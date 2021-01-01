« previous next »
Thoughts on Shamima Begum?

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-47229181

just a recap of the stuff she said in 2019, fully aware of her actions and showing no sign of regret or remorse. Fully an adult as well.

Someone who finds the horrors inflicted by Isis as 'normal' is a threat in terms of radicalizing others.

snip
Is this genuinely the first time you've encountered the being desensitised to violence phenomenon?

I'm sure it has a lot of risk factors associated with it (primarily applying risk to herself, rather than her being a risk to others), but I wouldn't say that as a society we should be so fearful as to disallow people with these issues from being citizens just in case we can't help them rehabilitate through treatment (potentially during incarceration, if convincted).

Would you fear a brit whose volunteered to fight the russian invaders alongside Ukrainians as a threat of radicalising others? or regular armed forces brits who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq?

Making policy on the hoof based on sensationalised fears doesn't seem an effective way to govern, particularly when you consider the knock on effects of the precedents beyond the individual in question
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Shamima-Begum-OPEN-Judgment.pdf

In the Ministerial Submission the Secretary of State was informed as follows:
The Security Service considers that any individual assessed to have
travelled to Syria and to have aligned with ISIL poses a threat to
national security. The basis for this assessment is set out [in the ISIL
Statements]. The Security Service assesses that BEGUM travelled to
Syria and aligned with ISIL, and has provided its assessment and
national security case as included in the relevant annexes. SCU note
that BEGUM travelled to Syria as a minor without informing her family
[in Annex A, it is further pointed out that she used her sisters passport,
suggesting that she had taken steps to plan her travel]. However,
25
BEGUM is assessed to have been in ISIL-controlled territory including
after she turned 18 in August 2017. SCU therefore considers that the
fact BEGUM travelled to Syria and aligned with ISIL as a minor does
not alter the Security Service assessment of the risk she now poses to
the UK. Recent media reporting indicates that she has also not sought
to distance herself from ISIL and seeks to leave Syria as ISIL is losing
its last remnants of territory there.  SCU have reflected on the
interview given to The Times newspaper on 14 February 2019, and do
not assess that the content undermines the Security Service assessment
that BEGUM is aligned with ISIL and that she therefore poses a threat
to UK national security. [emphasis added]
129.The passage we have highlighted might have been better expressed. The meaning
sought to be conveyed is that the only reason Ms Begum now wishes to return to the
United Kingdom is that the caliphate has fallen. Had it survived, she would have
remained with it. That interpretation is consistent with what Ms Begum said to a
journalist: that she effectively gave herself up because she was concerned for the safety
of her unborn child.

Excerpt from the judgment.

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm
Is this genuinely the first time you've encountered the being desensitised to violence phenomenon?

I'm sure it has a lot of risk factors associated with it (primarily applying risk to herself, rather than her being a risk to others), but I wouldn't say that as a society we should be so fearful as to disallow people with these issues from being citizens just in case we can't help them rehabilitate through treatment (potentially during incarceration, if convincted).

Would you fear a brit whose volunteered to fight the russian invaders alongside Ukrainians as a threat of radicalising others? or regular armed forces brits who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq?

Making policy on the hoof based on sensationalised fears doesn't seem an effective way to govern, particularly when you consider the knock on effects of the precedents beyond the individual in question


No offense but are you seriously insinuating that a Brit fighting alongside Ukrainians against invading forces can be equated with someone who voluntarily left the country to join the most abhorrent terrorist organization in the last 3 decades? 

Read my next post as well.

Again, there is no disagreeing on the fact that she should be brought back into the country and face the full force of law as a member of a global terrorist organization and possibly responsible for atrocities herself.

The disagreement happens when she is being portrayed as a victim of grooming and trafficking. My wife volunteers with an NGO who help rehabilitate trafficked women. They are nothing like this vile human being and deserve all the help and support they can get.


Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:33:52 pm
If you do not already understand why this is so offensive, I doubt I or anyone else can explain it to you.
I do understand it, but I dont think offensive is the right way to think about it.  I mean youre not going to hook up with ISIS, youll be fine.  I was trying to sympathise with the shock of suddenly realising your perspective has been wrong - like I mentioned, its something were all finding out again and again as the complacent last 25 or 50 years unravel, whether thats Brexit or Ukraine or whatever.  Youre part of a process and under the influence of forces playing out on a far longer historical scale than any of us usually live our lives by - but then in this case thats the process which also brings you an entitlement to Irish nationality, which I dont get, so youre ahead on this particular deal.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm
No offense but are you seriously insinuating that a Brit fighting alongside Ukrainians against invading forces can be equated with someone who voluntarily left the country to join the most abhorrent terrorist organization in the last 3 decades? 
Nope. Maybe you should take your time and reread?

