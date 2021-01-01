Yeah, I too am confused by the post you're responding to; it almost seems like Iska is saying that because there are benefits to dual nationality, then it's only fair that those benefits should be diluted as a consequence, and the subsequent chat about scarce resources reinforced the impression of zero sum game thinking. Of course it makes no sense in questions of citizenship. In my case, I'm an Australian-British dual national who's lived 38 of his 45 years including my entire childhood and education in Australia, with 4 of the remaining years spent in Britain in my mid 20s; it is morally unthinkable that if I went out and king hit someone in the Cross tonight i could have my Australian-ness removed and that Britain would be responsible for punishing and rehabilitating me for my crime. How can we accept that basic human rights be traded and arbitrarily revoked like this?



Not trying to make a moral case here - Im more pointing out a certain complacency in thinking of these things only as benefits, as if theres no cost to the calculation. This case is showing up a cost that nobodys been thinking of because we only think about the interests of the individual, as if all that matters is Shamima Begums interests. But the UK has interests too, and if youre saying that it cant protect them by getting rid of a wrong un then it seems to me that that must have knock-on effects that youre definitely not intending - for one, countries should be far more circumspect about granting nationality in the first place. Would you be in favour of that? You at least have to think about it, or youd be falling into the same trap as Jiminy, and imagining the world as if its all about you. Insofar as Im raising zero sum then thats the context for it - we got complacent from spending decades imagining we were on our way to a progressive utopia, and all these shocks are coming about because that isnt how its going to be at all.Also Ive had a quick look and it seems in a case like yours Australia could revoke your citizenship if you were sentenced over six years, or engaged in terrorism. You might not like that possibility, but if youre taking the benefits from a world which allows people to move internationally, it doesnt seem like an unreasonable possibility for the destination country to have ways to protect itself.