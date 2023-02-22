I'm an Engineer and have always been into physics and technical things but I've developed a real interest in history for the past few years, particularly British history.



I started watching the 'Vikings' series and assumed it was all completely fictional until I realised that some of the events were true as captured in the Anglo Saxon chronicles. I thought Linus Roache as King Ecbert was fantastic in that series by the way.



It inspired me to start reading and watching more on the BBC and channels such as PBS America and the Smithsonian channel. Recently PBS re-ran a great series entitled '1066: a year to conquer England' which discusses the brutal nature of being under Norman rule and a discussion about the true circumstances surrounding King Harold II's death.



I've also been enjoying 'A history of Britain by Simon Schama' at first I didn't take to him as a presenter and thought he was a but dour until I realised he has quite a dry sense of humour but is quite subtle with it. The series has just reached the point of the English civil wars, it reminded me of a visit I made to Chepstow castle years ago which has a great civil war exhibition describing the castle siege as at the time Wales was mainly a Royalist area. I believe the fall of Chepstow during was of strategic significance during the first war. Seperately I've been reading about the 'Battle of Winwick', a local area which was the scene of the final battle of the second civil war.