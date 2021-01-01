« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
If ever was there a season we couldn't afford to drop out of the top 4...

Re wage bill... it'd be totally fine if lots of the players on big money currently looked like they merited world class wages. The problem isn't the wages. It's the combination of on pitch performance and wage bill.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:51:40 pm
Just a point to all those horrified by the size of our wage bill. Don't forget we have world class talent on our books, and the only way to keep them is to pay the money. Again the loss of bonuses should bring that down a bit.

Also, there is no way City's wage bill is only £350m. Lots is hidden away at the City group level and out of the clutches of FFP (rip), I'd reckon its £450m minimum.

Its fine if we can keep growing the top line. Covid and falling out of the CL is going to smash that to pieces but well be left with a Real Madrid sized wage bill. Shows the risks of attempting to run a football club sustainably and without an oil nations backing. Also shows the need for tighter financial control in football as there is a fine line and so many variables between a club like ours having £600m or £350m in revenue. The pendulum swings so quickly with/without CL in particular.

It hides in plain sight for Man City. Quite unbelievable really but its ok for them because.... reasons. They have turned football into a joke.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:51:40 pm
Just a point to all those horrified by the size of our wage bill. Don't forget we have world class talent on our books, and the only way to keep them is to pay the money. Again the loss of bonuses should bring that down a bit.

Also, there is no way City's wage bill is only £350m. Lots is hidden away at the City group level and out of the clutches of FFP (rip), I'd reckon its £450m minimum.

And about 14 players who are any use to us. That wage bill should be financing a strong and capable squad.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:51:40 pm
Just a point to all those horrified by the size of our wage bill. Don't forget we have world class talent on our books, and the only way to keep them is to pay the money. Again the loss of bonuses should bring that down a bit.

Also, there is no way City's wage bill is only £350m. Lots is hidden away at the City group level and out of the clutches of FFP (rip), I'd reckon its £450m minimum.

Most of our players are apparently crap and need to be sold for whatever we can get for them.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm
Its fine if we can keep growing the top line. Covid and falling out of the CL is going to smash that to pieces but well be left with a Real Madrid sized wage bill. Shows the risks of attempting to run a football club sustainably and without an oil nations backing. Also shows the need for tighter financial control in football as there is a fine line and so many variables between a club like ours having £600m or £350m in revenue. The pendulum swings so quickly with/without CL in particular.

It hides in plain sight for Man City. Quite unbelievable really but its ok for them because.... reasons. They have turned football into a joke.

It's okay because Gary Lineker said we've got our game back again and Gary Neville said Man City should be allowed to spend whatever they want because he wants his Salford free to be able to buy their way up the leagues.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm
Its fine if we can keep growing the top line. Covid and falling out of the CL is going to smash that to pieces but well be left with a Real Madrid sized wage bill. Shows the risks of attempting to run a football club sustainably and without an oil nations backing. Also shows the need for tighter financial control in football as there is a fine line and so many variables between a club like ours having £600m or £350m in revenue. The pendulum swings so quickly with/without CL in particular.

It hides in plain sight for Man City. Quite unbelievable really but its ok for them because.... reasons. They have turned football into a joke.

As discussed earlier, the wage bill should fall quite a bit with far lower bonus payments that recent years due to no champions league and players individually performing worse. Still doesn't mitigate the covid impact but should reduce in line with reduced European income
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Most of our players are apparently crap and need to be sold for whatever we can get for them.

the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!

I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm
the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!

I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.

Thing is, for our own financial health, we probably do need to sell a few.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Thing is, for our own financial health, we probably do need to sell a few.

yes they do need to sell, the squad is bloated. I doubt anyone would bat an eye if the likes of Shaq, Ox, Williams (either of them) and Origi all went. As well as loaned players like Wilson, Grujic, Ojo, Woodburn all need shifting. Maybe theyll try and sell someone like Keita too, who knows - he seems very much at a crossroads now as any good will he seemed to have with the boss may have been eroded. My point more is that out of the first team, there wont be that many on the way out.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Yep, some of the players in our squad are amazing. I think the only real debate is that there are a lot of players earning a lot who no longer are contributing much so its all about readdressing that balance.

Definitely,  though I'm not really bothered about the wages they are on, it's more whether they are doing enough to deserve their status and whether we could do better.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm
the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!

I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.

There were no issues team wise going into the season but we knew we were weak in terms of depth at the back and across the forward line and midfield depth was reliant upon Keita and Ox actually staying fit and contributing and not having to use Fabinho at the back when he was 4th choice CB.

