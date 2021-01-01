« previous next »
Liverpool Financial Overview

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:38:02 pm
I bet you thought he was a good player when he signed.

Its so easy to turn around a few months later after everything that could go wrong had gone wrong for the team, and declare him a poor player who the recruitment team judged wrongly.  For a multitude or reasons things havent worked out for him, and yes Jürgen Klopp has trust issues with players, hes under immense pressure to get results, and he also knows players sometimes take a heck of a long time to get it with his teams.
I did think he was a good player when he signed, based off youtube videos. Now I'm not so sure, because he hasn't played much.

But this part
Quote
For a multitude or reasons things havent worked out for him, and yes Jürgen Klopp has trust issues with players, hes under immense pressure to get results, and he also knows players sometimes take a heck of a long time to get it with his teams.
is why I said this
Quote
I guess a further extension of my first comment is, I think that, with our recruitment, instead of penny pinching and going for players that are cheap but won't end up contributing, we should go for players that Klopp actually trusts and will play, so that they can contribute to the team and not be a waste of money
Fact is when it comes to finances, the longer a player takes to "get it", the more money we will be wasting on their wages. Players like Robbo, Fabinho, Gomez, Jota, Salah, Mane got it pretty soon. So that's why I think we should go for players who "get it" quicklier, as opposed to players who takes ages to "get it", like Tsimikas, Davies, Ox, Origi etc. (Assuming "get it" means fit in the team and contribute)
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:44:59 pm
Tsimikas was a waste of money tbf. His function was to faciliate rotation with Robbo so Robbo would get rest. In that he failed.
bit worrying that Lewis was our main target.
He has been dropped by Newcastle.

Minamino another poor signing as well. Recruitment is very good mostly but not been great last few years. Not just signings but not ofloading Wilson & Grujic last summer. Origi as well
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:30:43 pm
How would you know it should all be overcome? What were his injuries? How many and how long was he out for? How much training has he missed?

Missing training means you don't settle, because you're not around the team you're elsewhere doing rehab.
This is his injuries:

20/21   Knee Injury   Dec 10, 2020   Jan 20, 2021   41 days   8 Liverpool FC
20/21   Thigh Problems   Sep 25, 2020   Nov 3, 2020   39 days   9 Liverpool FC
20/21   Quarantine   Sep 4, 2020   Sep 19, 2020   15 days   1 Liverpool FC
20/21   Fever           Sep 2, 2020   Sep 4, 2020   2 days   -

So he's basically been available for 3 months, but played none.
 
3 months in which Robbo's been exhausted and needed aid, yet Tsimikas failed to answer.

Quote
This isn't footy manager mate.
I've read a few similar views on here that echo what I said here:
Quote
That or sell them if he finds they're not good, even if at a lower price. Our squad is bloated with too many players that are not contributing while still being on a fair amount of wages, thus eating up our expenses.
I don't see what's bad about this approach. It helps us financially, at a time when we need to be good at managing finances.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:47:21 pm
bit worrying that Lewis was our main target.
He has been dropped by Newcastle.

Minamino another poor signing as well. Recruitment is very good mostly but not been great last few years. Not just signings but not ofloading Wilson & Grujic last summer. Origi as well

oh well, we had a good run eh.

(This thread has gone bonkers).

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm »
Of the signings since Klopp has arrived, we've actually not had a 100% strike rate by any stretch of the imagination - more importantly though, Jota aside, since Alisson's signing, we've not had any other successes in the transfer market showing a trend of less than emphatic transfers.

We're really need a hit rate closer to the start of his tenure over the next handful of windows.

