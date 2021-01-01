« previous next »
Thoughts on Shamima Begum?

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #920
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:12:32 pm
The only thing that the fucking thread has shown is how out of touch with reality some posters here are.

I am just happy that this little terrorist is getting what she deserves. I couldn't care less about daily heil slurs and shite like that. I don't have to prove my 'liberal' credentials to RAWK.

She is an evil little actress who has gone on fucking record saying that she only wanted to come back because ISIS were losing. Only last year did she change her fucking tune. She actually is on record, justifying the Manchester bombings as 'retaliation'. Fuck her and every other c*nt who went and joined ISIS.

I do believe she should be brought here and tried as a terrorist sympathizer. But how the fuck do you get witnesses and evidence of her wrongdoings from Syria?

There are likely thousands of people in NI that still view horrific terrorist acts as justified or retaliation. Ive sat and listened to an English person try to justify Bloody Sunday (state terrorism against uk/Irish civillians) as justified.

If begum was living in an isis caliphate in Syria as a child, hearing their propaganda and justifications for the Manchester bombing, it will have made an impression. Thats what happens when a child has been brainwashed, groomed and radicalised. Meanwhile, she has the British government stripping her of citizenship, feeding the propaganda shes been fed about her country.

That is not to say that she has no crimes to atone for and her lack of remorse should be taken into account.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #921
This unilateral stripping of citizenship in the name of 'national security' sets a dangerous precedent. At an individual level, it is justice; there is absolutely no reason to bring her back. But for the society at large, it sets a dangerous precedent.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #922
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:25:28 pm
This unilateral stripping of citizenship in the name of 'national security' sets a dangerous precedent. At an individual level, it is justice; there is absolutely no reason to bring her back. But for the society at large, it sets a dangerous precedent.

Apart from to take responsibility for her, rather than absolve ourselves of it.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #923
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:25:28 pm
This unilateral stripping of citizenship in the name of 'national security' sets a dangerous precedent. At an individual level, it is justice; there is absolutely no reason to bring her back. But for the society at large, it sets a dangerous precedent.

It certainly does.

Begum might have been a danger to the national security of this country - she may still be - but she has not had her day in court - and that is where I feel queasy about such a decision having been made - especially when taking into account the panel's confidence that she is a victim of trafficking.

Its barely a week since David Smith - a worker at the British Embassy in Berlin was convicted of spying for the Putinist regime, and yet there has been no mention, no discussion about whether the UK could or should strip him of his citizenship - even though he has had his day in court and has been convicted of crimes which could - more likely than not - make Britain a less safe country than before.

And that is before we discuss the antics of certain politicians in recent times, where questions need to asked about the loyalty to the country.

One can argue that anyone who has taken the Putinist Rouble have already chosen their loyalty - and therefore stripping them of their citizenship - should be a cut and dried affair. One thing is for certain, the politicians who have made the Begum decision have done more to make Britain less safe than Begum and ISIS could dare dream of.

Bring her back, charge her, try her, convict her, and then as far as I'm concerned, put her in jail and let the system deal with her.

Deciding that they are not our problem does nothing but stoke hate and fear in our minority communities - it gives the far-right what they want.

She was born here, she is our problem.
