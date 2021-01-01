I'd bet my house that she had no idea what the reality of life there was going to be.
If we could sentence her accordingly (i.e. to a long time in prison) she would be back by now. But out of the two 'wrong' outcomes of having her citizenship revoked or walking free around the UK (when we inevitably fail to secure a conviction), then I think we've chosen the better option.
This is my thoughts too. She was quite happy to join a group who behead taxi drivers for going to provide aid, so fuck her and every one of the c*nts who went out there, they can fucking die in the desert as far as I'm concerned.If ISIS were still going, she'd still be with them.
Hard to know because is some interviews she claims to have never watched any IS propaganda and in other interviews she says she did.She isn't stateless anyway. She still has Bangladeshi citizenship. The UKs actions have not left her stateless. Granted a Bangladesh foreign minister claimed in 2019 that she could face the death penalty for involvement in terrorism is she went to Bangladesh but at least shell get a trial. Shell do well to get legal aid there though.
why would we inevitably fail to secure a conviction?
Bangladesh have confirmed that if she were to enter the country, she would face execution. She is defacto stateless.
Regardless of whether she is remorseful or not, or whether you think she deserves a chance of rehabilitation, she is our problem as a country to deal with.It's shameful what the government have done absolving themselves of their responsibility.
She can go there then, problem solved.Easy this politics lark.
