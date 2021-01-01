« previous next »
Author Topic: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?  (Read 38318 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:49:49 am »
It's tricky. I'm not sure how I feel about someone being stateless. She needs to go somewhere and be punished for the crimes she has committed.

I personally don't buy into the grooming and coercing. She was interviewed in 2019 when she'd have been 19 or 20 and said she had no regrets whatsoever. She's only changed her tune since having her citizenship pulled. Any remorse now that wasn't present in 2019 is purely an act to strengthen her citizenship case.
Online rob1966

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:57:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:05 am
I'd bet my house that she had no idea what the reality of life there was going to be.

Cutting peoples heads off was a lot harder than she thought, she expected the knife to just fly through?
Online carling

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm »
If we could sentence her accordingly (i.e. to a long time in prison) she would be back by now.  But out of the two 'wrong' outcomes of having her citizenship revoked or walking free around the UK (when we inevitably fail to secure a conviction), then I think we've chosen the better option.
Online stewil007

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #723 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:04:41 pm
If we could sentence her accordingly (i.e. to a long time in prison) she would be back by now.  But out of the two 'wrong' outcomes of having her citizenship revoked or walking free around the UK (when we inevitably fail to secure a conviction), then I think we've chosen the better option.

why would we inevitably fail to secure a conviction?
Online Spezialo

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #724 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:28:17 am
This is my thoughts too. She was quite happy to join a group who behead taxi drivers for going to provide aid, so fuck her and every one of the c*nts who went out there, they can fucking die in the desert as far as I'm concerned.

If ISIS were still going, she'd still be with them.

Couldn't have put it better myself.
Online GreatEx

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #725 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:45:43 am
Hard to know because is some interviews she claims to have never watched any IS propaganda and in other interviews she says she did.

She isn't stateless anyway. She still has Bangladeshi citizenship. The UKs actions have not left her stateless. Granted a Bangladesh foreign minister claimed in 2019 that she could face the death penalty for involvement in terrorism is she went to Bangladesh but at least shell get a trial. Shell do well to get legal aid there though.


Why should Bangladesh bear the costs of dealing with her? She was born in Britain, raised in Britain, has she even been to Bangladesh in her life? Fucking Brits still treating the world like your own little penal colony.
Online GreatEx

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #726 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Everyone stop talking about whether she was groomed, was she a victim, blah blah. She could be the worst fucking person on earth, she could have committed unspeakable crimes. She's still a fucking Brit! 
Online carling

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #727 on: Today at 12:14:07 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:05:47 pm
why would we inevitably fail to secure a conviction?

Too complex to establish what she has done and apply a proper conviction.  If there was anything it would be pathetically small and largely based on what she admits herself.
Offline thejbs

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #728 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:45:43 am
Hard to know because is some interviews she claims to have never watched any IS propaganda and in other interviews she says she did.

She isn't stateless anyway. She still has Bangladeshi citizenship. The UKs actions have not left her stateless. Granted a Bangladesh foreign minister claimed in 2019 that she could face the death penalty for involvement in terrorism is she went to Bangladesh but at least shell get a trial. Shell do well to get legal aid there though.

Bangladesh have confirmed that if she were to enter the country, she would face execution. She is defacto stateless.
Online Henry Gale

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #729 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:17:37 pm
Bangladesh have confirmed that if she were to enter the country, she would face execution. She is defacto stateless.

She can go there then, problem solved.

Easy this politics lark.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #730 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:42:01 am
Regardless of whether she is remorseful or not, or whether you think she deserves a chance of rehabilitation, she is our problem as a country to deal with.

It's shameful what the government have done absolving themselves of their responsibility.

Shameful, but not surprising.
Offline thejbs

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #731 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:08 pm
She can go there then, problem solved.

Easy this politics lark.

Pro death penalty? Nice. You and ISIS have something in common.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:26:18 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:45:43 am
Hard to know because is some interviews she claims to have never watched any IS propaganda and in other interviews she says she did.

She isn't stateless anyway. She still has Bangladeshi citizenship. The UKs actions have not left her stateless. Granted a Bangladesh foreign minister claimed in 2019 that she could face the death penalty for involvement in terrorism is she went to Bangladesh but at least shell get a trial. Shell do well to get legal aid there though.


She hasn't got Bangladeshi citizenship. The UK claimed she could apply for Bangladeshi citizenship, because her mother is Bangladesi, and her children have the right to apply for it until they're 21. But Bangladesh still have to approve the claim, its nothing the UK has control of. Afaik they haven't given her citizenship, which means she is now stateless, and de facto Syria's peoblem, because thats where she is currently as she can't travel. The UK should do the grown up thing and get her back and put her on trial.
Online GreatEx

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:08 pm
She can go there then, problem solved.

Easy this politics lark.

So you don't want to have to pay for her legal process, but you're happy to leave it to the moneybags people of Bangladesh, where she's never set foot in her life?
Online Riquende

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:08 pm
She can go there then, problem solved.

Easy this politics lark.

If you agree that the State should have the right of deciding on summary execution over its citizenry without them having a fair trial (or in this case any trial at all) then sure, easy peasy.
