This isnt quite it. Statelessness is about whether shes protected internationally, not about how the country she belongs to will treat her. If that country also wants to execute her then thats bad news for her, but it doesnt mean there isnt a country thats ultimately responsible for her, which is what the anti-statelessness concept is designed to avoid.



In any event if those were serious objections then youd imagine they wouldnt have escaped the notice of the tribunal or the legal teams.



That wasn't the point I was making - there are two elements to this - firstly, was it within the law itself (which is the stateless point - also can I get brownie points for avoiding the latin?), and secondly, if the decision is one legally open to the SoS was it a rational exercise of discretion. The facts regarding what Bangladesh would do to her are factors that the SoS ought to take into account, though as the various judgments make clear, this factor is not determinative in and of itself and indeed, the SoS must only consider foreseeable "risks". So yes, I agree its not the test with respect to statelessness, though Begum's lawyers did argue that de facto statelessness due to this treatment should be the test! (I should add at this point, everything I know about immigration law I know against my will, and following this discussion I will promptly delete any information I have accidently gained from reading the judgments)On the citizenship point: What Bangladesh have said on the matter has been contradictory, and is not hugely relevant. Every Court which has considered the matter has dispensed with the statelessness point in very short order, which suggests there are no reasonable arguments to suggest she was made stateless in law (at the time the decision was made). Indeed, the decision of SIAC on this point was not reviewed at all, which suggests to me that it is (for reasons which are not wholly clear due to the quasi-secret nature of SIAC proceedings) inarguable. Whether she is de facto stateless will probably be appealed (from the recent SIAC, not the first SIAC) so we shall see