Marko Grujic           No
Steven Caulker           No
Kamil Grabara           No
Sadio Mané           Yes
Loris Karius           No
Joël Matip                   Yes
Ragnar Klavan           Yes
Alex Manninger           No
Georginio Wijnaldum   Yes
Mohamed Salah           Yes
Dominic Solanke   No
Andy Robertson           Yes
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain   Maybe
Virgil Van Dijk           Yes
Naby Keita                   No
Fabinho Tavarez           Yes
Xherdan Shaqiri           Maybe
Alisson Becker           Yes
Sepp van den Berg   Not yet
Harvey Elliott           Not yet
Adrián San Miguel   No
Andy Lonergan           Maybe
Takumi Minamino   Not yet
Kostas Tsimikas           Not yet
Thiago Alcantara   Not yet
Diogo Jota                   Yes
Ben Davies           Not yet
Ozan Kabak           Not yet



Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:49:57 pm
Fabinho Tavarez           No

Fabinho's done alright I think.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 03:40:31 pm
Makes sense. Most recent signing was Suarez 10 years ago and he scored 81 goals in 110 matches for the most successful dutch club of all times.. Van der beek for 35 million pounds looks like a bargain for united..

As much sense as making stupid generalisations and writing off players entirely because of the leagues theyve previously played in.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:51:45 pm
Fabinho's done alright I think.

My bad, was writing too quick at work! You're correct of course, he's been excellent.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:04:22 pm
We had 18 players play over 700 mins in the league, and 16 play over 200 in the CL.

It's all well and good pointing out our exceptional (world class) players played the most minutes, but it would be stupid to even attempt to suggest we didn't use plenty of the squad over the course of last season.

A list that includes Adrian, Origi, Lovren and Ox.

All played their part and earned their medals but weren't really offering much and struggled for the most part. We were carrying Lovren and Adrian and Origi wasn't the threat he was the year before and Ox wasn't the player he was before his bad injury. Take them away and you're looking at the same core 14 even last season.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 03:29:26 pm
Its not hindsight.. A player that had done his trade in greece, holland and denmark.. the same with ben davies and nat phillips etc.. The premier league is by far the toughest in the world and we will never win the league with players of that quality.. Yes, andy robertson says hello, but he is 1 in a 1.000.000
You're wasted on here. Liverpool need you  ;)
He may be a dud, he may not.
He may indeed be a bit of a Robbo or Fabinho and need some time to adapt. Lets be honest, conditions have hardly been ideal.

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:51:45 pm
Fabinho's done alright I think.

1 in 10 of our last signings look a success
6 of the 10 before that were a success
3 of the first 8 were a success

We really need of our next batch of signings a decent proportion adding more value on the pitch.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:54:13 pm
A list that includes Adrian, Origi, Lovren and Ox.

All played their part and earned their medals but weren't really offering much and struggled for the most part. We were carrying Lovren and Adrian and Origi wasn't the threat he was the year before and Ox wasn't the player he was before his bad injury. Take them away and you're looking at the same core 14 even last season.

Adrian didn't offer much?  ???
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:56:20 pm
You're wasted on here. Liverpool need you  ;)
He may be a dud, he may not.
He may indeed be a bit of a Robbo or Fabinho and need some time to adapt. Lets be honest, conditions have hardly been ideal.

Thanks ! 

the captain of the norwegian national team plays right back for galatasaray.. He is like a headless chicken in defense, but when he can make a great career for one of the top three sides; I would never buy any players from that league..

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:53:08 pm
My bad, was writing too quick at work! You're correct of course, he's been excellent.

I know, was only messing.

I think some of those I probably wouldn't include, the likes of Grabara, Manninger or Lonergan weren't really signed to play much of a part (Grabara maybe longer term). Elliott and Van Den Berg are too soon to say anything and Kabak was signing we wouldn't have made had circumstances not forced us to and he's someone who's been dropped into a difficult situation.

Sure some haven't been a success for various reasons (Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are more bad luck than bad judgement IMO given the injuries they've suffered) but that's the same for every club. This isn't necessarily about your post but sometimes signings don't work out for whatever reason, sure sometimes it's a bad fit and the club make the wrong the decision to sign someone but sometimes it's due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. I think some expect every big signing to work (it'd be great if that were the case) but that's not the case usually. We've been really strong so far and at some point will get a lot more decisions wrong; I personally don't think we've reached that point yet.
