I dont think the reasons have been published, but they must have been satisfied that she can take Bangladeshi citizenship, as thats one of the conditions for depriving nationality. If thats not the case, she would have won her appeal.



Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen and there is "no question" of her being allowed into the country, Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs has said.The UK has stripped the 19-year-old - who fled London to join the Islamic State group - of British citizenship.Such a move is only possible if an individual is eligible for citizenship elsewhere.It was thought Ms Begum had Bangladeshi citizenship through her mother.But the ministry of foreign affairs said the government was "deeply concerned" she had been "erroneously identified" as a Bangladeshi national.In a statement, it said Ms Begum had never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh and had never visited the country.It added that the country had a "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism and violent extremism.Shamima Begum would face the death penalty if sent to Bangladesh, her parents' country of origin, and is now effectively stateless, a court has heard.