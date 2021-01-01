I think it's abundantly clear she was groomed to some extent, the appeals commission also came to that conclusion (despite certain people finding it 'laughable'), obviously that shouldn't absolve her of responsibility, the same as the UK shouldn't be absolved of responsibility. I find it disturbing that we're just stripping people of their nationality rather than going through due process . I understand that criminal charges and sentencing would be problematic and there's a very real chance that this girl would be walking the streets and that there would be a safety issue, probably mainly hers, but that shouldn't mean we, as a country, just wash our hands of the situation. I know some might snort at this, but we have one of the most sophisticated legal frameworks on the planet, yet we can't find a way to deal with a 23 year old girl ?



Has a precedent now been set ? Are we going to start stripping UK citizens of their nationality if they commit crimes, no matter how abhorrent, while on foreign shores ? This is a slippery slope.