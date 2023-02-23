It's what they've all done. You make the point & don't get an answer, and you foolishly hope that something has sunk in and they've actually realised their position isn't tenable. But then they pop up again a day later with the exact same boring nonsense, and you realise they're just cowards who know that an honest answer shows them up as hypocrites, and a lie makes them out to be awful people (or I guess vice versa).
I'd rather not waste my time with the likes of you.
I would ask you to fuck off but that is not accepted on RAWK, so ta.
If inferential reasoning is beyond your mental capacities, its not my problem. Since I have five minutes, I will spell it out for you and the other apologists. Off to the ignore list you go.
- I don't believe she has been 'groomed', rather she has acted completely out of her own volition, free will and choice, after having been radicalized, again, by her own choice. Every teen who is influenced by others, including peers and non -related adults, is not groomed. That is my position. She was 15, not a toddler with no sense of right or wrong.
Therefore,
- She is majorly responsible for her own actions.
- Her actions are joining and supporting the worst terrorist group on earth with a murderous track record, with the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people attributed to them. This is a 15 year old, who KNOWINGLY (As the judgment says) went and joined them, having seen what they are capable of. She was 15, not 5.
- She was there for years, with most of what she did there being classified. But the SC judges and the penal reached the conclusion that she is enough of a threat to national security to override any concerns about her age and the role of others in leading her towards ISIS. I agree. There are reports about her being an enforcer and also complicit in preparing abducted women for rape and abuse. Also reports on her sewing suicide vests on to jihadis. As mentioned, most of her actions in Syria have not been released.
-She is a threat, unrepentant and unconcerned. She has a good chance of coming here and radicalizing others. Someone who is completely unfazed by beheadings, torture and rapes is a serious threat. I also agree with the assessment (again, in the judgment), that she has essentially changed her tune recently to influence legal proceedings and public opinion in her favour.
In summary, my position is clear.
she is a threat, here or there. She needs to be dealt with in the harshest manner possible, an 'example' for others who seek this path. She is (majorly) responsible for her own actions and therefore, needs to pay for her crimes. And yes, joining ISIS is a big enough crime in my book, as bad as joining the Nazis. If you have really seen what they have done, you would not argue otherwise.
The crux of the apologists arguments comes down to the assertion that she was 'groomed'. I disagree and don't think she meets the standard. Influenced != Groomed.
Is that clear enough?