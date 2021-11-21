Well I'm not any of those and I have no issues with her staying where she is. She and the others who joined ISIS, gave up their rights to be citizens of whatever country they were a part of the day they travelled to the Middle East to join a bunch of murdering bastards who are on a par with the Nazis.



I'm not having this grooming shite either. Go online and find an unedited video of someone being beheaded and then tell me she didn't know what she was getting into and also didn't agree with it. I once got told to watch a video called "Unknown Russian Soldier". Turns out it was a soldier in Afghan who had been captured and he was beheaded by the Taliban - that disturbed the fuck out of me and I couldn't sleep properly for about 2 or 3 days. Anyone who then joins an organisation who do shit like that can fuck off.



If your 15 year old child joined a terrorist organisation after being courted and radicalised by them online, would you see them as entirely culpable and accept that they've forfeited their UK citizenship?From the court proceedings:In the commissions opinion, there is a credible suspicion that Ms Begum was recruited, transferred and then harboured for the purpose of sexual exploitation. She was a child at the time.The court said that Begum had been radicalised online through Isis propaganda and potential contact with recruiters, and that the idea she could have conceived and organised [her travel to Syria] herself is not plausible.The secretary of state put pressure on his officials to get on with it, and that had there been no media storm more time would have been taken. The court questioned why the decision was made so quickly when there was no prospect of Begum returning to the UK in the short term, and similar decisions for female Isis members had taken six months.Home Office officials told SIAC that there were national security reasons justifying the decision not to give Begum an opportunity to challenge the removal of her citizenship or provide evidence before it was done. The commission said it rejected the argument, and that the real reasons why Ms Begum was given no prior opportunity were that the secretary of state was following his standard policy not to do so, It said it was clear that from the moment the news story broke, this decision would have to be made quickly.Political rather than national security factors drove the outcome.Home Office lawyers said it was not a necessary part of the deprivation decision-making process to determine whether someone may have been trafficked, whether that label should be attached, and whether further investigations should be undertaken.On Begum posing a risk to national security, MI5 set a low bar:Even if Ms Begums activities were limited to her being a housewife, she would still pose a risk to national security.