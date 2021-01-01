« previous next »
Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 42961 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 am »
Article in todays observer on the extent to which current Govt is attempting to strip folk of their UK citizenship.  Begum is obviously high profile in respect of that, but worth noting in the background Govt is chipping away re those it deems undesirables under its Nationality and Borders bill.

https://diversityuk.org/stripping-british-citizenship-the-governments-new-bill-explained/

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/blogs/rights-and-realities/how-government-plan-secretly-strip-people-their-citizenship
Online Riquende

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:07:02 am
And there we have it:

I expected to get something along the lines of "I don't answer hypotheticals", especially when their truthful answer would show them up as a hypocrite & all-round terrible person. It's not a problem Iska, you've shown those qualities over and over already. You can just admit that you don't hold a logically rational position on this.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 12:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:56:48 am
This isnt quite it.  Statelessness is about whether shes protected internationally, not about how the country she belongs to will treat her.  If that country also wants to execute her then thats bad news for her, but it doesnt mean there isnt a country thats ultimately responsible for her, which is what the anti-statelessness concept is designed to avoid.

In any event if those were serious objections then youd imagine they wouldnt have escaped the notice of the tribunal or the legal teams.

That wasn't the point I was making - there are two elements to this - firstly, was it within the law itself (which is the stateless point - also can I get brownie points for avoiding the latin?), and secondly, if the decision is one legally open to the SoS was it a rational exercise of discretion. The facts regarding what Bangladesh would do to her are factors that the SoS ought to take into account, though as the various judgments make clear, this factor is not determinative in and of itself and indeed, the SoS must only consider foreseeable "risks". So yes, I agree its not the test with respect to statelessness, though Begum's lawyers did argue that de facto statelessness due to this treatment should be the test! (I should add at this point, everything I know about immigration law I know against my will, and following this discussion I will promptly delete any information I have accidently gained from reading the judgments)

On the citizenship point: What Bangladesh have said on the matter has been contradictory, and is not hugely relevant. Every Court which has considered the matter has dispensed with the statelessness point in very short order, which suggests there are no reasonable arguments to suggest she was made stateless in law (at the time the decision was  made). Indeed, the decision of SIAC on this point was not reviewed at all, which suggests to me that it is (for reasons which are not wholly clear due to the quasi-secret nature of SIAC proceedings) inarguable. Whether she is de facto stateless will probably be appealed (from the recent SIAC, not the first SIAC) so we shall see
Offline GreatEx

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 12:22:29 pm »
What an utterly ridiculous scenario. A woman who exclusively holds British citizenship, but is also entitled to apply for Bangladeshi citizenship, departs her lifelong home in Britain to join an illegal terrorist organisation in Syria, and having been deemed a danger to national security, Britain is allowed to revoke her actual citizenship and Bangladesh is... what, expected to turn this dangerous terrorist's potential citizenship into an actual citizenship and assume all responsibility for the rest of her life? It's completely bonkers that anyone would think this is reasonable. It's simply a rich country trampling all over a  poor country. You'd think Liverpool fans would be unanimously against such irredeemably imperialist Tory behaviour.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:22:29 pm
What an utterly ridiculous scenario. A woman who exclusively holds British citizenship, but is also entitled to apply for Bangladeshi citizenship, departs her lifelong home in Britain to join an illegal terrorist organisation in Syria, and having been deemed a danger to national security, Britain is allowed to revoke her actual citizenship and Bangladesh is... what, expected to turn this dangerous terrorist's potential citizenship into an actual citizenship and assume all responsibility for the rest of her life? It's completely bonkers that anyone would think this is reasonable. It's simply a rich country trampling all over a  poor country. You'd think Liverpool fans would be unanimously against such irredeemably imperialist Tory behaviour.

