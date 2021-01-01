There were no issues team wise going into the season but we knew we were weak in terms of depth at the back and across the forward line and midfield depth was reliant upon Keita and Ox actually staying fit and contributing and not having to use Fabinho at the back when he was 4th choice CB.
This was very much a season where our lack of quality in depth has caught up with us. It's also caught up with some of the team who have been ran into the ground.
I remember plenty saying why does Liverpool need Thiago, the midfield will be bloated. Only glaring issue was in defence, but even that wasnt hugely glaring IF things had gone more to plan. Injuries arent to blame for everything this season, but theyve had a huge knock-on effect in the sense that the depth in midfield was neutralised because players had to be shifted to cover the backline,, and then the depth in the forward position was neutralised by Jota long layoff, and Origi being completely out of the picture and well, frankly, not good enough anyway.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but giving big contracts to the likes of Origi wasnt wise, and personally for me, signing Thaigo ended up being a mistake too, money would have been better spent eleswhere. But as I say, that is all with hindsight. And I know, this isnt the thread for it either.