Most of our players are apparently crap and need to be sold for whatever we can get for them.



the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.