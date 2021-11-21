« previous next »
Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 39607 times)

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:30:39 pm
Thats what the tribunal hearing was for (going by classycaras description of it as testing the lawfulness and not the merits).  If it had been done out of malice or nonsensical reasons then it wouldve been found unlawful - those are among the things that that process can test for.  A lot of the talk about this is about her being denied due process, but thats exactly what shes had here.  The worst that can be said about it is that she wasnt in the UK to attend the hearing herself but well, whose fault is that.

Savid Javids
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 05:15:03 pm
Assuming they can legally do it, as has been determined to be the case here, then the only remaining obstacle is public opinion. Either you see her as a victim of trafficking or you see her as a traitor. The government are betting that the majority lean towards the latter.

Indeed, and I think it's a safe bet.  Even the people who think it's wrong will either a) be more concerned about her being loose on the streets or b) not feel strongly enough about it to protest or do anything meaningful.  Can't see it having much bearing on anyone's voting intentions either - there just isn't enough sympathy for anyone supporting ISIS past or present.

Unfortunately it's politically a sensible move, and political suicide for anyone putting up much of a challenge.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 05:37:10 pm
Indeed, and I think it's a safe bet.  Even the people who think it's wrong will either a) be more concerned about her being loose on the streets or b) not feel strongly enough about it to protest or do anything meaningful.  Can't see it having much bearing on anyone's voting intentions either - there just isn't enough sympathy for anyone supporting ISIS past or present.

Unfortunately it's politically a sensible move, and political suicide for anyone putting up much of a challenge.

WTF is she going to do loose on the streets, go to Aldi?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:56:07 pm
100% a political decision to placate the racists, gammons, Islamophobes  and lunatics

Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.

I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:30:39 pm
The worst that can be said about it is that she wasn’t in the UK to attend the hearing herself but well, whose fault is that.
It's the government's/home secretary's, because they barred her (from entering the country of her birth, where she lived for her first 15 years and where she has citizenship)

there was a supreme court appeal that upheld that as lawful https://justice.org.uk/begum-v-secretary-of-state-for-the-home-department/

she could come into the uk safely accompanied and detained, as would happen for someone extradited to the UK, but the government don't want to treat this like other previous normal/precedented situations
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 05:37:10 pm
Indeed, and I think it's a safe bet.  Even the people who think it's wrong will either a) be more concerned about her being loose on the streets or b) not feel strongly enough about it to protest or do anything meaningful.  Can't see it having much bearing on anyone's voting intentions either - there just isn't enough sympathy for anyone supporting ISIS past or present.

Unfortunately it's politically a sensible move, and political suicide for anyone putting up much of a challenge.

Not really, putting her on trial in the UK wouldn't be a suicide move. You can even make a song and dance about her having to pay for her crimes. Stripping her of her citizenship with no legal home right to abode isn't the answer, no matter how unpalatable.

Why should another country have to put her up if she were radicalised in the UK? 
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:42:54 pm »
And yet the daughters of Sergei Lavrov, Roman Abramovich, the son of Vladimir Solovyov and countless other Russian oligarchs are given passports and visas to remain in the country.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #807 on: Today at 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:49 pm
Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.

I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.

If your 15 year old child joined a terrorist organisation after being courted and radicalised by them online, would you see them as entirely culpable and accept that they've forfeited their UK citizenship?



From the court proceedings:

In the commissions opinion, there is a credible suspicion that Ms Begum was recruited, transferred and then harboured for the purpose of sexual exploitation. She was a child at the time.

The court said that Begum had been radicalised online through Isis propaganda and potential contact with recruiters, and that the idea she could have conceived and organised [her travel to Syria] herself is not plausible.

The secretary of state put pressure on his officials to get on with it, and that had there been no media storm more time would have been taken. The court questioned why the decision was made so quickly when there was no prospect of Begum returning to the UK in the short term, and similar decisions for female Isis members had taken six months.

Home Office officials told SIAC that there were national security reasons justifying the decision not to give Begum an opportunity to challenge the removal of her citizenship or provide evidence before it was done. The commission said it rejected the argument, and that the real reasons why Ms Begum was given no prior opportunity were that the secretary of state was following his standard policy not to do so, It said it was clear that from the moment the news story broke, this decision would have to be made quickly.

Political rather than national security factors drove the outcome.

Home Office lawyers said it was not a necessary part of the deprivation decision-making process to determine whether someone may have been trafficked, whether that label should be attached, and whether further investigations should be undertaken.

