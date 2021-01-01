Those accounts are very encouraging, but the rest of the Covid losses will come in next year, and the lack of CL the year after.



I still think, despite all the ESL bullshit, that FSG are very good owners. They took a team that was drifting into administration and starved of direction and success, turned the club around, made it hugel proiftable and wont he biggest prizes on offer. Against that they keep duffing up with dumb ideas gleaned from the US (a cultural gap shall we say). But at least they usually back down when the fans revolt.



Compare it to the rest of the division, they are probably the best of the billionaire owners. Arguably that is the cost of having a team that has global reach and is able to compete with the best in the world. A lot of talk about fan ownership misses that angle, leading me to think that mofrl of ownership would turn the club into a very local-centric one.