I don't think it is reasonable. As (perhaps too obliquely) implied above, the rationality part of the test is where I believe the decision making fails.
Offline Iska

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 12:42:23 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 12:05:38 pm
Whether she is de facto stateless will probably be appealed (from the recent SIAC, not the first SIAC) so we shall see
All fair points I think.  This seems like the obvious challenge to me so thats why Im slightly confused about whether there was more explanation about it.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:22:29 pm
Bangladesh is... what, expected to turn this dangerous terrorist's potential citizenship into an actual citizenship and assume all responsibility for the rest of her life? It's completely bonkers that anyone would think this is reasonable. It's simply a rich country trampling all over a poor country. You'd think Liverpool fans would be unanimously against such irredeemably imperialist Tory behaviour.
Also a fair question I think, the first half at least.  Again Im confused as to whether theres more to be made of it.  Could Bangladesh revoke her nationality first, for example?  Again, it seems like something that would obviously have been thought about.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:43:02 am
I expected to get something along the lines of "I don't answer hypotheticals", especially when their truthful answer would show them up as a hypocrite & all-round terrible person. It's not a problem Iska, you've shown those qualities over and over already. You can just admit that you don't hold a logically rational position on this.
On the other hand.  Im sorry if you get wound up by my not engaging with you when Ill discuss things with others, but its because youre not a serious guy.  Firstly, you dont even know what my position is here.  And secondly, if you cant even properly describe what your imaginary opponents think, then youre not going to be worth arguing with.
Offline TSC

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 12:42:23 pm
Could Bangladesh revoke her nationality first, for example? 

As (Bangladeshi) it is not present there is nothing to revoke?
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 12:51:08 pm »
She could have revoked her eligibility for citizenship first as well as Bangladesh which I find fascinating (a point here to make about her possible lack of access to justice - she couldn't get legal advice prior to attempting to return). On the lack of reasoning, its due to the proper discussion of the law on this being in closed judgments of the SIAC (and the fact that that most of the original findings of the SIAC were not appealed). Side note: I hate closed judgments. They serve no-one. Anonymise some of it, if need be, but no legal reasoning should ever be hidden from the public.

As someone who decided early on in my legal career that there are two areas of law I just can't hack (pensions, because its too hard, and immigration because its awful) I can't offer more insight other than just what is published though!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:22:29 pm
What an utterly ridiculous scenario. A woman who exclusively holds British citizenship, but is also entitled to apply for Bangladeshi citizenship, departs her lifelong home in Britain to join an illegal terrorist organisation in Syria, and having been deemed a danger to national security, Britain is allowed to revoke her actual citizenship and Bangladesh is... what, expected to turn this dangerous terrorist's potential citizenship into an actual citizenship and assume all responsibility for the rest of her life? It's completely bonkers that anyone would think this is reasonable. It's simply a rich country trampling all over a  poor country. You'd think Liverpool fans would be unanimously against such irredeemably imperialist Tory behaviour.
Yep. In total agreement with you. I made similar comments above.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342212.960
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 08:16:24 am »
To be 100% completely open and honest, I think she was a UK citizen and should remain as such, be brought home and dealt with by the courts.

But also being 100% honest (and this is where Im going to get pelters) Im not going to shed any tears over the ruling. She joined a terrorist organisation and showed little remorse. If its deemed she poses a threat, then so be it. Hopefully others will think twice about taking such a huge risk. There has to be consequences and this sends the strongest message.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 08:42:12 am »
And what about Bangladesh? What about Syria? Sorry, I'm a broken record, but the "fuck her" crowd never seem able to answer the question.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 08:50:01 am »
As I said, statehood wise shes still British imo, but Im not unhappy if shes someone elses problem now.
Offline thejbs

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 11:12:40 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:16:24 am
To be 100% completely open and honest, I think she was a UK citizen and should remain as such, be brought home and dealt with by the courts.

But also being 100% honest (and this is where Im going to get pelters) Im not going to shed any tears over the ruling. She joined a terrorist organisation and showed little remorse. If its deemed she poses a threat, then so be it. Hopefully others will think twice about taking such a huge risk. There has to be consequences and this sends the strongest message.

