Author Topic: The RAWK History Channel

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 22, 2023, 10:26:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on February 22, 2023, 10:16:47 pm
I listened to a podcast a few years back called Rex Factor - which was a run through the Kings and Queens in the UK, starting from Alfred the Great. Quite enjoyed it, it was a bit light hearted but quite informative too. Don't know if you've listened to it?

I havent another one on my list then, thanks. There are some really good history podcasts around at the moment.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 22, 2023, 10:37:02 pm
Quote from: jillc on February 22, 2023, 10:26:06 pm
I havent another one on my list then, thanks. There are some really good history podcasts around at the moment.

https://play.acast.com/s/rexfactor/1.backgroundystuff

This one's a bit older but still worth a listen IMO. The first episode is a bit of background which is decent but then they basically go through each king/queen from episode 2 onwards.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 22, 2023, 11:33:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on February 22, 2023, 08:38:41 pm
I will have to look that one out, there is all sorts on iplayer I keep meaning to watch. Was that the film that won a lot of awards the other night? I remember watching Regeneration which was about the treatment of soldiers from the western front, a very memorable film.
yes think it won 7 BAFTAs, it's on Netflix if you subscribe and it's well worth a watch, well it was for me anyway.


https://youtu.be/rEch-8nDcA8 - The Last Tommy - Part 1/2 (think it's narrated by Bernard Hill (Yosser Hughes)


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Nmdg-59aQuc - Part 2/2


This may be an edited version as there were three I think but it's the same interviewees
Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 06:19:55 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on February 22, 2023, 11:33:23 pm
yes think it won 7 BAFTAs, it's on Netflix if you subscribe and it's well worth a watch, well it was for me anyway.


https://youtu.be/rEch-8nDcA8 - The Last Tommy - Part 1/2 (think it's narrated by Bernard Hill (Yosser Hughes)


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Nmdg-59aQuc - Part 2/2


This may be an edited version as there were three I think but it's the same interviewees

Quote from: Hazell on February 22, 2023, 10:37:02 pm
https://play.acast.com/s/rexfactor/1.backgroundystuff

This one's a bit older but still worth a listen IMO. The first episode is a bit of background which is decent but then they basically go through each king/queen from episode 2 onwards.
Thanks for the links.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 06:44:06 am
Quote from: jillc on February 22, 2023, 10:14:00 pm
A lot of the Game of Throne characters are based on historical characters just like the Last Kingdom as well. There was a good video that was done on the subject.

On the subject of The last Kingdom, Bernard Cornwell is bringing out a non fiction book this year, called The World of Uhtred
Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 06:56:23 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February 23, 2023, 06:44:06 am
On the subject of The last Kingdom, Bernard Cornwell is bringing out a non fiction book this year, called The World of Uhtred

I hadnt heard that it would be a great read I loved all his books. Thanks for that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 09:00:18 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February 23, 2023, 06:44:06 am
On the subject of The last Kingdom, Bernard Cornwell is bringing out a non fiction book this year, called The World of Uhtred

I will definitely be getting that. Loved the Last Kingdom series of books.

Still hoping beyond hope that one day they turn some of Conn Iggulden's books into a series - particularly his series of books on Caesar. A lot of artistic licence in those books but absolute page turners.

I reckon that Robert Harris Cicero Trilogy is perfect for adaptation as well
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 09:05:50 am
Quote from: Qston on February 23, 2023, 09:00:18 am
I will definitely be getting that. Loved the Last Kingdom series of books.

Still hoping beyond hope that one day they turn some of Conn Iggulden's books into a series - particularly his series of books on Caesar. A lot of artistic licence in those books but absolute page turners.

I reckon that Robert Harris Cicero Trilogy is perfect for adaptation as well

They are currently filming his War Lord Chronicles the trilogy he wrote on the Authrian legends. I cant wait to watch that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 09:18:11 am
Quote from: jillc on February 23, 2023, 09:05:50 am
They are currently filming his War Lord Chronicles the trilogy he wrote on the Authrian legends. I cant wait to watch that.

That will certainly go onto my list
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 23, 2023, 02:44:01 pm
Quote from: Qston on February 23, 2023, 09:00:18 am


I reckon that Robert Harris Cicero Trilogy is perfect for adaptation as well

Quite enjoyed reading those due to the sharp contrast in the portrayals of Julius Caesar by Harris and Colleen McCullough in her Masters Of Rome series respectively.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 02:36:26 pm
I don`t know how to embed videos onto RAWK but anyway, trailers for 2 historical films that I am really looking forward to this year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK6ldnjE3Y0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18tyBrdsIeo

Cillian Murphy in particular seems a good pick to play Oppenheimer. I have read a couple of books about him specifically and the Manhattan Project. A really complicated man.

"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 02:42:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on February 22, 2023, 10:16:47 pm
I listened to a podcast a few years back called Rex Factor - which was a run through the Kings and Queens in the UK, starting from Alfred the Great. Quite enjoyed it, it was a bit light hearted but quite informative too. Don't know if you've listened to it?