You made a comment that provided an example about people being desensitised to violence, and how it makes them a radicalisation risk. I added to it with examples of people from other walks of life who may experience the same thing, as an example that many people who 'walk among us' in society sadly through various circumstances are not surprised by violence and some other horrific things.

Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm
The disagreement happens when she is being portrayed as a victim of grooming and trafficking. My wife volunteers with an NGO who help rehabilitate trafficked women. They are nothing like this vile human being and deserve all the help and support they can get.
Really important work, good from your wife.

I think you can't really be making good guys/bad guys generalisations like that though, not in the real world. We are all multitudes. I think you'll find that a lot of trafficked people are extorted to behave in ways that you (and they) may find abhorrent. And there might be some examples you haven't heard (either from them, or from your wife) of some behaviour you might also find "vile" that they may have felt compelled to do to survive (or because they had been under a malign influence, and didn't have the capacity to be fully aware of their choices).
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm

The disagreement happens when she is being portrayed as a victim of grooming and trafficking. My wife volunteers with an NGO who help rehabilitate trafficked women. They are nothing like this vile human being and deserve all the help and support they can get.

Genuine kudos to your wife for her work. As I'm sure she will tell you, there is no cookie cutter standard of how a woman will react to being trafficked. Some women who were groomed and trafficked themselves go on to work for sex traffickers and recruit more women. They are still victims themselves though - damaged by their abduction and doing something they would otherwise never have done.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:49:06 pm
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Shamima-Begum-OPEN-Judgment.pdf

In the Ministerial Submission the Secretary of State was informed as follows:
The Security Service considers that any individual assessed to have
travelled to Syria and to have aligned with ISIL poses a threat to
national security. The basis for this assessment is set out [in the ISIL
Statements]. The Security Service assesses that BEGUM travelled to
Syria and aligned with ISIL, and has provided its assessment and
national security case as included in the relevant annexes. SCU note
that BEGUM travelled to Syria as a minor without informing her family
[in Annex A, it is further pointed out that she used her sisters passport,
suggesting that she had taken steps to plan her travel]. However,
25
BEGUM is assessed to have been in ISIL-controlled territory including
after she turned 18 in August 2017. SCU therefore considers that the
fact BEGUM travelled to Syria and aligned with ISIL as a minor does
not alter the Security Service assessment of the risk she now poses to
the UK. Recent media reporting indicates that she has also not sought
to distance herself from ISIL and seeks to leave Syria as ISIL is losing
its last remnants of territory there.  SCU have reflected on the
interview given to The Times newspaper on 14 February 2019, and do
not assess that the content undermines the Security Service assessment
that BEGUM is aligned with ISIL and that she therefore poses a threat
to UK national security. [emphasis added]
129.The passage we have highlighted might have been better expressed. The meaning
sought to be conveyed is that the only reason Ms Begum now wishes to return to the
United Kingdom is that the caliphate has fallen. Had it survived, she would have
remained with it. That interpretation is consistent with what Ms Begum said to a
journalist: that she effectively gave herself up because she was concerned for the safety
of her unborn child.

Excerpt from the judgment.

A grown man has just been sentenced to 13 years for giving state secrets to Russia. Im sure thats a massive threat to UK Security
He keeps his passport and will be living  amongst us in probably 6-7 year's
Hes white.

Edit - It may or may not be pertinent to point out to Jiminy that David Smith isnt English
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:15:09 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:59:31 am
Yes, because the rationale doesn't have any objectively unambiguous measure behind it. "Don't join dangerous cults" still requires someone to judge what is and isn't a dangerous cult, and apparently that person is the current Home Secretary alone, based on whatever critiera they decide, up to and including their political ambitions.

This is why the law should be involved, and countries shouldn't be run by ministeral fiat.

I think you missed my point. As far as I know there wasn't any unambiguous measure before she had her citizenship revoked in 2019, and there hasn't been any since. Not saying I agree with it I just don't see how this particular case has sent us on a different trajectory. I can't see any evidence we're now on some slippery slope that we weren't on before.

