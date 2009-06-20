I get what you're saying, why you're motivated that way and can see that it's working fine - just to be clear that the following isn't a criticisim, or a 'yu should do like i do!' post.



i just think not feeling comfortable to share a sincere interest with someone about their culture/background etc would (in my shoes only) have prevented so many interesting discussions, and getting to know so many people better than if neither party wanted to broach heritage



separate point, but i feel like following hard and fast rules (like that workplace one, potentially) is so limiting - especially when those rules often fail with some of the fundamental stuff, like acknowledging that intent is hugely significant. obviously there's times when questions about 'from' are negative and hostile, but theyre usually obvious and clearly distinguished from when someone is keen on a nice chat about it



Good points CC, and yes it would be a shame to miss out on those interactions. But I dont really miss out doing it my way. For instance, I regularly have really interesting chats with a colleague from Eritrea, and want to hear all about the country as its fascinating every time he comes back from a trip there to see his family. But it stemmed initially, eight years ago, from him telling me hes off to visit family in Eritrea. Before that, our conversations were far less interesting, just the usual mundane stuff that goes on between colleagues, which sort of bears out your point to be honestOn your other point, I must admit I was surprised it was said on the course. Despite me not asking it, I agree there are times and ways it can be asked without causing offence. That that point was not made as a caveat did make me stop and wonder why. But then when I thought it through, i realised that it MIGHT offend, so probably best avoided, which is what I was doing anyway. But it did surprise me and I did think maybe its in some way counter productive.Id still personally think that Id think mind your own business unless it was asked in a certain way that not everyone can manage. But its impossible to know how youd react really so how Id imagine Id react is probably a moot point. Which goes full circle to the option least likely to cause offence being to not ask it. Were probably repeating the debate that was had when designing the course content!