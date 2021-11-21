« previous next »
Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 39177 times)

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 05:09:45 pm
what legally stops an evil and/or stupid home secretary from stripping citizenship from someone for evil or nonsensical reasons?
Thats what the tribunal hearing was for (going by classycaras description of it as testing the lawfulness and not the merits).  If it had been done out of malice or nonsensical reasons then it wouldve been found unlawful - those are among the things that that process can test for.  A lot of the talk about this is about her being denied due process, but thats exactly what shes had here.  The worst that can be said about it is that she wasnt in the UK to attend the hearing herself but well, whose fault is that.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:30:39 pm
Thats what the tribunal hearing was for (going by classycaras description of it as testing the lawfulness and not the merits).  If it had been done out of malice or nonsensical reasons then it wouldve been found unlawful - those are among the things that that process can test for.  A lot of the talk about this is about her being denied due process, but thats exactly what shes had here.  The worst that can be said about it is that she wasnt in the UK to attend the hearing herself but well, whose fault is that.

Savid Javids
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 05:15:03 pm
Assuming they can legally do it, as has been determined to be the case here, then the only remaining obstacle is public opinion. Either you see her as a victim of trafficking or you see her as a traitor. The government are betting that the majority lean towards the latter.

Indeed, and I think it's a safe bet.  Even the people who think it's wrong will either a) be more concerned about her being loose on the streets or b) not feel strongly enough about it to protest or do anything meaningful.  Can't see it having much bearing on anyone's voting intentions either - there just isn't enough sympathy for anyone supporting ISIS past or present.

Unfortunately it's politically a sensible move, and political suicide for anyone putting up much of a challenge.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 05:37:10 pm
Indeed, and I think it's a safe bet.  Even the people who think it's wrong will either a) be more concerned about her being loose on the streets or b) not feel strongly enough about it to protest or do anything meaningful.  Can't see it having much bearing on anyone's voting intentions either - there just isn't enough sympathy for anyone supporting ISIS past or present.

Unfortunately it's politically a sensible move, and political suicide for anyone putting up much of a challenge.

WTF is she going to do loose on the streets, go to Aldi?
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:56:07 pm
100% a political decision to placate the racists, gammons, Islamophobes  and lunatics

Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.

I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:30:39 pm
The worst that can be said about it is that she wasn’t in the UK to attend the hearing herself but well, whose fault is that.
It's the government's/home secretary's, because they barred her (from entering the country of her birth, where she lived for her first 15 years and where she has citizenship)

there was a supreme court appeal that upheld that as lawful https://justice.org.uk/begum-v-secretary-of-state-for-the-home-department/

she could come into the uk safely accompanied and detained, as would happen for someone extradited to the UK, but the government don't want to treat this like other previous normal/precedented situations
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 05:37:10 pm
Indeed, and I think it's a safe bet.  Even the people who think it's wrong will either a) be more concerned about her being loose on the streets or b) not feel strongly enough about it to protest or do anything meaningful.  Can't see it having much bearing on anyone's voting intentions either - there just isn't enough sympathy for anyone supporting ISIS past or present.

Unfortunately it's politically a sensible move, and political suicide for anyone putting up much of a challenge.

Not really, putting her on trial in the UK wouldn't be a suicide move. You can even make a song and dance about her having to pay for her crimes. Stripping her of her citizenship with no legal home right to abode isn't the answer, no matter how unpalatable.

Why should another country have to put her up if she were radicalised in the UK? 
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:42:54 pm »
And yet the daughters of Sergei Lavrov, Roman Abramovich, the son of Vladimir Solovyov and countless other Russian oligarchs are given passports and visas to remain in the country.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #808 on: Today at 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:49 pm
Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.

I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.

If your 15 year old child joined a terrorist organisation after being courted and radicalised by them online, would you see them as entirely culpable and accept that they've forfeited their UK citizenship?



From the court proceedings:

In the commissions opinion, there is a credible suspicion that Ms Begum was recruited, transferred and then harboured for the purpose of sexual exploitation. She was a child at the time.

The court said that Begum had been radicalised online through Isis propaganda and potential contact with recruiters, and that the idea she could have conceived and organised [her travel to Syria] herself is not plausible.

The secretary of state put pressure on his officials to get on with it, and that had there been no media storm more time would have been taken. The court questioned why the decision was made so quickly when there was no prospect of Begum returning to the UK in the short term, and similar decisions for female Isis members had taken six months.

Home Office officials told SIAC that there were national security reasons justifying the decision not to give Begum an opportunity to challenge the removal of her citizenship or provide evidence before it was done. The commission said it rejected the argument, and that the real reasons why Ms Begum was given no prior opportunity were that the secretary of state was following his standard policy not to do so, It said it was clear that from the moment the news story broke, this decision would have to be made quickly.

Political rather than national security factors drove the outcome.

Home Office lawyers said it was not a necessary part of the deprivation decision-making process to determine whether someone may have been trafficked, whether that label should be attached, and whether further investigations should be undertaken.

On Begum posing a risk to national security, MI5 set a low bar:
Even if Ms Begums activities were limited to her being a housewife, she would still pose a risk to national security.





Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #809 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm »
Those c*nts don't get to decided who is or isn't British,she was a child and she is our responsibility.

c*nts.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #810 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:56:07 pm
100% a political decision to placate the racists, gammons, Islamophobes  and lunatics

Of course it is.

It's also political that the Labour leader hasn't come out to condem it!  As an ethical lawman, he likely disagrees with it personally, but is too scared to come out against it for political reasons.  How sad.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #811 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:49 pm
Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.

I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.

That's what grooming does though - if you can convince people your side is in the right and the other side are devils, you can justify anything. If we'd seen videos of Ukrainian soldiers beheading a Russian captive in the early days of the war, I'm sure you wouldn't hear any cheers on Rawk, but would it be completely condemned by everyone? I think some here - maybe myself included - would have shrugged and thought "that's horrible but what do you expect when you invade an innocent country?"

And when you throw in religious mumbo jumbo you can really get people to justify anything

I saw a really good drama series on Netflix, set in Sweden, called Caliphate that dealt with this story. Well worth a watch

I'm not justifying or downplaying anything she did though - I have no idea what should happen to her. Feels like stripping citizenship is a cop out though, washing our hands of it.

As for this question:

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:38:38 pm
WTF is she going to do loose on the streets, go to Aldi?

Well, yeah. If people don't believe she has fully renounced ISIS ideology then yes her being loose in society, that is concerning. If I'm in a supermarket with my kids I'd like the number of ISIS members in our vicinity to be zero
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #812 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:33:00 pm
Of course it is.

It's also political that the Labour leader hasn't come out to condem it!  As an ethical lawman, he likely disagrees with it personally, but is too scared to come out against it for political reasons.  How sad.

And for that reason, among many others, nothing is ever really going to change for the better
