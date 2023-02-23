Here's a shocking revelation - different, persuasive arguments made on this thread have actually made me change my mind a couple of times on this.



In the end, I don't have much sympathy for the grooming storyline. She might have been an immature idiot but she was old enough to know right from wrong, and when the 'wrong' in question is as bad as the shit ISIS did (and were not shy about publicizing - it's not like anyone wouldn't have known about their violent side, it was their trademark) then that argument doesn't hold up for me



The argument that "she's fundamentally Britain's problem, we should deal with her one way or the other and not fob her off on Bangladesh or the world at large" won me over. I think that's true. Stripping her of her citizenship is a cop out



12C's arguments were persuasive but the part about "joining ISIS is akin to joining the Nazis" actually had the opposite effect on me - I thought of what we'd do to a Nazi war criminal, and what Nazis who had been tried had actually done. And I thought, what did she actually do though? She didn't behead anyone, she just went to be a wife and housekeeper for them as far as we know. What would you do with Mrs. Goebbels or Hitler's housekeeper? You could hate them all you want but you couldn't really convict them of much could you?



So I say: bring her back, reinstate her citizenship, put her on trial, and bang her up. At least 10 years. Is she a danger, who knows, but it's not out of the realms of possibility.



The problem of course is the trial, and gathering the evidence. It's the same reason why people are still sat in Guantanamo Bay. The world would be watching the trial, it has to end in a conviction so it's basically a kangaroo court - but the world is watching so it can't be - hence the conundrum.



Here's a question to those on the more sympathetic side who think she's a victim of grooming:



1) should she be put on trial?*

2) assuming no new evidence comes to light and all we know now about what she did in Syria is all we will ever know - would you convict her?

3) if you would convict her, how long of a sentence would you hand out?



Don't worry your answers will not be held against you if new information comes out, this is just a hypothetical scenario.



*does anyone know the exact charges she might be tried on? I've seen some conflicting info. "Membership of a proscribed organisation" under the 2000 Terrorism Act seems the most likely.