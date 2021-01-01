« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 38643 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,405
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #760 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:33:27 pm
I dont think anyone would disagree with punishing her for her actions. I am merely wondering what punishment is correct?
I am of the view that a court and a regular fair trial would be a better arbiter of justice, and have a more educated view as to appropriate sentencing than suella braverman or rawkites
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • blazed
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #761 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:17:30 pm
What do you mean? It isn't getting out of punishment, but age must be taken into consideration in all criminal cases involving a minor. That's how UK (and western) justice works. She wasn't a 23 year old woman who left of her own volition, she was a girl of 14/15 that was groomed by dangerous adults and radicalised.

I wonder how many of the people commenting here would want their own daughter stripped of citizenship if they, for instance, were groomed by white nationalist terrorists at 14/15.


Conveniently ignoring the fact that she has shown no remorse since then and has changed her tune with every interview?

Fat fucking chance she was 'groomed'.  That's not grooming, no matter how much you'd like it to be.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #762 on: Today at 01:39:04 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:33:27 pm
I dont deny that one bit. Thats how democracy works, and rightfully so.

She was groomed alright. So you (not you personally) are saying she wasnt thinking alright or her thinking was fucked beyond recognition. I get that.

If she were to be punished, as a 15 year old that fled to Syria, what would be an apt punishment for her act?

To me, thats punishment should match the crime. I am not getting into the argument about whether she should be in UK or not (I think she should) but I am not talking about that.

I dont think anyone would disagree with punishing her for her actions. I am merely wondering what punishment is correct?

What does punishment matching the crime mean, though?  Eye for an eye? She should be sentenced in the UK as a UK citizen. She should be tried as an adult who committed a crime as a child, and that she was groomed should be taken into account.  What should be the sentence? I don't know - that is for a qualified person and impartial judge to decide. But, just like anyone charged with terror offences or even rape/murder in the UK, she should be entitled to a fair trial, and given a chance to rehabilitate.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,405
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #763 on: Today at 01:39:58 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:36:06 pm
If said individual flew half way round the world to join a terrorist organisation obviously yes as they a) are deemed a threat to national security b) they have another citizenship therefor the individual would not be stateless.
so if I'm correctly following your logical train of thought, I believe you're saying that the convicted persons relative and historical threat to society shouldn't matter in decisions of citizenship, or at least not as much as their travel history?

and better to retain british/irish serial killers as UK citizens than someone like shemima begum who has killed nobody?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #764 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:35:09 pm
#
#It should be fucking frightening if you decide to go ahead and join an organization at par with the fucking Nazis.

Immigrant or not, she deserves to pay for her crimes. I am more than ok for her to come to the UK and be locked up for 2 decades.

If a white British person called Emma Smith did this what would the crime and  punishment be?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #765 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:37:03 pm

Conveniently ignoring the fact that she has shown no remorse since then and has changed her tune with every interview?

Fat fucking chance she was 'groomed'.  That's not grooming, no matter how much you'd like it to be.

You don't understand grooming or manipulation then.

And again, showing no remorse for a crime doesn't mean you should be stripped of citizenship and denied a free trial. Trials take place in this country every day involving people charged with abhorrent crimes that show zero remorse.  They are still given a trial, still retain citizenship and will have a chance to rehabilitate.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,615
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #766 on: Today at 01:41:32 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:35:09 pm
#
#It should be fucking frightening if you decide to go ahead and join an organization at par with the fucking Nazis.

Immigrant or not, she deserves to pay for her crimes. I am more than ok for her to come to the UK and be locked up for 2 decades.
It would be more beneficial to all if she spent her days visiting schools lecturing the kids on the dangers of getting radicalised.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #767 on: Today at 01:41:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:36:15 pm
I am of the view that a court and a regular fair trial would be a better arbiter of justice, and have a more educated view as to appropriate sentencing than suella braverman or rawkites

Absolutely.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,405
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #768 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:37:03 pm
Conveniently ignoring the fact that she has shown no remorse since then and has changed her tune with every interview?