It's the most publicised case but due to the overwhelming lack of sympathy for her and concerns she might pose a risk, it's not resulted in any change for better or for worse. A sorry state of affairs I know.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm
One thing is for sure, if she was a 15 year old white girl brain-washed by extremists, she'd have been brought home a long time ago.

Thats always the case. I can think of a few murders and disappearances involving middle class white women where you know if they were poor black or brown women the levels of interest, coverage and narrative would be completely different.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm
I think you missed my point. As far as I know there wasn't any unambiguous measure before she had her citizenship revoked in 2019, and there hasn't been any since. Not saying I agree with it I just don't see how this particular case has sent us on a different trajectory. I can't see any evidence we're now on some slippery slope that we weren't on before.

It's the most publicised case but due to the overwhelming lack of sympathy for her and concerns she might pose a risk, it's not resulted in any change for better or for worse. A sorry state of affairs I know.

Section 58B and 58C of the Terrorist Act ( https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2000/11/section/58B ) were added in 2019 which allow parliament to designate certain areas as being off limits to UK citizens and traveling there is an offense (apart from for humanitarian reasons). This is what people who do what Begum did would get charged with now - previously it was very difficult to get a conviction (because going out to ISIS territory in itself wasn't a crime). This would hopefully be preferable to removing citizenship now, but at this point I have no idea if it's had an effect because the statistics aren't published of how often citizenship is revoked. This law doesn't apply to Begum because she went in 2015. So i guess that's a positive change. I do think the government's ability to remove citizenship should be restricted to exceptional circumstances or removed entirely however, at least to citizens born with British nationality.


Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
A grown man has just been sentenced to 13 years for giving state secrets to Russia. Im sure thats a massive threat to UK Security
He keeps his passport and will be living  amongst us in probably 6-7 year's
Hes white.

Edit - It may or may not be pertinent to point out to Jiminy that David Smith isnt English

What about Jack Letts ?  It's nothing to do with skin colour, it's a convenient, highly dubious, way to deal with people who can't otherwise be easily be dealt with by the law, that for the most part receives little pushback because the general public has little sympathy for people who join brutal terrorist organizations.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:30 pm by Slick_Beef »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Just playing a bit of devils advocate.

Take in to account the Gillick rule and her ability and competency to make her own mind up...
https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/child-protection-system/gillick-competence-fraser-guidelines

and factor in Graeme's point and many other statements she's made about no regrets...
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:02:34 am
She was 20 when she said she no regrets about what she did
If you can separate that the decision is being made by the most disgusting UK government for decades, is the outcome potentially correct?

Asking for a friend.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Like someone at work said to me when we discussed this. If Gary Glitter is allowed back into society.
Weve got some notorious murderers and right horrible c*nts who do their time, but the law decides to make a stand against a 15 year old.
If she was white therell be films made about how she survived Isis.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
Just playing a bit of devils advocate.

Take in to account the Gillick rule and her ability and competency to make her own mind up...
https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/child-protection-system/gillick-competence-fraser-guidelines

and factor in Graeme's point and many other statements she's made about no regrets...If you can separate that the decision is being made by the most disgusting UK government for decades, is the outcome potentially correct?

Asking for a friend.

No. As has been said many times, a lack of remorse for a crime is only applicable when sentencing. An admission of no guilt cannot be used to determine guilt without a trial.

This is not what Gillick consent was made for. Its primarily about medical treatment - mostly birth control and abortion, and the motivation behind it was more about doctors not being put on trial for providing birth control to under 16s.

And in any case, a child wishing to join an isis caliphate in Syria would certainly be judged as irrational and not gillick competent. If she had asked for contraception to have sex with her 15 year old boyfriend, a doctor may have considered her Gillick competent.

