Thoughts on Shamima Begum?

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1040 on: Today at 04:01:18 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:25:30 pm
I would say, as shes been a stupid dumb 15 year old and screwed up or got groomed big time she does still deserve a chance. Am sure we all have done some silly stuff when 15 odd an maybe got away with it. Even if it was one of our daughters who did something silly or went of to Ukraine or Syria we would be doing all we could to have them back. Crazy situation God forbid any of us parents have to deal with some crazy stuff kids do in their youth.


If you want to bring her back, throw the fucking book at her. Joining ISIS is not your run of the mill 'stupid' stuff kids do.

If a 15 year old raped and murdered someone, would you pass it off as 'stupid stuff'?



Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1041 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm
More like groomed online. Probably fell for the husband thing and being a bride crap. Doubt she knew much about the horrors of ISIS.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:17:43 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:01:18 pm

If you want to bring her back, throw the fucking book at her. Joining ISIS is not your run of the mill 'stupid' stuff kids do.

If a 15 year old raped and murdered someone, would you pass it off as 'stupid stuff'?





How many has she raped and killed mate, peer reviewed stuff please
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:24:56 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:17:43 pm
How many has she raped and killed mate, peer reviewed stuff please

He didn't say she had, it was an obvious hypothetical. What is the point in responding like that? Peer reviewed stuff  ::)
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:29:26 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:24:56 pm
He didn't say she had, it was an obvious hypothetical. What is the point in responding like that? Peer reviewed stuff  ::)

It was a fucking pisstake, check previous posts ffs
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:33:53 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:24:56 pm
He didn't say she had, it was an obvious hypothetical. What is the point in responding like that? Peer reviewed stuff  ::)

Moe like more obvious hyperbolic bollocks.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:15:56 pm
Missed the point by a fucking mile, as you usually do

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1047 on: Today at 10:25:24 pm
Mate noone missed your point. Machae just referenced an old comment about peer reviewing. You've made your point many times now, only differene this time was the whataboutery at rawkybalboa (about stuff that shouldn't really be equated to what she did).
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1048 on: Today at 10:32:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:25:24 pm
Mate noone missed your point. Machae just referenced an old comment about peer reviewing. You've made your point many times now, only differene this time was the whataboutery at rawkybalboa (about stuff that shouldn't really be equated to what she did).

He equated a 15 year old doing "silly stuff" with joining Isis, the worst scumbags on earth. That is not silly fucking stuff by any stretch. She has supported scum who have done a hell lot more than rape and murder.

So I just asked him, would he feel the same about a 15 year old rapist/murderer?

Because he equated joining ISIS with doing 'silly stuff'...

Can't believe I have to spell this out.  ::)
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1049 on: Today at 10:37:28 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:32:03 pm
Can't believe I have to spell this out.  ::)
Trust me, you don't.

You also don't need to rely on emotional fervour to make your point, nor conflate her actions with stuff she hasn't done - it doesn't help make your point more convincing.

You believe the best solution is something extremely draconian, we know, and you think that legally this 15 year olds actions should be treated in the same way as nazis/isis and murderers and rapists. We got it.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #1050 on: Today at 10:38:04 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:32:03 pm
He equated a 15 year old doing "silly stuff" with joining Isis, the worst scumbags on earth. That is not silly fucking stuff by any stretch. She has supported scum who have done a hell lot more than rape and murder.

So I just asked him, would he feel the same about a 15 year old rapist/murderer?

Because he equated joining ISIS with doing 'silly stuff'...

Can't believe I have to spell this out.  ::)

A 15 year old murderer and rapist isn't the same as being groomed and being a wife to a terrorist. The fact that you can't make sense of it, is galling

Do you also think the girls who were groomed by grooming gangs in Rotherham were also partly culpable or did society let them down? After all, they shouldve known better right