Fat fucking chance she was 'groomed'.  That's not grooming, no matter how much you'd like it to be.
how have you come to the conclusion she wasn't groomed? have you read all of her case documents and other evidence? she hasn't had a trial yet, so I don't think it's public record

you might be shocked to learn that there are a number of brits with dual citizenship who don't show remorse (following an actual trial assessing their guilt) either currently in prison and at liberty in the UK - do you think all should lose their UK citizenship?
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • blazed
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #769 on: Today at 01:46:28 pm »
And ISIS is not just 'another' terror organizations. They have beheaded, raped, maimed, tortured and abused hundreds of thousands of people, including children, aid workers, taxi drivers and women.  They are as bad as the Nazis by any metric.

She went of her own volition, to join an organization that is responsible for some of the worst atrocities in the modern era. She was a 'bride' and by eye witness accounts, brides were responsible for 'disciplining' and 'cleaning' abducted girls to prepare them for rape.

She has clearly expressed her lack of remorse in older interviews, when she was 19-20.

If she makes it back here, she is worthy of the most stringent punishment available under law.  The same kind of punishment reserved for ex Nazis.

For all I care, she can rot in Syria. At least she is not getting raped and tortured like her Yazidi and Shia counterparts.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #770 on: Today at 01:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:20:02 pm
Well that's the "justice" she left the UK to join.

And that you want to see implemented in the UK.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • blazed
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #771 on: Today at 01:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:40:23 pm
If a white British person called Emma Smith did this what would the crime and  punishment be?

Never said she shouldn't be brought here.  Bring her here, lock her up and make her an example.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #772 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:46:28 pm
And ISIS is not just 'another' terror organizations. They have beheaded, raped, maimed, tortured and abused hundreds of thousands of people, including children, aid workers, taxi drivers and women.  They are as bad as the Nazis by any metric.

She went of her own volition, to join an organization that is responsible for some of the worst atrocities in the modern era. She was a 'bride' and by eye witness accounts, brides were responsible for 'disciplining' and 'cleaning' abducted girls to prepare them for rape.

She has clearly expressed her lack of remorse in older interviews, when she was 19-20.

If she makes it back here, she is worthy of the most stringent punishment available under law.  The same kind of punishment reserved for ex Nazis.

For all I care, she can rot in Syria. At least she is not getting raped and tortured like her Yazidi and Shia counterparts.

Again, does a lack of remorse mean that she should not have a fair trial in the UK as a UK citizen? Because that's a hell of a precedent to set.

She left as a 15 year old girl. Going by her own volition as a minor doesn't hold the same weight as going as an adult. And nor should it.

Nazis were (and still are) given trials and sentenced as the justice system determined. They weren't stripped of citizenship.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • blazed
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #773 on: Today at 01:58:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:54:52 pm
Again, does a lack of remorse mean that she should not have a fair trial in the UK as a UK citizen? Because that's a hell of a precedent to set.

She left as a 15 year old girl. Going by her own volition as a minor doesn't hold the same weight as going as an adult. And nor should it.

Nazis were (and still are) given trials and sentenced as the justice system determined. They weren't stripped of citizenship.

Teens are tried as adults all the time, depending on the crime. Her lack of remorse will definitely be a 'material' issue and will be brought up during her trial, if she ever gets one.

Again, never said she shouldn't be brought back to the UK.  I am just not convinced she will be given a fitting punishment, going by the example of ex ISIS members walking free all over the UK.





Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #774 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:50:18 pm
Never said she shouldn't be brought here.  Bring her here, lock her up and make her an example.

What are you charging her with? 
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #775 on: Today at 02:05:38 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:58:51 pm
Teens are tried as adults all the time, depending on the crime. Her lack of remorse will definitely be a 'material' issue and will be brought up during her trial, if she ever gets one.

Again, never said she shouldn't be brought back to the UK.  I am just not convinced she will be given a fitting punishment, going by the example of ex ISIS members walking free all over the UK.

You said "For all I care, she can rot in Syria." Surely, you can see how people might think you oppose her return.

Yes, her lack of remorse is material - that was precisely my point. Your posts read like a 'lack of remorse' should somehow be used as justification for her not being allowed to return home to face justice. Such a justification is terribly problematic for any justice system.

What would you call a 'fitting punishment'?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 