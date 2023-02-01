« previous next »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-47229181

just a recap of the stuff she said in 2019, fully aware of her actions and showing no sign of regret or remorse. Fully an adult as well.

Someone who finds the horrors inflicted by Isis as 'normal' is a threat in terms of radicalizing others.

snip
Is this genuinely the first time you've encountered the being desensitised to violence phenomenon?

I'm sure it has a lot of risk factors associated with it (primarily applying risk to herself, rather than her being a risk to others), but I wouldn't say that as a society we should be so fearful as to disallow people with these issues from being citizens just in case we can't help them rehabilitate through treatment (potentially during incarceration, if convincted).

Would you fear a brit whose volunteered to fight the russian invaders alongside Ukrainians as a threat of radicalising others? or regular armed forces brits who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq?

Making policy on the hoof based on sensationalised fears doesn't seem an effective way to govern, particularly when you consider the knock on effects of the precedents beyond the individual in question
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 03:49:06 pm »
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Shamima-Begum-OPEN-Judgment.pdf

In the Ministerial Submission the Secretary of State was informed as follows:
The Security Service considers that any individual assessed to have
travelled to Syria and to have aligned with ISIL poses a threat to
national security. The basis for this assessment is set out [in the ISIL
Statements]. The Security Service assesses that BEGUM travelled to
Syria and aligned with ISIL, and has provided its assessment and
national security case as included in the relevant annexes. SCU note
that BEGUM travelled to Syria as a minor without informing her family
[in Annex A, it is further pointed out that she used her sisters passport,
suggesting that she had taken steps to plan her travel]. However,
25
BEGUM is assessed to have been in ISIL-controlled territory including
after she turned 18 in August 2017. SCU therefore considers that the
fact BEGUM travelled to Syria and aligned with ISIL as a minor does
not alter the Security Service assessment of the risk she now poses to
the UK. Recent media reporting indicates that she has also not sought
to distance herself from ISIL and seeks to leave Syria as ISIL is losing
its last remnants of territory there.  SCU have reflected on the
interview given to The Times newspaper on 14 February 2019, and do
not assess that the content undermines the Security Service assessment
that BEGUM is aligned with ISIL and that she therefore poses a threat
to UK national security. [emphasis added]
129.The passage we have highlighted might have been better expressed. The meaning
sought to be conveyed is that the only reason Ms Begum now wishes to return to the
United Kingdom is that the caliphate has fallen. Had it survived, she would have
remained with it. That interpretation is consistent with what Ms Begum said to a
journalist: that she effectively gave herself up because she was concerned for the safety
of her unborn child.

Excerpt from the judgment.

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm
Is this genuinely the first time you've encountered the being desensitised to violence phenomenon?

I'm sure it has a lot of risk factors associated with it (primarily applying risk to herself, rather than her being a risk to others), but I wouldn't say that as a society we should be so fearful as to disallow people with these issues from being citizens just in case we can't help them rehabilitate through treatment (potentially during incarceration, if convincted).

Would you fear a brit whose volunteered to fight the russian invaders alongside Ukrainians as a threat of radicalising others? or regular armed forces brits who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq?

Making policy on the hoof based on sensationalised fears doesn't seem an effective way to govern, particularly when you consider the knock on effects of the precedents beyond the individual in question


No offense but are you seriously insinuating that a Brit fighting alongside Ukrainians against invading forces can be equated with someone who voluntarily left the country to join the most abhorrent terrorist organization in the last 3 decades? 

Read my next post as well.

Again, there is no disagreeing on the fact that she should be brought back into the country and face the full force of law as a member of a global terrorist organization and possibly responsible for atrocities herself.

The disagreement happens when she is being portrayed as a victim of grooming and trafficking. My wife volunteers with an NGO who help rehabilitate trafficked women. They are nothing like this vile human being and deserve all the help and support they can get.


Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 04:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:33:52 pm
If you do not already understand why this is so offensive, I doubt I or anyone else can explain it to you.
I do understand it, but I dont think offensive is the right way to think about it.  I mean youre not going to hook up with ISIS, youll be fine.  I was trying to sympathise with the shock of suddenly realising your perspective has been wrong - like I mentioned, its something were all finding out again and again as the complacent last 25 or 50 years unravel, whether thats Brexit or Ukraine or whatever.  Youre part of a process and under the influence of forces playing out on a far longer historical scale than any of us usually live our lives by - but then in this case thats the process which also brings you an entitlement to Irish nationality, which I dont get, so youre ahead on this particular deal.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 04:07:56 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm
No offense but are you seriously insinuating that a Brit fighting alongside Ukrainians against invading forces can be equated with someone who voluntarily left the country to join the most abhorrent terrorist organization in the last 3 decades? 
Nope. Maybe you should take your time and reread?

You made a comment that provided an example about people being desensitised to violence, and how it makes them a radicalisation risk. I added to it with examples of people from other walks of life who may experience the same thing, as an example that many people who 'walk among us' in society sadly through various circumstances are not surprised by violence and some other horrific things.

Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm
The disagreement happens when she is being portrayed as a victim of grooming and trafficking. My wife volunteers with an NGO who help rehabilitate trafficked women. They are nothing like this vile human being and deserve all the help and support they can get.
Really important work, good from your wife.

I think you can't really be making good guys/bad guys generalisations like that though, not in the real world. We are all multitudes. I think you'll find that a lot of trafficked people are extorted to behave in ways that you (and they) may find abhorrent. And there might be some examples you haven't heard (either from them, or from your wife) of some behaviour you might also find "vile" that they may have felt compelled to do to survive (or because they had been under a malign influence, and didn't have the capacity to be fully aware of their choices).
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 05:01:20 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm

The disagreement happens when she is being portrayed as a victim of grooming and trafficking. My wife volunteers with an NGO who help rehabilitate trafficked women. They are nothing like this vile human being and deserve all the help and support they can get.

