Would like Leicester a lot more if they weren't supported by a load of little England wankers.
plucking affattedgoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 AM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 09:31:47 AM
Just bantz 'innit....

Fucking morons

They had a food-bank drive in January and they had to put a load more lorries on to cope with the load. The lack of awareness from most football fans in the name of bantz is staggering.
BlackandWhitePaul

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 AM
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 05:27:10 AM
How are people from fucking Leicester coming here and singing about poverty and benefits. Almost as bad as the Mancs singing about it. Football fans are utter dickheads and just completely thick
Not just football fans mate.

It's everything, everywhere, all the time and it depresses me   :(
eddiedingle

  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1226 on: Today at 03:46:11 AM
I think they showed outstanding character just lacked a wee bit of luck.
Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1227 on: Today at 04:31:56 AM
Tory club.
