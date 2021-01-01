« previous next »
Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 39830 times)

Offline Juan Kerr

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm »
Jesus lads she was 15 when she was groomed and yes she was groomed. Ffs are you all trying to say that an impressionable 15 year old couldnt be groomed theres people a lot older who have been and thats not to excuse what she done and she should be tried for her actions but theres no moral right to take away her citizenship.
 
Offline Machae

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Jesus lads she was 15 when she was groomed and yes she was groomed. Ffs are you all trying to say that an impressionable 15 year old couldnt be groomed theres people a lot older who have been and thats not to excuse what she done and she should be tried for her actions but theres no moral right to take away her citizenship.
 

I know, can't quite believe it, is grooming different if it's not sexual? Or is age irrelevant when joining to be a child bride (to a terrorist).

Bring her here to be tried and pay for her actions then.
Offline Graeme

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #842 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
She was 20 when she said she no regrets about what she did
Offline Machae

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #843 on: Today at 12:27:10 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:02:34 am
She was 20 when she said she no regrets about what she did

Again, irrelevant to what's being discussed
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #844 on: Today at 12:30:10 am »
Ah the "you don't agree with my oh so liberal stance so you are no different from a heil reader". Fucking hell ..

Doesn't change my opinion on her. Remorseless and unrepentant, putting up a show now after being 'groomed' by her lawyers and PR agency.

She should be treated like an enemy of the state. This grooming bs is utterly laughable. A lot of young criminals are influenced by other people. That does not absolve them of their crimes.

She joined the worst, most heinous and barbaric terrorist organisation the world has seen in decades, making Al Qaida look like the salvation fucking army. If she is brought here, it would create an outrage if she is let off with a slap on the wrist.

She is no different to a Nazi. She should be treated as such. You can argue rendering her stateless sets the wrong precedent. You sure as hell cannot argue she doesn't deserve to be locked up for a long long time.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:36:46 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:27:10 am
Again, irrelevant to what's being discussed

What is exactly being discussed here? If her being rendered "stateless" is the issue, most people are in agreement that she should be made to pay for her crimes in the UK.

Nobody with a functional brain and an iota of common sense is buying the bs about her being groomed.

Her comments are very much relevant to the overall discussion about her complicity.



Offline classycarra

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #846 on: Today at 12:44:07 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:36:46 am
Nobody with a functional brain and an iota of common sense is buying the bs about her being groomed.
The Special Immigration Appeals Commission looking into her case, ruling this week, seem to find it credible (thejbs kindly posted some of the findings on the previous page)

No offence intended, but I think I trust their judgment on the legal definition of grooming over your common sense

In addition to what's already been posted, the Commission also found the following which clearly suggests their informed view is they don't think it's BS:

Quote
“In our view, putting the matter at its very lowest, there is an arguable case of failing to take reasonable preventative measures directed against the police, the school and the local authority,” the SIAC ruling said.

It suggested that an investigation should be carried out to “establish the facts and, if appropriate, lead to the punishment of those responsible”.
Offline Machae

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #847 on: Today at 12:54:32 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:36:46 am
What is exactly being discussed here? If her being rendered "stateless" is the issue, most people are in agreement that she should be made to pay for her crimes in the UK.

Nobody with a functional brain and an iota of common sense is buying the bs about her being groomed.

Her comments are very much relevant to the overall discussion about her complicity.





Grooming can't be cherry picked when it suits a certain narrative, whether you like it or not. She was 15 when she left and most certainly 14 when she embarked on her indoctrination online, a child.

Or is 14 year old engaging in sexual activity with a grown man equally culpable?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #848 on: Today at 03:12:26 am »
If only there was some way of getting to the bottom of this, like bringing the woman to a place where investigations and trials and stuff like that could take place.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #849 on: Today at 06:24:25 am »
I think it's abundantly clear she was groomed to some extent, the appeals commission also came to that conclusion (despite certain people finding it 'laughable'), obviously that shouldn't absolve her of responsibility, the same as the UK shouldn't be absolved of responsibility.  I find it disturbing that we're just stripping people of their nationality rather than going through due process .  I understand that criminal charges and sentencing would be problematic and there's a very real chance that this girl would be walking the streets and that there would be a safety issue, probably mainly hers, but that shouldn't mean we, as a country, just wash our hands of the situation.  I know some might snort at this, but we have one of the most sophisticated legal frameworks on the planet, yet we can't find a way to deal with a 23 year old girl ?

Has a precedent now been set ?  Are we going to start stripping UK citizens of their nationality if they commit crimes, no matter how abhorrent, while on foreign shores ?  This is a slippery slope.
Online carling

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #850 on: Today at 06:42:16 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:24:25 am
I think it's abundantly clear she was groomed to some extent, the appeals commission also came to that conclusion (despite certain people finding it 'laughable'), obviously that shouldn't absolve her of responsibility, the same as the UK shouldn't be absolved of responsibility.  I find it disturbing that we're just stripping people of their nationality rather than going through due process .  I understand that criminal charges and sentencing would be problematic and there's a very real chance that this girl would be walking the streets and that there would be a safety issue, probably mainly hers, but that shouldn't mean we, as a country, just wash our hands of the situation.  I know some might snort at this, but we have one of the most sophisticated legal frameworks on the planet, yet we can't find a way to deal with a 23 year old girl ?

Has a precedent now been set ?  Are we going to start stripping UK citizens of their nationality if they commit crimes, no matter how abhorrent, while on foreign shores ?  This is a slippery slope.

Is it really a slippery slope though?  Don't join dangerous cults who are savagely torturing and executing people and you should be alright.

She lost citizenship in 2019.. 4 years ago.  How far have we slipped down the slope since then? Have we started revoking citizenship for 'lesser' reasons, or are we still in the same spot?
Online lobsterboy

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #851 on: Today at 06:48:43 am »
She is a vile little monster.
But in the end she is a British monster, should go on trial for her crimes here then jailed for a long, long time (at least until old enough to be unable to breed more jihadis)
I have fuck all sympathy for her, she can rot for all I care but the government can't just go around making people statetless. This current lot have zero respect for our rights and laws.
Still think this is all a ruse to help them get us out of ECHR with the public backing of the same pricks who voted for their Brexit.
