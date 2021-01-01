« previous next »
Just as we must deal with reintegration of sex offenders and murderers into society, so too must we allow radicalised young adults to do the same. There are steps we can take to ensure this is safe for her and the public.
Imagine the sort of hellish government that can strip you of your citizenship, denying you protection under the law and rendering you in the UK illegally. Now imagine that same government is champing at the bit to send those illegally in the UK off on one-way flights to Rwanda or elsewhere.

I thought there were laws against making individuals stateless?
Northern Ireland is full of people convicted of terrorism, many who have done much worse things than begum. Not one lost their citizenship. Most were released early from prison 25 years ago.
Jihadi Jack: IS recruit Jack Letts loses UK citizenship

Thanks. I meant in this context where she's now stateless, which will predominantly affect non whites. Jack Letts holds dual citizenship with Canada so has a 'home', Shamima on the other hand is stuck in a UN camp
Arbitrary deprivation of nationality, which means deliberately moving to make a citizen stateless, is prohibited under these instruments. Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is particularly explicit on this point
Thanks. I meant in this context where she's now stateless, which will predominantly affect non whites. Jack Letts holds dual citizenship with Canada so has a 'home', Shamima on the other hand is stuck in a UN camp
I dont think the reasons have been published, but they must have been satisfied that she can take Bangladeshi citizenship, as thats one of the conditions for depriving nationality.  If thats not the case, she would have won her appeal.  Paras (2), (4) and (4A)(c) here
I dont think the reasons have been published, but they must have been satisfied that she can take Bangladeshi citizenship, as thats one of the conditions for depriving nationality.  If thats not the case, she would have won her appeal.

Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen and there is "no question" of her being allowed into the country, Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs has said.

The UK has stripped the 19-year-old - who fled London to join the Islamic State group - of British citizenship.

Such a move is only possible if an individual is eligible for citizenship elsewhere.

It was thought Ms Begum had Bangladeshi citizenship through her mother.

But the ministry of foreign affairs said the government was "deeply concerned" she had been "erroneously identified" as a Bangladeshi national.

In a statement, it said Ms Begum had never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh and had never visited the country.

It added that the country had a "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism and violent extremism.

Shamima Begum would face the death penalty if sent to Bangladesh, her parents' country of origin, and is now effectively stateless, a court has heard.