Genuine kudos to your wife for her work. As I'm sure she will tell you, there is no cookie cutter standard of how a woman will react to being trafficked. Some women who were groomed and trafficked themselves go on to work for sex traffickers and recruit more women. They are still victims themselves though - damaged by their abduction and doing something they would otherwise never have done.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm »
A grown man has just been sentenced to 13 years for giving state secrets to Russia. Im sure thats a massive threat to UK Security
He keeps his passport and will be living  amongst us in probably 6-7 year's
Hes white.

Edit - It may or may not be pertinent to point out to Jiminy that David Smith isnt English
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:15:09 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:59:31 am
Yes, because the rationale doesn't have any objectively unambiguous measure behind it. "Don't join dangerous cults" still requires someone to judge what is and isn't a dangerous cult, and apparently that person is the current Home Secretary alone, based on whatever critiera they decide, up to and including their political ambitions.

This is why the law should be involved, and countries shouldn't be run by ministeral fiat.

I think you missed my point. As far as I know there wasn't any unambiguous measure before she had her citizenship revoked in 2019, and there hasn't been any since. Not saying I agree with it I just don't see how this particular case has sent us on a different trajectory. I can't see any evidence we're now on some slippery slope that we weren't on before.

It's the most publicised case but due to the overwhelming lack of sympathy for her and concerns she might pose a risk, it's not resulted in any change for better or for worse. A sorry state of affairs I know.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 09:33:46 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm
One thing is for sure, if she was a 15 year old white girl brain-washed by extremists, she'd have been brought home a long time ago.

Thats always the case. I can think of a few murders and disappearances involving middle class white women where you know if they were poor black or brown women the levels of interest, coverage and narrative would be completely different.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm
I think you missed my point. As far as I know there wasn't any unambiguous measure before she had her citizenship revoked in 2019, and there hasn't been any since. Not saying I agree with it I just don't see how this particular case has sent us on a different trajectory. I can't see any evidence we're now on some slippery slope that we weren't on before.

It's the most publicised case but due to the overwhelming lack of sympathy for her and concerns she might pose a risk, it's not resulted in any change for better or for worse. A sorry state of affairs I know.

Section 58B and 58C of the Terrorist Act ( https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2000/11/section/58B ) were added in 2019 which allow parliament to designate certain areas as being off limits to UK citizens and traveling there is an offense (apart from for humanitarian reasons). This is what people who do what Begum did would get charged with now - previously it was very difficult to get a conviction (because going out to ISIS territory in itself wasn't a crime). This would hopefully be preferable to removing citizenship now, but at this point I have no idea if it's had an effect because the statistics aren't published of how often citizenship is revoked. This law doesn't apply to Begum because she went in 2015. So i guess that's a positive change. I do think the government's ability to remove citizenship should be restricted to exceptional circumstances or removed entirely however, at least to citizens born with British nationality.


Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
A grown man has just been sentenced to 13 years for giving state secrets to Russia. Im sure thats a massive threat to UK Security
He keeps his passport and will be living  amongst us in probably 6-7 year's
Hes white.

Edit - It may or may not be pertinent to point out to Jiminy that David Smith isnt English

What about Jack Letts ?  It's nothing to do with skin colour, it's a convenient, highly dubious, way to deal with people who can't otherwise be easily be dealt with by the law, that for the most part receives little pushback because the general public has little sympathy for people who join brutal terrorist organizations.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:30 pm by Slick_Beef »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm »
Just playing a bit of devils advocate.

Take in to account the Gillick rule and her ability and competency to make her own mind up...
https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/child-protection-system/gillick-competence-fraser-guidelines

and factor in Graeme's point and many other statements she's made about no regrets...
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:02:34 am
She was 20 when she said she no regrets about what she did
If you can separate that the decision is being made by the most disgusting UK government for decades, is the outcome potentially correct?

Asking for a friend.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #891 on: Today at 12:44:50 am »
Like someone at work said to me when we discussed this. If Gary Glitter is allowed back into society.
Weve got some notorious murderers and right horrible c*nts who do their time, but the law decides to make a stand against a 15 year old.
If she was white therell be films made about how she survived Isis.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #892 on: Today at 08:28:59 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
Just playing a bit of devils advocate.

Take in to account the Gillick rule and her ability and competency to make her own mind up...
https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/child-protection-system/gillick-competence-fraser-guidelines

and factor in Graeme's point and many other statements she's made about no regrets...If you can separate that the decision is being made by the most disgusting UK government for decades, is the outcome potentially correct?

Asking for a friend.

No. As has been said many times, a lack of remorse for a crime is only applicable when sentencing. An admission of no guilt cannot be used to determine guilt without a trial.

This is not what Gillick consent was made for. Its primarily about birth control and abortion, and the motivation behind it was more about doctors not being put on trial for providing birth control to under 16s.

And in any case, a child wishing to join an isis caliphate in Syria would certainly be judged as irrational and not gillick competent. If she had asked for contraception to have sex with her 15 year old boyfriend, a doctor may have considered her Gillick competent.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:03 am by thejbs »
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #893 on: Today at 08:40:24 am »
The lack of remorse for me is hugely relevant. She isnt being sentenced for a crime in court. The Home Office made an intelligence based decision to remove her citizenship. If shed have gone over there and within 6 months realised shed made a huge mistake, it was not what she had been told it would be etc and then held her hands up then there would be a discussion to be had. The fact that 4-5 years later she would just shrug her shoulders and seemingly not care as a grown adult raises massive questions about her attitude to it all, and completely rubbishes the grooming/coerced element.
