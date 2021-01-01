But MMA has weight classes no? So it wouldn't be a 250lb man fighting a 150lb woman?



But then he said:



On another subject here he is having his arse handed to him because he didn't do his research. It's only an excerpt. If you watch the whole thing he gets shredded.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_31l9XIzswI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_31l9XIzswI</a>





I was under the impression that the differences between a trans fighter and a female fighter were not purely down to weight but elements such as lean body mass, strength, enduranxe, bone density, hand grip arranged, hand size, skeletal structure, muscle makeup all to varying degrees, so weight divisions wouldnt account for all differences.Happy to be corrected on this, as Im by no means an expert, or have much interest in MMA, but the topic is interesting due to its prevalence in modern life, so Ive done some reading and listening on the subject.Hes such a tool at times. I really wish hed refrain from adding his opinions and views on subjects as when I listen, Im there for the guest.Also, got to love the genre of YouTube video with capital letters for words like SCHOOLED, ROASTED, OWNED etc.