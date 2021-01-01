And ISIS is not just 'another' terror organizations. They have beheaded, raped, maimed, tortured and abused hundreds of thousands of people, including children, aid workers, taxi drivers and women. They are as bad as the Nazis by any metric.



She went of her own volition, to join an organization that is responsible for some of the worst atrocities in the modern era. She was a 'bride' and by eye witness accounts, brides were responsible for 'disciplining' and 'cleaning' abducted girls to prepare them for rape.



She has clearly expressed her lack of remorse in older interviews, when she was 19-20.



If she makes it back here, she is worthy of the most stringent punishment available under law. The same kind of punishment reserved for ex Nazis.



For all I care, she can rot in Syria. At least she is not getting raped and tortured like her Yazidi and Shia counterparts.