This was very much a season where our lack of quality in depth has caught up with us. It's also caught up with some of the team who have been ran into the ground.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:25:50 pm
As discussed earlier, the wage bill should fall quite a bit with far lower bonus payments that recent years due to no champions league and players individually performing worse. Still doesn't mitigate the covid impact but should reduce in line with reduced European income

Yeah maybe - understand we used to heavily incentivise salaries but we have renewed most of the big hitters in recent years - they may have stipulated a less incentivised structure. Either way its looking dire.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:49:48 pm
yes they do need to sell, the squad is bloated. I doubt anyone would bat an eye if the likes of Shaq, Ox, Williams (either of them) and Origi all went. As well as loaned players like Wilson, Grujic, Ojo, Woodburn all need shifting. Maybe theyll try and sell someone like Keita too, who knows - he seems very much at a crossroads now as any good will he seemed to have with the boss may have been eroded. My point more is that out of the first team, there wont be that many on the way out.

I think we do need to go back to basics. A core team with some squad options padded out by youngsters. If we get more success then we can get back to building the squad up but right now Klopp only really trusts 18 players and 4 of them are injured right now and 1 is leaving.

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
Yeah maybe - understand we used to heavily incentivise salaries but we have renewed most of the big hitters in recent years - they may have stipulated a less incentivised structure. Either way it’s looking dire.

The advantage we have is that many of our top earners have two years or less remaining. No doubt we could lose most and not incur a long term hit. Obviously that will mean losing some of our best players but at least we can get back to a sustainable model.

Van Dijk, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Henderson, Ox, Firmino, Keita and Milner are all on huge wages and I guess if we got in trouble they could be shed. Probably why we haven’t extended anyone’s contract this season.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
I think we do need to go back to basics. A core team with some squad options padded out by youngsters. If we get more success then we can get back to building the squad up but right now Klopp only really trusts 18 players and 4 of them are injured right now and 1 is leaving.

A small squad and core is no good if we're in the Europa League, not unless we've got a good batch of young players to use in that.

A year out of Europe would actually do us good football wise next season if we have a good transfer window and pre-season.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:50:14 pm
There were no issues team wise going into the season but we knew we were weak in terms of depth at the back and across the forward line and midfield depth was reliant upon Keita and Ox actually staying fit and contributing and not having to use Fabinho at the back when he was 4th choice CB.

This was very much a season where our lack of quality in depth has caught up with us. It's also caught up with some of the team who have been ran into the ground.

I remember plenty saying why does Liverpool need Thiago, the midfield will be bloated.  Only glaring issue was in defence, but even that wasnt hugely glaring IF things had gone more to plan. Injuries arent to blame for everything this season, but theyve had a huge knock-on effect in the sense that the depth in midfield was neutralised because players had to be shifted to cover the backline,, and then the depth in the forward position was neutralised by Jota long layoff, and Origi being completely out of the picture and well, frankly, not good enough anyway.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but giving big contracts to the likes of Origi wasnt wise, and personally for me, signing Thaigo ended up being a mistake too, money would have been better spent eleswhere. But as I say, that is all with hindsight. And I know, this isnt the thread for it either.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm
I remember plenty saying why does Liverpool need Thiago, the midfield will be bloated.  Only glaring issue was in defence, but even that wasnt hugely glaring IF things had gone more to plan. Injuries arent to blame for everything this season, but theyve had a huge knock-on effect in the sense that the depth in midfield was neutralised because players had to be shifted to cover the backline,, and then the depth in the forward position was neutralised by Jota long layoff, and Origi being completely out of the picture and well, frankly, not good enough anyway.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but giving big contracts to the likes of Origi wasnt wise, and personally for me, signing Thaigo ended up being a mistake too, money would have been better spent eleswhere. But as I say, that is all with hindsight. And I know, this isnt the thread for it either.

As has been put on my sig, I was mocked for saying we needed to try and keep Grujic. A bit of height, physicality and aggression in midfield. Would have been a good option to keep the midfield ticking over while we were so powderpuff in there without Fabinho.

The sale may have made good financial sense, but Hoever would have been a good option for us as well for defensive cover.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Grujic wouldn't have played a single league minute if he'd stayed
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm
Grujic wouldn't have played a single league minute if he'd stayed

He might not have started many but he'd have been used off the bench, even just for his height. Last two games, without Phillips, we've been done by high balls into the box late on.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:08:21 pm
He might not have started many but he'd have been used off the bench, even just for his height. Last two games, without Phillips, we've been done by high balls into the box late on.
Think he'd have been less likely to have even been on the bench let alone come off it
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Well at least we know we're not getting the M'bappe's & Sancho's et al, with no CL football we can have a nice relaxing summer of looking at YouTube highlights of Giannis Pendarovski in the Macedonian league and salivating at the way he laid Yugo the chicken farmer on his arse with a stepover.
