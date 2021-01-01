How would you know it should all be overcome? What were his injuries? How many and how long was he out for? How much training has he missed?
Missing training means you don't settle, because you're not around the team you're elsewhere doing rehab.
This is his injuries:
20/21 Knee Injury Dec 10, 2020 Jan 20, 2021 41 days 8 Liverpool FC
20/21 Thigh Problems Sep 25, 2020 Nov 3, 2020 39 days 9 Liverpool FC
20/21 Quarantine Sep 4, 2020 Sep 19, 2020 15 days 1 Liverpool FC
20/21 Fever Sep 2, 2020 Sep 4, 2020 2 days -
So he's basically been available for 3 months, but played none.
3 months in which Robbo's been exhausted and needed aid, yet Tsimikas failed to answer.
This isn't footy manager mate.
I've read a few similar views on here that echo what I said here:
That or sell them if he finds they're not good, even if at a lower price. Our squad is bloated with too many players that are not contributing while still being on a fair amount of wages, thus eating up our expenses.
I don't see what's bad about this approach. It helps us financially, at a time when we need to be good at managing finances.