Also, gillick doesnt allow for child marriage. When she travelled to Syria, she was 3 years away from being competent enough to make a decision on marriage, by current standards.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:35 am by thejbs »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
The lack of remorse for me is hugely relevant. She isnt being sentenced for a crime in court. The Home Office made an intelligence based decision to remove her citizenship. If shed have gone over there and within 6 months realised shed made a huge mistake, it was not what she had been told it would be etc and then held her hands up then there would be a discussion to be had. The fact that 4-5 years later she would just shrug her shoulders and seemingly not care as a grown adult raises massive questions about her attitude to it all, and completely rubbishes the grooming/coerced element.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 08:40:24 am
The lack of remorse for me is hugely relevant. She isnt being sentenced for a crime in court. The Home Office made an intelligence based decision to remove her citizenship. If shed have gone over there and within 6 months realised shed made a huge mistake, it was not what she had been told it would be etc and then held her hands up then there would be a discussion to be had. The fact that 4-5 years later she would just shrug her shoulders and seemingly not care as a grown adult raises massive questions about her attitude to it all, and completely rubbishes the grooming/coerced element.

You do not appreciate how grooming works. And it DOES work.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
The hint is in the word, groom "prepare or train (someone) for a particular purpose or activity". What is on display is the effect of successful grooming, the whole point of grooming her is so that she will show no remorse about her actions. How people can't put that together in their heads is baffling.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:56:30 am
The hint is in the word, groom "prepare or train (someone) for a particular purpose or activity". What is on display is the effect of successful grooming, the whole point of grooming her is so that she will show no remorse about her actions. How people can't put that together in their heads is baffling.

Acting as a devils advocate if showing no remorse is an indication that she was groomed doesnt that indoctrinated lack of remorse raise concerns?

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:56:30 am
The hint is in the word, groom "prepare or train (someone) for a particular purpose or activity". What is on display is the effect of successful grooming, the whole point of grooming her is so that she will show no remorse about her actions. How people can't put that together in their heads is baffling.
Exactly. The level of ignorance and lack of imagination displayed in this thread is staggering to me. Again, it would not be out of place in The Daily Mail comments section. And yes, my comments are meant to provoke (self-reflection). If adults find social media addictive and a poor influence upon them, what effect can we suppose it has on 14-15 year olds? Why do some men use social media to groom girls for sex? These should be rhetorical questions, but the points seem lost on many here, so I ask them pointedly.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:00:15 am
Acting as a devils advocate if showing no remorse is an indication that she was groomed doesnt that indoctrinated lack of remorse raise concerns?

Yes, of course, but it doesn't mean you make her stateless and try to pass those concerns off to some other country.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:00:15 am
Acting as a devils advocate if showing no remorse is an indication that she was groomed doesnt that indoctrinated lack of remorse raise concerns?

No remorse, in itself, is not an indication that she was groomed. That she was manipulated into joint a caliphate in Syria at the age of 14/15 is an indication she was groomed. Her remorse or lack of it is immaterial.

Groomed and sex trafficked women sometimes go on to become sex traffickers and help groom further victims. Would this adult behaviour suggest they werent groomed in the first place, or has grooming and sex trafficking damaged them into doing something they ordinarily would never have done?
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
My position has always been groomed or not, 100% responsible for her actions or not, is that what should
be an undeniable fact is that she's very much British. She's our problem.  To try and shift her citizenship onto another country when she is from here is just passing the buck.
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:03:18 am
Exactly. The level of ignorance and lack of imagination displayed in this thread is staggering to me. Again, it would not be out of place in The Daily Mail comments section. And yes, my comments are meant to provoke (self-reflection). If adults find social media addictive and a poor influence upon them, what effect can we suppose it has on 14-15 year olds? Why do some men use social media to groom girls for sex? These should be rhetorical questions, but the points seem lost on many here, so I ask them pointedly.

It's funny actually, whenever this thread is near the top of the page you get a whole host of people who don't frequent this section too often showing up to stick the boot in.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm
Section 58B and 58C of the Terrorist Act ( https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2000/11/section/58B ) were added in 2019 which allow parliament to designate certain areas as being off limits to UK citizens and traveling there is an offense (apart from for humanitarian reasons). This is what people who do what Begum did would get charged with now - previously it was very difficult to get a conviction (because going out to ISIS territory in itself wasn't a crime). This would hopefully be preferable to removing citizenship now, but at this point I have no idea if it's had an effect because the statistics aren't published of how often citizenship is revoked. This law doesn't apply to Begum because she went in 2015. So i guess that's a positive change. I do think the government's ability to remove citizenship should be restricted to exceptional circumstances or removed entirely however, at least to citizens born with British nationality.