The problem is, for someone being radicalised this is probably no deterrent and more likely to feed into anti-British propaganda. You would struggle to find any Muslim publications that support the Home Secretary, so imagine what fundamentalists think of it. It feeds the second class citizen argument at the very least.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:18:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:12:40 am
The problem is, for someone being radicalised this is probably no deterrent and more likely to feed into anti-British propaganda. You would struggle to find any Muslim publications that support the Home Secretary, so imagine what fundamentalists think of it. It feeds the second class citizen argument at the very least.
I do think fewer people would be inclined to follow in Shemima Begums footsteps if they know they are burning all bridges with their old lives, so yes I do think its a deterrent. I dont think appeasing fundamentalists is a particularly strong argument against. If someone is radicalised and hates their own country, then allowing Shemima Begum home is unlikely to change that. In some twisted way it might even have the opposite effect and embolden them, with her as some kind of heroine.
Online Machae

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 01:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:18:00 pm
I do think fewer people would be inclined to follow in Shemima Begums footsteps if they know they are burning all bridges with their old lives, so yes I do think its a deterrent. I dont think appeasing fundamentalists is a particularly strong argument against. If someone is radicalised and hates their own country, then allowing Shemima Begum home is unlikely to change that. In some twisted way it might even have the opposite effect and embolden them, with her as some kind of heroine.

If you do it for this, why not for other crimes? Murder, rape, paedophilia.etc. if the reason is to send a strong message, then surely that applies in all abhorrent crimes
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:25 pm
If you do it for this, why not for other crimes? Murder, rape, paedophilia.etc. if the reason is to send a strong message, then surely that applies in all abhorrent crimes
Yep, why not? I wouldnt shed a tear if she was a murderer, rapist or paedophile either. As Ive said twice before, I think shes a British citizen and should really be allowed home to face the music. But as the ruling was not to allow that, well.as our hard as nails, bastard Glaswegian PE teacher used to say whenever anyone raised a perceived injustice, hard cheddar cheese.
Online Machae

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:14:24 pm
Yep, why not? I wouldnt shed a tear if she was a murderer, rapist or paedophile either. As Ive said twice before, I think shes a British citizen and should really be allowed home to face the music. But as the ruling was not to allow that, well.as our hard as nails, bastard Glaswegian PE teacher used to say whenever anyone raised a perceived injustice, hard cheddar cheese.

But that's the thing, they won't so why are they making an 'example' here and not anywhere else. It's hypocrisy and wins votes with the base and fuck all to do with justice
Online Riquende

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:14:24 pm
Yep, why not?

Well now we've moved away from travelling abroad to join a terror group and into the realm of horrific 'domestic' crimes now. So first of all we'd have to create a local detention camp somewhere. Not a jail, but a kind of UK Guantanamo. Just somewhere to put our 'undesirables' out of the way.

Then instead of putting the accused on trial, giving them legal representation etc, the current Home Secretary can unilaterally just strip their citizenship and lob them directly into the camp, where they get to stay until... well, they die I guess. After all, they're stateless now. No UK legal support. No embassy to call for aid from. There was no verdict & no sentence, so they don't have a day of release to count down to.

Sounds pretty dystopian to me, sound like a country you'd want to live in?
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Well now we've moved away from travelling abroad to join a terror group and into the realm of horrific 'domestic' crimes now. So first of all we'd have to create a local detention camp somewhere. Not a jail, but a kind of UK Guantanamo. Just somewhere to put our 'undesirables' out of the way.

Then instead of putting the accused on trial, giving them legal representation etc, the current Home Secretary can unilaterally just strip their citizenship and lob them directly into the camp, where they get to stay until... well, they die I guess. After all, they're stateless now. No UK legal support. No embassy to call for aid from. There was no verdict & no sentence, so they don't have a day of release to count down to.

