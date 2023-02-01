In the Ministerial Submission the Secretary of State was informed as follows:The Security Service considers that any individual assessed to havetravelled to Syria and to have aligned with ISIL poses a threat tonational security. The basis for this assessment is set out [in the ISILStatements]. The Security Service assesses that BEGUM travelled toSyria and aligned with ISIL, and has provided its assessment andnational security case as included in the relevant annexes. SCU notethat BEGUM travelled to Syria as a minor without informing her family[in Annex A, it is further pointed out that she used her sisters passport,suggesting that she had taken steps to plan her travel]. However,25BEGUM is assessed to have been in ISIL-controlled territory includingafter she turned 18 in August 2017. SCU therefore considers that thefact BEGUM travelled to Syria and aligned with ISIL as a minor doesnot alter the Security Service assessment of the risk she now poses tothe UK. Recent media reporting indicates that she has also not soughtto distance herself from ISIL and seeks to leave Syria as ISIL is losingits last remnants of territory there. SCU have reflected on theinterview given to The Times newspaper on 14 February 2019, and donot assess that the content undermines the Security Service assessmentthat BEGUM is aligned with ISIL and that she therefore poses a threatto UK national security. [emphasis added]129.The passage we have highlighted might have been better expressed. The meaningsought to be conveyed is that the only reason Ms Begum now wishes to return to theUnited Kingdom is that the caliphate has fallen. Had it survived, she would haveremained with it. That interpretation is consistent with what Ms Begum said to ajournalist: that she effectively gave herself up because she was concerned for the safetyof her unborn child.Excerpt from the judgment.