Interesting that they now make it a crime just going to those places, but how long could they put someone in prison for visiting a location.  I'd wager nowhere near long enough for people to be comfortable with her returning.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 08:40:24 am
The lack of remorse for me is hugely relevant. She isnt being sentenced for a crime in court. The Home Office made an intelligence based decision to remove her citizenship. If shed have gone over there and within 6 months realised shed made a huge mistake, it was not what she had been told it would be etc and then held her hands up then there would be a discussion to be had. The fact that 4-5 years later she would just shrug her shoulders and seemingly not care as a grown adult raises massive questions about her attitude to it all, and completely rubbishes the grooming/coerced element.

Clearly, you have no idea about how grooming/coercion works.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:45 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:08:45 am
My position has always been groomed or not, 100% responsible for her actions or not, is that what should
be an undeniable fact is that she's very much British. She's our problem.  To try and shift her citizenship onto another country when she is from here is just passing the buck.

Interesting to compare Begums situation with this;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Philip_Lawrence

The only difference appears to be the element of national security.
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
You could also compare it with Sharon Carr, the UK's youngest convicted murderer. She stabbed and mutilated a stranger when she was just 12 years old and tried to kill again before being arrested. She remains unrepentant, continually violent and expresses her desire to kill again. She was born and grew up in Belize but was tried and imprisoned in the UK where she remains. At no point was it suggested she should lose her citizenship and be deported.
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 08:40:24 am
The lack of remorse for me is hugely relevant. She isnt being sentenced for a crime in court. The Home Office made an intelligence based decision to remove her citizenship. If shed have gone over there and within 6 months realised shed made a huge mistake, it was not what she had been told it would be etc and then held her hands up then there would be a discussion to be had. The fact that 4-5 years later she would just shrug her shoulders and seemingly not care as a grown adult raises massive questions about her attitude to it all, and completely rubbishes the grooming/coerced element.


How easy do you think it would have been for a 15yr old GIRL to run away from a war zone with her new born.

Do you also think it's reasonable to expect her to come out and say that she regrets all of her Children ?


This thread really has shown a few posters up for (fuk'it) & congrats to them,they all hold the same view on this as that cowardly Tommy prick.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Oh and those c*nt conservatives have made the country look week as piss and opened up the door for others to make Citizens stateless.


Embarrassing the fucking lot of them.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:58:08 am

How easy do you think it would have been for a 15yr old GIRL to run away from a war zone with her new born.


Just being a female and being outdoors would be conspicuous.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
The only thing that the fucking thread has shown is how out of touch with reality some posters here are.

I am just happy that this little terrorist is getting what she deserves. I couldn't care less about daily heil slurs and shite like that. I don't have to prove my 'liberal' credentials to RAWK.

She is an evil little actress who has gone on fucking record saying that she only wanted to come back because ISIS were losing. Only last year did she change her fucking tune. She actually is on record, justifying the Manchester bombings as 'retaliation'. Fuck her and every other c*nt who went and joined ISIS.

I do believe she should be brought here and tried as a terrorist sympathizer. But how the fuck do you get witnesses and evidence of her wrongdoings from Syria?
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
You don't even understand how grooming works.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:12:32 pm


 But how the fuck do you get witnesses and evidence of her wrongdoings from Syria?
Or even knowledge.

Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:33:52 pm
??? WTF are you talking about?FFS. It seems quite clear that British 'Micks' and brown people need consider their Britishness quite differently from other (and I use the word advisedly) 'English' people - and some of those 'English' people are quite happy with this. Our citizenship is something which is loaned to us and can be withdrawn at any time upon the whim of the Home Secretary. 'I need to consider from where why my parents are from?' Does this apply to the 'English' British? It seems clear that it does not! If you do not already understand why this is so offensive, I doubt I or anyone else can explain it to you.

Yeah, I too am confused by the post you're responding to; it almost seems like Iska is saying that because there are benefits to dual nationality, then it's only fair that those benefits should be diluted as a consequence, and the subsequent chat about scarce resources reinforced the impression of zero sum game thinking. Of course it makes no sense in questions of citizenship. In my case, I'm an Australian-British dual national who's lived 38 of his 45 years including my entire childhood and education in Australia, with 4 of the remaining years spent in Britain in my mid 20s; it is morally unthinkable that if I went out and king hit someone in the Cross tonight i could have my Australian-ness removed and that Britain would be responsible for punishing and rehabilitating me for my crime. How can we accept that basic human rights be traded and arbitrarily revoked like this?
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on February 23, 2023, 01:50:18 pm
Never said she shouldn't be brought here.  Bring her here, lock her up and make her an example.

