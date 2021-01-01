« previous next »
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:07:25 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:55:08 am
I had a(n American) guy in my gaming group say the other day never trust the msm (alarm bells start to ring) I get my news from Patrick Lancaster on YouTube. I had to google him and discovered that he was ex-US forces but pretty obviously a shill for Putin. Id say, and did to my friend, that I would actually consider Lancaster a traitor. I posted a few links (avoiding the msm) but apparently you cant even trust Wikipedia.

This is a good example. Id guess you try to avoid those subjects now rather than getting into an argument on the topic given that it would seem obvious he wont budge from that position. In some ways you could label him a gobshite but Id imagine you still think hes fine to remain part of your gaming group. Thats all a guess, I could be wrong and you may have kicked him out, rowed about i non-stop or found yourself a different group, but Id hazard a guess not.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:07:25 pm
This is a good example. Id guess you try to avoid those subjects now rather than getting into an argument on the topic given that it would seem obvious he wont budge from that position. In some ways you could label him a gobshite but Id imagine you still think hes fine to remain part of your gaming group. Thats all a guess, I could be wrong and you may have kicked him out, rowed about i non-stop or found yourself a different group, but Id hazard a guess not.

Yep, well put. The group is pretty varied, by age & race, though not gender, from lots of countries. Theres an unwritten rule to not talk politics but sometimes things just go that way. I dont really like the guy anyway (for gaming reasons-hes whiny & selfish) but I like the other guys & they invited him. Its getting to the stage where I will mute him in chat, and if he notices I dont care. Hes just an example of someone who has sought news or information that agrees with his settled world view. We probably all do that.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
I have only ever heard his podcast once and it was about trans people in sport, He was pretty spot on with that.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:06:24 pm
I have only ever heard his podcast once and it was about trans people in sport, He was pretty spot on with that.

Spot on, as in he's got a totally different opinion about trans people participating in MMA even though that's also a sport.

His opinions have been shot down by other peoples facts on so many times it's beyond funny.

If he was a sports journalist reporting about Liverpool you'd have stopped listening to him ages ago due to him being wrong so many times.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:29:17 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:27:05 pm
Spot on, as in he's got a totally different opinion about trans people participating in MMA even though that's also a sport.

His opinions have been shot down by other peoples facts on so many times it's beyond funny.

If he was a sports journalist reporting about Liverpool you'd have stopped listening to him ages ago due to him being wrong so many times.

He said it's not fair for a man who then decides to be a woman to take part against other women etc. Course that shouldn't be allowed.
Online Chakan

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:29:17 pm
He said it's not fair for a man who then decides to be a woman to take part against other women etc. Course that shouldn't be allowed.

But MMA has weight classes no? So it wouldn't be a 250lb man fighting a 150lb woman?
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:19 pm
But MMA has weight classes no? So it wouldn't be a 250lb man fighting a 150lb woman?

No idea, never watched it.
Online Chakan

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:35:57 pm
No idea, never watched it.

Ok, but it does.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:29:17 pm
He said it's not fair for a man who then decides to be a woman to take part against other women etc. Course that shouldn't be allowed.

But then he said:

Quote
Joe Rogan has cleared up his comments on transgender MMA fighters by stating he is "fine" with it as long as their opponents know what they signed up for.

Rogan was criticised for comments he made about transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin after she won her professional MMA debut last September.

On another subject here he is having his arse handed to him because he didn't do his research. It's only an excerpt. If you watch the whole thing he gets shredded.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_31l9XIzswI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_31l9XIzswI</a>
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:19 pm
But MMA has weight classes no? So it wouldn't be a 250lb man fighting a 150lb woman?

I was under the impression that the differences between a trans fighter and a female fighter were not purely down to weight but elements such as lean body mass, strength, enduranxe, bone density, hand grip arranged, hand size, skeletal structure, muscle makeup all to varying degrees, so weight divisions wouldnt account for all differences.