I'm really enjoying this, thanks for the recommendation. As you say it is light hearted and doesn't take itself too seriously which can be a problem for me with history stuff, as i'll get bored.

I started off with season 2 with the Scottish Kings and Queens.
Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 03:06:14 pm
Quote from: Qston on February 27, 2023, 02:36:26 pm
I don`t know how to embed videos onto RAWK but anyway, trailers for 2 historical films that I am really looking forward to this year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK6ldnjE3Y0

Cillian Murphy in particular seems a good pick to play Oppenheimer. I have read a couple of books about him specifically and the Manhattan Project. A really complicated man.


Reading both the Making of the Atomic Bomb book by Richard Rhodes and the Oppenheimer American Prometheus biography right now.  The Nolan book is adapted from American Prometheus, but where I am in the book, the last few chapters is the Father Ted 'Not a Racist' slideshow except its 'Not a Commie (probably)' and I haven't got to the kaboom-y part that probably interests Nolan just yet.

The Rhodes book is tough going, given the amount of physics and atomic theory in it.  I do think there's a great tv series to be made about the exodus (pun intended) of Jewish scientists out of Germany and Eastern Europe in the 1930s.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 03:45:39 pm
Quote from: Qston on February 27, 2023, 02:36:26 pm
I don`t know how to embed videos onto RAWK but anyway, trailers for 2 historical films that I am really looking forward to this year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK6ldnjE3Y0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18tyBrdsIeo

Cillian Murphy in particular seems a good pick to play Oppenheimer. I have read a couple of books about him specifically and the Manhattan Project. A really complicated man.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bK6ldnjE3Y0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bK6ldnjE3Y0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/18tyBrdsIeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/18tyBrdsIeo</a>
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 04:08:27 pm
Quote from: Ray K on February 27, 2023, 03:06:14 pm
Reading both the Making of the Atomic Bomb book by Richard Rhodes and the Oppenheimer American Prometheus biography right now.  The Nolan book is adapted from American Prometheus, but where I am in the book, the last few chapters is the Father Ted 'Not a Racist' slideshow except its 'Not a Commie (probably)' and I haven't got to the kaboom-y part that probably interests Nolan just yet.

The Rhodes book is tough going, given the amount of physics and atomic theory in it.  I do think there's a great tv series to be made about the exodus (pun intended) of Jewish scientists out of Germany and Eastern Europe in the 1930s.

I have read both and they're really good reads. I agree on the Rhodes book but it does contain some startling anecdotes e.g. including Enrico Fermi basically creating nuclear material in a local college gym !

(Rob1966 - thanks for doing the embedded videos. I am IT illiterate !)
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 04:13:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 27, 2023, 03:45:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bK6ldnjE3Y0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bK6ldnjE3Y0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/18tyBrdsIeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/18tyBrdsIeo</a>

Hope theres a bit more to Napoleon than a re run of 1970 Bondarchuk Waterloo as all the battle scenes are taken from there.
Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 04:16:57 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February 27, 2023, 04:13:33 pm
Hope theres a bit more to Napoleon than a re run of 1970 Bondarchuk Waterloo as all the battle scenes are taken from there.

Ah, didn`t realise that. Perhaps it is a trailer put together by someone else rather than an official trailer.

Fascinating person, Napoleon. I have read various books about him.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The RAWK History Channel
February 27, 2023, 04:54:07 pm
Quote from: Ray K on February 27, 2023, 03:06:14 pm
Reading both the Making of the Atomic Bomb book by Richard Rhodes and the Oppenheimer American Prometheus biography right now.  The Nolan book is adapted from American Prometheus, but where I am in the book, the last few chapters is the Father Ted 'Not a Racist' slideshow except its 'Not a Commie (probably)' and I haven't got to the kaboom-y part that probably interests Nolan just yet.

The Rhodes book is tough going, given the amount of physics and atomic theory in it.  I do think there's a great tv series to be made about the exodus (pun intended) of Jewish scientists out of Germany and Eastern Europe in the 1930s.

During WWII a number of Jewish emigré physicists were based at Liverpool University around Brownlow Hill and were often seen cycling to the labs.
Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 1, 2023, 07:47:04 am
Quote from: Hazell on February 22, 2023, 10:37:02 pm
https://play.acast.com/s/rexfactor/1.backgroundystuff

This one's a bit older but still worth a listen IMO. The first episode is a bit of background which is decent but then they basically go through each king/queen from episode 2 onwards.

These have been really good, working my way through them especially today as I'm working from home.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 2, 2023, 03:46:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on March  1, 2023, 07:47:04 am
These have been really good, working my way through them especially today as I'm working from home.

Nice, glad you like them :)

The ones that sticks out for me from the early ones (pre-Cnut) are Alfred the Great, Athelstan and that one who was having a threesome when he was supposed to be in his coronation.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 2, 2023, 03:56:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 03:46:08 pm
Nice, glad you like them :)

The ones that sticks out for me from the early ones (pre-Cnut) are Alfred the Great, Athelstan and that one who was having a threesome when he was supposed to be in his coronation.
 