If she was going to be charged only with a joining a proscribed organisation, would you still want her to get her passport back?
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:58:08 am

How easy do you think it would have been for a 15yr old GIRL to run away from a war zone with her new born.

Do you also think it's reasonable to expect her to come out and say that she regrets all of her Children ?


This thread really has shown a few posters up for (fuk'it) & congrats to them,they all hold the same view on this as that cowardly Tommy prick.

I said days ago in this thread that I had concerns over anybody being stateless. My only argument on this has been that she cant be considered a victim that was just a child when she maintained her views as an adult and only changed her attitude when a citizenship appeal loomed. If youre comparing me to Tommy Robinson based on that view then youre a bit of a dickhead.
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:46 pm
If she was going to be charged only with a joining a proscribed organisation, would you still want her to get her passport back?

Send her to prison for 15 years. She is a British citizen, so she is free to do as she pleases after her sentence. Of course she retains her passport.

It will be a challenge to try her though, as mentioned. Its not like you can get witnesses from a war zone to testify in London or something.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:19:18 pm
Yeah, I too am confused by the post you're responding to; it almost seems like Iska is saying that because there are benefits to dual nationality, then it's only fair that those benefits should be diluted as a consequence, and the subsequent chat about scarce resources reinforced the impression of zero sum game thinking. Of course it makes no sense in questions of citizenship. In my case, I'm an Australian-British dual national who's lived 38 of his 45 years including my entire childhood and education in Australia, with 4 of the remaining years spent in Britain in my mid 20s; it is morally unthinkable that if I went out and king hit someone in the Cross tonight i could have my Australian-ness removed and that Britain would be responsible for punishing and rehabilitating me for my crime. How can we accept that basic human rights be traded and arbitrarily revoked like this?
I still have no idea of what Iska is talking about. And I doubt Iska even knows - so I am not waiting for an explanation.

A British citizen, born and raised in the UK, had her citizenship revoked for political convenience by a twat of a Home Secretary. If there is credible evidence for Begum committing crimes, try her. Arbitrary judgements by a Home Secretary more interested in optics and politics is not how law and justice are supposed to operate. In a criminal trial, her age at the time of the alleged offense will be taken into account. And if found guilty, her level of remorse (or lack there) of will be taken into account when sentencing. This is how it is supposed to work. What a backward fucked-up country the UK has become. And some here are cheerleaders for it.
Logged
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:19:18 pm
Yeah, I too am confused by the post you're responding to; it almost seems like Iska is saying that because there are benefits to dual nationality, then it's only fair that those benefits should be diluted as a consequence, and the subsequent chat about scarce resources reinforced the impression of zero sum game thinking. Of course it makes no sense in questions of citizenship. In my case, I'm an Australian-British dual national who's lived 38 of his 45 years including my entire childhood and education in Australia, with 4 of the remaining years spent in Britain in my mid 20s; it is morally unthinkable that if I went out and king hit someone in the Cross tonight i could have my Australian-ness removed and that Britain would be responsible for punishing and rehabilitating me for my crime. How can we accept that basic human rights be traded and arbitrarily revoked like this?
Not trying to make a moral case here - Im more pointing out a certain complacency in thinking of these things only as benefits, as if theres no cost to the calculation.  This case is showing up a cost that nobodys been thinking of because we only think about the interests of the individual, as if all that matters is Shamima Begums interests.  But the UK has interests too, and if youre saying that it cant protect them by getting rid of a wrong un then it seems to me that that must have knock-on effects that youre definitely not intending - for one, countries should be far more circumspect about granting nationality in the first place.  Would you be in favour of that?  You at least have to think about it, or youd be falling into the same trap as Jiminy, and imagining the world as if its all about you.  Insofar as Im raising zero sum then thats the context for it - we got complacent from spending decades imagining we were on our way to a progressive utopia, and all these shocks are coming about because that isnt how its going to be at all.

Also Ive had a quick look and it seems in a case like yours Australia could revoke your citizenship if you were sentenced over six years, or engaged in terrorism.  You might not like that possibility, but if youre taking the benefits from a world which allows people to move internationally, it doesnt seem like an unreasonable possibility for the destination country to have ways to protect itself.
Logged

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:52:27 pm
Not trying to make a moral case here

Well thats pretty obvious
