And the same front three week in week out, the same full backs etc, Van Dijk playing every minute. There's only so long you can sustain that.



they did try and sort at least 2 of those problems though, Tsimikas and Jota are already forgotten?But unfortuanately, one was injured for a long stretch, the other also injured, also had covid (I think?), maybe just hasnt settled, plus with an intense season - very little training time to get him up to speed when he was fit. I have no idea what the issues have been - but the signing of Tsimikas was widely applauded on this very forum when it happened as it added needed depth.Then basically shit happened this season, that put paid to a lot of that good work for long stretches. Its somewhat infuritating seeing comments like this gloss over the fact the club did try and sort out some glaring issues (and yes - note I say SOME, I know it hasnt been perfect), you cant plan for injuries, its impossible for any team bar Abu Dhabi to have two first elevens that can compete at the very top of the league. Yet apparently that is what some are demanding after this season.