On Begum posing a risk to national security, MI5 set a low bar:
Even if Ms Begums activities were limited to her being a housewife, she would still pose a risk to national security.





Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #808 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm »
Those c*nts don't get to decided who is or isn't British,she was a child and she is our responsibility.

c*nts.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #809 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:56:07 pm
100% a political decision to placate the racists, gammons, Islamophobes  and lunatics

Of course it is.

It's also political that the Labour leader hasn't come out to condem it!  As an ethical lawman, he likely disagrees with it personally, but is too scared to come out against it for political reasons.  How sad.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #810 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:49 pm
Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.

I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.

That's what grooming does though - if you can convince people your side is in the right and the other side are devils, you can justify anything. If we'd seen videos of Ukrainian soldiers beheading a Russian captive in the early days of the war, I'm sure you wouldn't hear any cheers on Rawk, but would it be completely condemned by everyone? I think some here - maybe myself included - would have shrugged and thought "that's horrible but what do you expect when you invade an innocent country?"

And when you throw in religious mumbo jumbo you can really get people to justify anything

I saw a really good drama series on Netflix, set in Sweden, called Caliphate that dealt with this story. Well worth a watch

I'm not justifying or downplaying anything she did though - I have no idea what should happen to her. Feels like stripping citizenship is a cop out though, washing our hands of it.

As for this question:

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:38:38 pm
WTF is she going to do loose on the streets, go to Aldi?

Well, yeah. If people don't believe she has fully renounced ISIS ideology then yes her being loose in society, that is concerning. If I'm in a supermarket with my kids I'd like the number of ISIS members in our vicinity to be zero
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #811 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:33:00 pm
Of course it is.

It's also political that the Labour leader hasn't come out to condem it!  As an ethical lawman, he likely disagrees with it personally, but is too scared to come out against it for political reasons.  How sad.

And for that reason, among many others, nothing is ever really going to change for the better
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #812 on: Today at 06:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:38:38 pm
WTF is she going to do loose on the streets, go to Aldi?

Radicalising others I guess is the obvious one.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #813 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm »
If there is a case,bring her back and do a trial.As others have said,plenty of shithead terrorists/killers etc are roaming the streets of Britain but acting  tough guys in power making an example of an abused women,expect nothing less from them.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #814 on: Today at 06:54:29 pm »
I think more young Muslims will be set on the road to radicalisation by this ruling than would likely be by Begum herself.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #815 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:41:26 pm
Not really, putting her on trial in the UK wouldn't be a suicide move. You can even make a song and dance about her having to pay for her crimes. Stripping her of her citizenship with no legal home right to abode isn't the answer, no matter how unpalatable.

Why should another country have to put her up if she were radicalised in the UK? 

Labour challenging the Tory decision and pushing for her to be brought back to the UK would politically be a terrible move.  The Tories letting her back in and seeing her set free again would be politically awful for them.  And there's not much they could do about it once she's back.

Playing devil's advocate but she's only in Syria because she was allowed to live there, that's why they are having to put up with her even if it is unfair.  Bangladesh have made their stance clear.  She's like a hot potato which you never should be saying about a human life but nobody wants anything to do with the situation.  Cowardly, yes.  Surprising, no.
« Reply #816 on: Today at 06:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:33:00 pm
Of course it is.

It's also political that the Labour leader hasn't come out to condem it!  As an ethical lawman, he likely disagrees with it personally, but is too scared to come out against it for political reasons.  How sad.

Maybe as an ethical lawman he accepts the decisions of the courts. That those courts have seen all the evidence and decided that the governments decision is lawful.

Anyone who wants Starmer to come out fighting over this decision doesn't want Labour to form the next government. Or they're an idiot. One of the two.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #817 on: Today at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:44:53 pm
Radicalising others I guess is the obvious one.
Getting murdered by a skinhead is another.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #818 on: Today at 07:18:55 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:36:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:09:11 pm
Shall we revoke the citizenship of everyone who's committed a violent crime and holds Irish citizenship as well as british?
If said individual flew half way round the world to join a terrorist organisation obviously yes as they a) are deemed a threat to national security b) they have another citizenship therefor the individual would not be stateless.
Nice to see that I am now considered a second class British citizen because of my Irish parents. And before you (or others here) repeat the nonsense 'if an individual of Irish heritage flies half way around the world to join a terrorist organisation...', why does this only apply to the Irish - why do similar punishments not apply to all British citizens? Or, is it just brown ones and the 'Micks' who deserve the threat of summary, extra-judicial decisions by a politician? Get. The. Fuck.

