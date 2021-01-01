If you don't pay those players well they don't stick around to build something. Not to mention that those players had other choices at the time of their transfer. It goes hand in hand. There's nothing to think Edwards and Co. are now bad at identifying players or that once Klopp leaves we won't find another good manager though admittedly it's a stretch to think they'd be as good. To keep it going we need to continue to pay.



The squad depth issue is mainly an issue in hindsight. Each depth piece as a transfer made sense at the time and it's only now that everything went to relative "shit" that you'd have to say it's an issue. You do have to wonder if there isn't an internal development issue as while all teams rely on a core of 13-14 players that shouldn't mean squad players 15-20 or just completely unplayable. A lot of it is injuries but every team suffers injuries so we're not unique here.



The squad depth has been an issue since Klopp came in due to inherited squad issues. Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Sakho and Moreno was a back five all on a first XI wages. None of them were good enough to be first XI but stuck around for years eating into the wage bill as their replacements also needed a first XI wage. Lallana and Milner were more important players for us but neither were regular starters in the previous season or two but were among the highest earners (Milner worth it for what he brings to the dressing room). Sturridge another one on mega wages but never really a starter under Klopp.Now we've moved nearly all of them on, but instead it's Keita, Ox, Shaqiri, Origi, Tsimikas, Adrian earning high wages but rarely getting a game or offering much. Added to the horrendous injury records of Matip and Gomez.It's a shame we haven't really been able to break through a few youngsters. Neco looked promising last season but has looked well off it this year and Jones has showed some promise. Nat and Kelleher have done well stepping in and that was unplanned for emergencies.. Elliot might be back in the fold next season. I don't really see anyone else in the under 23's though that can pad out the squad next season as we cut the wage bill and try and move the deadweight.