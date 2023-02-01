https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Shamima-Begum-OPEN-Judgment.pdf
In the Ministerial Submission the Secretary of State was informed as follows:
The Security Service considers that any individual assessed to have
travelled to Syria and to have aligned with ISIL poses a threat to
national security. The basis for this assessment is set out [in the ISIL
Statements]. The Security Service assesses that BEGUM travelled to
Syria and aligned with ISIL, and has provided its assessment and
national security case as included in the relevant annexes. SCU note
that BEGUM travelled to Syria as a minor without informing her family
[in Annex A, it is further pointed out that she used her sisters passport,
suggesting that she had taken steps to plan her travel]. However,
25
BEGUM is assessed to have been in ISIL-controlled territory including
after she turned 18 in August 2017. SCU therefore considers that the
fact BEGUM travelled to Syria and aligned with ISIL as a minor does
not alter the Security Service assessment of the risk she now poses to
the UK. Recent media reporting indicates that she has also not sought
to distance herself from ISIL and seeks to leave Syria as ISIL is losing
its last remnants of territory there.
SCU have reflected on the
interview given to The Times newspaper on 14 February 2019, and do
not assess that the content undermines the Security Service assessment
that BEGUM is aligned with ISIL and that she therefore poses a threat
to UK national security. [emphasis added]
129.The passage we have highlighted might have been better expressed. The meaning
sought to be conveyed is that the only reason Ms Begum now wishes to return to the
United Kingdom is that the caliphate has fallen. Had it survived, she would have
remained with it. That interpretation is consistent with what Ms Begum said to a
journalist: that she effectively gave herself up because she was concerned for the safety
of her unborn child.
Excerpt from the judgment.