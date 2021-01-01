thanks for that insightful comment
But thanks for helping the point, all this cryarsing (granted, only by a few) when in the summer his signing was applaued here. Its so easy to turn around and say this is whats wrong, and what should have been done, like somehow were the experts, but ignore what happened to try and make it right in the first place. What they did in the summer wasnt perfect, but its just odd/amusing to me how it gets glossed over to facilitate an argument.
I have no idea what happened with Tsmikas, beyond a general idea that its a combination of illness, injury, lack of trainign time, and not settling in. Saying hes a waste of money is just an extension of us thinking we know best I guess. Clearly hes a good player, so at least have the courtesty to look a bit deeper.
Either he's a good player, but Klopp doesn't want to play him because he isn't in Klopp's trusted clan of players. Or he's not a good player, and recruitment judged wrongly.
I guess a further extension of my first comment is, I think that, with our recruitment, instead of penny pinching and going for players that are cheap but won't end up contributing, we should go for players that Klopp actually trusts and will play, so that they can contribute to the team and not be a waste of money, like Minamino, Tsimikas, Davies etc.
I do wonder whether Klopp gets a say in our transfer dealings, or whether transfers like Tsimikas, Minamino, Davies, were forced onto him by our transfer comittee.