I've been following this thread for the past few pages - there is little to distinguish many of the posts here from the comments section at The Daily Mail. Well done.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #819 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:55 pm

I've been following this thread for the past few pages - there is little to distinguish many of the posts here from the comments section at The Daily Mail. Well done.

This
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #820 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:58:51 pm
Teens are tried as adults all the time, depending on the crime. Her lack of remorse will definitely be a 'material' issue and will be brought up during her trial, if she ever gets one.

Again, never said she shouldn't be brought back to the UK.  I am just not convinced she will be given a fitting punishment, going by the example of ex ISIS members walking free all over the UK.
That's only true of the US (and not all states), and perhaps in some other weird jurisdictions. When are children in the UK ever 'tried as adults'?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #821 on: Today at 07:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:55 pm
there is little to distinguish many of the posts here from the comments section at The Daily Mail. Well done.

Indeed. Upthread there's a post that is literally an "I'm not a racist but..." (the but in this case being 'I agree with them and I'm going to sound exactly like them')

Shocking attitudes from some, don't expect it here.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #822 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:58:51 pm
Teens are tried as adults all the time, depending on the crime. Her lack of remorse will definitely be a 'material' issue and will be brought up during her trial, if she ever gets one.

Again, never said she shouldn't be brought back to the UK.  I am just not convinced she will be given a fitting punishment, going by the example of ex ISIS members walking free all over the UK.

Examples and or source please

Or this just more Daily Mail type scaremongering?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #823 on: Today at 07:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:55 pm

Nice to see that I am now considered a second class British citizen because of my Irish parents. And before you (or others here) repeat the nonsense 'if an individual of Irish heritage flies half way around the world to join a terrorist organisation...', why does this only apply to the Irish - why do similar punishments not apply to all British citizens? Or, is it just brown ones and the 'Micks' who deserve the threat of summary, extra-judicial decisions by a politician? Get. The. Fuck.

I've been following this thread for the past few pages - there is little to distinguish many of the posts here from the comments section at The Daily Mail. Well done.

No, that's not what was said at all. Even slightly. He was talking about anyone who holds dual citizenship, trying to make that into some sort of Irish and brown-person bashing statement is total gibberish
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #824 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:55 pm
why does this only apply to the Irish - why do similar punishments not apply to all British citizens?
I dont know how youre not grasping it when you refer to it yourself, but  its the dual nationality that is the key point.  You cant expel someone from our nation if it makes them stateless, but you can if they have (or can have) another nationality.  There are benefits to having dual nationality; you could call this a benefit of having only one nationality.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:43:17 pm
I dont know how youre not grasping it when you refer to it yourself, but  its the dual nationality that is the key point.  You cant expel someone from our nation if it makes them stateless, but you can if they have (or can have) another nationality.  There are benefits to having dual nationality; you could call this a benefit of having only one nationality.

 ;D For a moment there Jiminy had written himself into a starring role in this drama, ah well
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #826 on: Today at 07:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:40:28 pm
No, that's not what was said at all. Even slightly. He was talking about anyone who holds dual citizenship, trying to make that into some sort of Irish and brown-person bashing statement is total gibberish
Like me, then. My points stand. And not holding a second citizenship (like Begum) makes it even worse. Your comments make no sense.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #827 on: Today at 07:52:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:42:54 pm
And yet the daughters of Sergei Lavrov, Roman Abramovich, the son of Vladimir Solovyov and countless other Russian oligarchs are given passports and visas to remain in the country.
Well exactly
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #828 on: Today at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:43:17 pm
I dont know how youre not grasping it when you refer to it yourself, but  its the dual nationality that is the key point.  You cant expel someone from our nation if it makes them stateless, but you can if they have (or can have) another nationality.  There are benefits to having dual nationality; you could call this a benefit of having only one nationality.
Begum is now stateless. She does not hold Bangladeshi citizenship.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #829 on: Today at 07:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:53:07 pm
Begum is now stateless. She does not hold Bangladeshi citizenship.
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:43:17 pm
(or can have)
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #830 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:55:33 pm

She is not citizen of Bangladesh NOW and it is not within her power to grant citizenship upon herself. Senior Bangladeshi political figures have indicated that if goes there, she will be executed.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #831 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:55 pm
I've been following this thread for the past few pages - there is little to distinguish many of the posts here from the comments section at The Daily Mail. Well done.

Might explain why no politician wants to be the one to bring her back.  It would be deeply unpopular across most of the political spectrum - none of them are quite so brave.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #832 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:01:13 pm
She is not citizen of Bangladesh NOW and it is not within her power to grant citizenship upon herself. Senior Bangladeshi political figures have indicated that if goes there, she will be executed.


