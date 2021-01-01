This unilateral stripping of citizenship in the name of 'national security' sets a dangerous precedent. At an individual level, it is justice; there is absolutely no reason to bring her back. But for the society at large, it sets a dangerous precedent.



It certainly does.Begum might have been a danger to the national security of this country - she may still be - but she has not had her day in court - and that is where I feel queasy about such a decision having been made - especially when taking into account the panel's confidence that she is a victim of trafficking.Its barely a week since David Smith - a worker at the British Embassy in Berlin was convicted of spying for the Putinist regime, and yet there has been no mention, no discussion about whether the UK could or should strip him of his citizenship - even though he has had his day in court and has been convicted of crimes which could - more likely than not - make Britain a less safe country than before.And that is before we discuss the antics of certain politicians in recent times, where questions need to asked about the loyalty to the country.One can argue that anyone who has taken the Putinist Rouble have already chosen their loyalty - and therefore stripping them of their citizenship - should be a cut and dried affair. One thing is for certain, the politicians who have made the Begum decision have done more to make Britain less safe than Begum and ISIS could dare dream of.Bring her back, charge her, try her, convict her, and then as far as I'm concerned, put her in jail and let the system deal with her.Deciding that they are not our problem does nothing but stoke hate and fear in our minority communities - it gives the far-right what they want.She was born here, she is our problem.