Happy to be corrected on this, as Im by no means an expert, or have much interest in MMA, but the topic is interesting due to its prevalence in modern life, so Ive done some reading and listening on the subject.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:40:11 pm
But then he said:

On another subject here he is having his arse handed to him because he didn't do his research. It's only an excerpt. If you watch the whole thing he gets shredded.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_31l9XIzswI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_31l9XIzswI</a>


Hes such a tool at times. I really wish hed refrain from adding his opinions and views on subjects as when I listen, Im there for the guest.

Also, got to love the genre of YouTube video with capital letters for words like SCHOOLED, ROASTED, OWNED etc.
Online Chakan

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:12:44 pm
I was under the impression that the differences between a trans fighter and a female fighter were not purely down to weight but elements such as lean body mass, strength, enduranxe, bone density, hand grip arranged, hand size, skeletal structure, muscle makeup all to varying degrees, so weight divisions wouldnt account for all differences.

Happy to be corrected on this, as Im by no means an expert, or have much interest in MMA, but the topic is interesting due to its prevalence in modern life, so Ive done some reading and listening on the subject.

I honestly have no idea, but I would assume the weight classes would mitigate some of that.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:17:31 pm
I honestly have no idea, but I would assume the weight classes would mitigate some of that.

Yeah, I think it would, but I think, and I stress I dont know the full science, but I think, there are certain irreversible advantages that remain. From what Ive heard or read, interestingly, I believe such differences are present at a lower level even prior to puberty.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:48:47 pm
Yeah, I think it would, but I think, and I stress I dont know the full science, but I think, there are certain irreversible advantages that remain. From what Ive heard or read, interestingly, I believe such differences are present at a lower level even prior to puberty.

Most of the UFC females will have likely taken enough drugs to negate any biological differences to be fair ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:31:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:55:08 am
I had a(n American) guy in my gaming group say the other day never trust the msm (alarm bells start to ring) I get my news from Patrick Lancaster on YouTube. I had to google him and discovered that he was ex-US forces but pretty obviously a shill for Putin. Id say, and did to my friend, that I would actually consider Lancaster a traitor. I posted a few links (avoiding the msm) but apparently you cant even trust Wikipedia.


It's a tough one, because many of us have said the exact same - although about a section of the media.

The Heil, Express, Torygrpah, Times and shitrag lie, misrepresent, whip-up hate as a matter of course.

I know the underpinning reasons why arseholes like your gamer friend and the army of far-right scumbags they follow want to portray all the MSM as untrustworthy are way different to ours, but it sure makes it difficult to argue against, when we know a portion of the MSM are just right-wing propaganda pieces.
Online Max_powers

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:29:17 pm
He said it's not fair for a man who then decides to be a woman to take part against other women etc. Course that shouldn't be allowed.

This is a complex issue and sports authorities have tried to make things "fair" but failed to answer simple questions in a consistent manner.

For example: What about intersex people? or women that have naturally high testosterone? how do you determine who is a man or a woman? do you do genital inspections? do you go with the gender assigned at birth?

Caster Semenya is a perfect example of how messy this can be. Its a more complicated than man who decides to be a woman and playing in woman's sports. There are even studies that after a certain time of Hormone Therapy Trans athletes lose any edge.

This is a prime example of why having dumb dumb like Joe shaping opinions is a bad idea.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:12:04 pm »
"Shaping opinions"?

This sounds very close to wanting to reduce free speech.
Online Max_powers

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:12:04 pm
"Shaping opinions"?

This sounds very close to wanting to reduce free speech.

Why? I never said that I want the government to ban him or anything like that.

I just want people to think critically about things said on his show and things he says himself. Because Joe Rogan is pretty terrible at fact-checking or doing deep research into topics he talks about.  Don't get your opinons from this moron.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:16:10 pm
Why? I never said that I want the government to ban him or anything like that.

I just want people to think critically about things said on his show and things he says himself. Because Joe Rogan is pretty terrible at fact-checking or doing deep research into topics he talks about.  Don't get your opinons from this moron.

You could say that about a lot of people. Generally I think people should think critically about what any person says.