At least she has options.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #833 on: Today at 08:31:58 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:17:12 pm
Might explain why no politician wants to be the one to bring her back.  It would be deeply unpopular across most of the political spectrum - none of them are quite so brave.

Indeed.  How thoroughly sad.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #834 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:28:35 pm

At least she has options.

You want to bang a daesh, go to Bangladesh #bars
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #835 on: Today at 08:38:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:28:35 pm

At least she has options.
;D
Dry as fuck
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #836 on: Today at 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:40:28 pm
He was talking about anyone who holds dual citizenship, trying to make that into some sort of Irish and brown-person bashing statement is total gibberish

Exactly. I didn't bring the Irish into it! And it would be a bit daft of me to start bashing the Irish as I myself have both a British and Irish passport.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:51:17 pm
Like me, then. My points stand. And not holding a second citizenship (like Begum) makes it even worse.

Only if you decide to join ISIS or a similar terrorist group. If you don't you'll probably be OK.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #837 on: Today at 09:11:16 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:47:19 pm
Exactly. I didn't bring the Irish into it! And it would be a bit daft of me to start bashing the Irish as I myself have both a British and Irish passport.

Only if you decide to join ISIS or a similar terrorist group. If you don't you'll probably be OK.
Oh, Brother.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:55 pm
If said individual flew half way round the world to join a terrorist organisation obviously yes as they a) are deemed a threat to national security b) they have another citizenship therefor the individual would not be stateless.

Nice to see that I am now considered a second class British citizen because of my Irish parents. And before you (or others here) repeat the nonsense 'if an individual of Irish heritage flies half way around the world to join a terrorist organisation...', why does this only apply to the Irish - why do similar punishments not apply to all British citizens? Or, is it just brown ones and the 'Micks' who deserve the threat of summary, extra-judicial decisions by a politician? Get. The. Fuck.

I've been following this thread for the past few pages - there is little to distinguish many of the posts here from the comments section at The Daily Mail. Well done.
And the above (where I mention Irish citizenship) was in response to your post where strongly imply that yes, removal of British citizenship from duel British/Irish nationals is fine with you:
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:36:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:09:11 pm
Shall we revoke the citizenship of everyone who's committed a violent crime and holds Irish citizenship as well as british?
If said individual flew half way round the world to join a terrorist organisation obviously yes as they a) are deemed a threat to national security b) they have another citizenship therefor the individual would not be stateless.
I was born and raised in the UK. I have more recently obtained an Irish passport because of Brexit.* Nice to see that my British citizenship is not as solid as it is for others because of my Irish heritage. The fact that you also treat yourself as second class British citizen is bizarre.

* Not that if I had not applied would that be any protection from the Home Secretary making an arbitrary decision about my duel British and potentially Irish citizenship.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #838 on: Today at 10:09:55 pm »
How many people in this thread have actual sympathy for her based on what she has done or even what she has been through? Very few I would think. I find it difficult myself, despite the fact she was clearly radicalised whilst a minor. Her age and her lack of remorse would only be sentencing factors and not decisive in her guilt.

The point which is most concerning is that the government has decided that a British citizen is no longer a citizen because it suits them. It also suits opposition to roll over and ignore what theyve done. Do you really trust this government to use such powers justly ? It goes against everything weve been told about our (unwritten) constitution going back to the Magna Carta. The fact that this current government is utterly corrupt and hanging on to their jobs by the skins of their teeth only makes it worse. They are using this to garner support in the face of terrible polling.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #839 on: Today at 11:06:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:09:55 pm
How many people in this thread have actual sympathy for her based on what she has done or even what she has been through? Very few I would think. I find it difficult myself, despite the fact she was clearly radicalised whilst a minor. Her age and her lack of remorse would only be sentencing factors and not decisive in her guilt.

The point which is most concerning is that the government has decided that a British citizen is no longer a citizen because it suits them. It also suits opposition to roll over and ignore what theyve done. Do you really trust this government to use such powers justly ? It goes against everything weve been told about our (unwritten) constitution going back to the Magna Carta. The fact that this current government is utterly corrupt and hanging on to their jobs by the skins of their teeth only makes it worse. They are using this to garner support in the face of terrible polling.

I have absolute zero sympathy for her, Id be quite happy if shes locked up and the key thrown away, but it should be us doing the locking up and throwing away of the key. I dont particularly buy the whole she was groomed argument, but the only way that can be determined fairly is in a court.
