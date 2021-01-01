Mate noone missed your point. Machae just referenced an old comment about peer reviewing. You've made your point many times now, only differene this time was the whataboutery at rawkybalboa (about stuff that shouldn't really be equated to what she did).
He equated a 15 year old doing "silly stuff" with joining Isis, the worst scumbags on earth. That is not silly fucking stuff by any stretch. She has supported scum who have done a hell lot more than rape and murder.
So I just asked him, would he feel the same about a 15 year old rapist/murderer?
Because he equated joining ISIS with doing 'silly stuff'...
Can't believe I have to spell this out.