Sounds pretty dystopian to me, sound like a country you'd want to live in?
Bit of a moot point as none of that is going to happen. My yep why not was related to how I would feel. Ive already agreed three times now on the citizenship aspect of it under current laws. What Im also saying is that being completely honest, Im not going to shed a tear for Shemima Begum (or, as someone else hypothetically brought up, murderers or rapists or paedophiles or anyone else that leaves the country to go and commit a serious crime) if they find themselves no longer able to return.
Online Riquende

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 03:00:31 pm
Bit of a moot point as none of that is going to happen.

I saw your view on the situation, I was just using the reference to murderers, rapists etc to draw a parallel from what IS happening right now to what would have to happen in that case, to once again try to highlight how appalling the situation (and the views of some in here) is.

People have got a bee in their bonnet over Begum specifically, but when you try and apply the same extra-legal logic into different examples, funnily enough nobody wants to agree with their own stance.
Offline thejbs

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:18:00 pm
I do think fewer people would be inclined to follow in Shemima Begums footsteps if they know they are burning all bridges with their old lives, so yes I do think its a deterrent. I dont think appeasing fundamentalists is a particularly strong argument against. If someone is radicalised and hates their own country, then allowing Shemima Begum home is unlikely to change that. In some twisted way it might even have the opposite effect and embolden them, with her as some kind of heroine.

Im not so sure. Internment and draconian incidents like Bloody Sunday only increased support for the IRA. In America, studies show a correlation between the death penalty and an increase rather than reduction in violent crime/murder.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:44:14 pm
Im not so sure. Internment and draconian incidents like Bloody Sunday only increased support for the IRA. In America, studies show a correlation between the death penalty and an increase rather than reduction in violent crime/murder.
I dont think Bloody Sunday is a good comparison. Something like that would always increase support for the affected side, but its not a comparable situation at all.

On the death penalty example, nobody asks but what will the future potential murderers think? Or as you said, imagine what the fundamentalists think of it. If by that you meant fundamentalist terror organisations, then wouldnt they be happy shes not returning to a western den of iniquity?
Offline classycarra

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:13:49 pm
I dont think Bloody Sunday is a good comparison. Something like that would always increase support for the affected side, but its not a comparable situation at all.

On the death penalty example, nobody asks but what will the future potential murderers think? Or as you said, imagine what the fundamentalists think of it. If by that you meant fundamentalist terror organisations, then wouldnt they be happy shes not returning to a western den of iniquity?
not sure how you've made it a question of what the terror organisations may think - wasn't this about whether punishing Begum like this would serve as a deterrent as you claimed?

personally I'm inclined to agree with thejbs's interpretation over yours.

if you're a young british muslim who's disillusioned with life in the west/uk and you have peers telling you that there are islamist alternatives open to them, and you see the state taking away her citizenship despite her being born and raised in the UK (not to mention the fervent reaction to her citizenship being revoked by the more draconian among us), do you think that you would be more or less inclined to consider those opportunities?

Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:46:08 pm
not sure how you've made it a question of what the terror organisations may think -
I didnt.

Thejbs said imagine what the fundamentalists think of it so I was replying to that.
Offline classycarra

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 04:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:52:41 pm
I didnt.

Thejbs said imagine what the fundamentalists think of it so I was replying to that.
yeah, in the context of whether it's a deterrent, which was the confusion i meant

"for someone being radicalised this is probably no deterrent", in reply to you saying it sends the strongest possible message and might hopefully make people think twice
Online Red_Mist

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 05:02:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:56:46 pm
yeah, in the context of whether it's a deterrent, which was the confusion i meant

"for someone being radicalised this is probably no deterrent", in reply to you saying it sends the strongest possible message and might hopefully make people think twice
Who knows. Youd have to ask them yourself. I reckon someone who mightve been planning to run away to Syria to join a terrorist organisation might just be taking note of how thats gone for Begum. I could be wrong though.