To be fair most of them are pre mourinho
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 2, 2023, 03:57:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 03:46:08 pm
Nice, glad you like them :)

The ones that sticks out for me from the early ones (pre-Cnut) are Alfred the Great, Athelstan and that one who was having a threesome when he was supposed to be in his coronation.

I havent got around to the one doing a threesome yet! I guess they needed to do something in the dark ages to perk them up. 😀
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 2, 2023, 04:23:42 pm
;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 5, 2023, 08:55:01 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 17, 2020, 10:37:18 pm
'Blood of the Clans' on BBC.

Neil Oliver being a bit melodramatic but a fascinating series about the internecine warfare between the Highland clans - think Game of Thrones sans dragons - in the late Stuart/early Georgian period.

 ;D

Yes! But a good watch all the same.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 5, 2023, 09:47:37 am
I'm an Engineer and have always been into physics and technical things but I've developed a real interest in history for the past few years, particularly British history.

I started watching the 'Vikings' series and assumed it was all completely fictional until I realised that some of the events were true as captured in the Anglo Saxon chronicles. I thought Linus Roache as King Ecbert was fantastic in that series by the way.

It inspired me to start reading and watching more on the BBC and channels such as PBS America and the Smithsonian channel. Recently PBS re-ran a great series entitled '1066: a year to conquer England' which discusses the brutal nature of being under Norman rule and a discussion about the true circumstances surrounding King Harold II's death.

I've also been enjoying 'A history of Britain by Simon Schama' at first I didn't take to him as a presenter and thought he was a but dour until I realised he has quite a dry sense of humour but is quite subtle with it. The series has just reached the point of the English civil wars, it reminded me of a visit I made to Chepstow castle years ago which has a great civil war exhibition describing the castle siege as at the time Wales was mainly a Royalist area. I believe the fall of Chepstow during was of strategic significance during the first war. Seperately I've been reading about the 'Battle of Winwick', a local area which was the scene of the final battle of the second civil war.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
March 5, 2023, 01:21:41 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February 27, 2023, 04:13:33 pm
Hope theres a bit more to Napoleon than a re run of 1970 Bondarchuk Waterloo as all the battle scenes are taken from there.

Only one other film gets near to Waterloo in terms of its battle scenes. In fact it surpasses it. It is - of course - Bondarchuk's 'War and Peace'. I believe he had 300,000 extras (seconded from the Red Army) to stage the Battle of Borodino - which is a few more than actually fought it. But his direction - both his skill at the panoramic and his eye for small detail - will never be equalled. And not a frame of CGI in either film.

Napoleon is a great subject, possibly the greatest subject in history. But many filmmakers have been broken by the sheer scale of what they have to do. Abel Gance still comes closest but his 6 hour epic (or whatever it is) only gets to Napoleon graduating from military school. Stanley Kubrick spent a lifetime collecting a vast Napoleonic library and worked through 20 or 30 drafts of a film that was never made.

There are some cracking books though. 'Napoleon and his marshals' by AG Macdonell takes some beating for the sheer verve with which it's written. And the memoirs of Sergeant Bourgogne who survived the Retreat of Moscow and the 1812 campaign are utterly extraordinary. Men eating each other to survive, others setting a church on fire, jammed with their fellow soldiers, in order to get some warmth......Talk about the horror.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The RAWK History Channel
Today at 05:07:07 pm
It's about time we resurrected this thread, as I was looking around desperately trying to find something to watch I came across this documentary on Sky History about Charles the II called Royal Kill List. It's a really well made documentary, which had so much in that I wasn't aware off. They are supposed to be doing a similar one on the War of the Roses, though I don't think that one is available yet. But History buffs, get watching. Anyone else have some interesting history documentaries?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK History Channel
Today at 07:53:20 pm
Every timeI see this thread, I think it's about getting stuck in doggie doors, doorways at Greggs, inquiries as to the origin of Baldrick, etc... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Today at 08:44:49 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:53:20 pm
Every timeI see this thread, I think it's about getting stuck in doggie doors, doorways at Greggs, inquiries as to the origin of Baldrick, etc... :D

And never forget Efes and animal porn :lmao
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Today at 08:46:25 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:07:07 pm
It's about time we resurrected this thread, as I was looking around desperately trying to find something to watch I came across this documentary on Sky History about Charles the II called Royal Kill List. It's a really well made documentary, which had so much in that I wasn't aware off. They are supposed to be doing a similar one on the War of the Roses, though I don't think that one is available yet. But History buffs, get watching. Anyone else have some interesting history documentaries?

I'll have to look at that, be interesting to see what the royals got up to when they could literally get away with murder
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: The RAWK History Channel
Today at 08:50:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:46:25 pm
I'll have to look at that, be interesting to see what the royals got up to when they could literally get away with murder

You'll be amazed! It was after the civil war and it's weird how I know I did it at school but have no memory of it at all. I remember doing the Tudors as well but it never interested up until I saw the show the Tudors and thought why didn't they just show us this, way more exciting. Especially the scenes with Henry Cavill!  :D

Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:53:20 pm
Every timeI see this thread, I think it's about getting stuck in doggie doors, doorways at Greggs, inquiries as to the origin of Baldrick, etc... :D

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
