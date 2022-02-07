« previous next »
Joe Rogan Experience

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 05:13:24 pm
As a fan of dark humour, there are situations where jokes like these work. As is often said, jokes are generally funnier if they are punching up rather than down, or self deprecating. A handicapped person making jokes about being handicapped? Great. An able bodied person? Not so much.

That depends on the joke.
'kinell. I can agree that the 'cancel culture' thing can maybe be an issue but surely some things don't need saying. In this day and age. But here, give us a joke about the handicapped as an example though
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 05:17:57 pm
I don`t recall any right now, but let`s say a guy like Anthony Jeselnik. Thoughts on him? I find him really funny, but he doesn`t exactly only kick "up". He makes dark jokes about everything.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2macfw

Let me hear your verdict.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 05:35:46 pm
I don`t recall any right now, but let`s say a guy like Anthony Jeselnik. Thoughts on him? I find him really funny, but he doesn`t exactly only kick "up". He makes dark jokes about everything.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2macfw

Let me hear your verdict.
I know humour is subjective but i suppose what you consider handicapped is aswell!
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 06:20:48 pm
I think when there are loads of comedians(Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, John Cleese etc) that say that they avoid university campuses and such because there`s so much noise around political correctness nowadays, it says something. And it doesn`t only say that "people are tired of the bullshit". To me it also implies that there`s a narrowmindness and lack of understanding of context, irony and to a degree a need to shut people down if they say something that some people don`t like. People should reflect on that. Instead they take the stance that "I`m calling you out for your bullshit". What if you`re not? What if you`re just really narrow minded yourself?

What`s most annoying about that isn`t that there can`t be arguments against certain people(Joe Rogan for instance). It`s this feeling that you`re portraying yourselves as sitting on some universal truth, that you`re 100 per cent correct and can`t learn anything from the other part. That the other part can`t have some valid points.

What does a sentence like "you won`t get through" imply other than "You haven`t  gotten through until you agree with me"? Is that a healthy way to communicate?

Racism is awful, white supremacists are terrible people- I`d think most people would agree on that. I just think that while it`s a concesus that right wingers are bad, some people on the far left seem to lack awareness on how "extreme" they are in the other direction. I definitely believe cancel culture exist and that people who are not that extreme are labelled as something worse than they are(JK Rowling for instance). But somehow it has been acceptable to label them. 

That`s my point. Conversations and dialogue are so polarized nowadays.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 07:15:29 pm
I think when there are loads of comedians(Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, John Cleese etc) that say that they avoid university campuses and such because there`s so much noise around political correctness nowadays, it says something. And it doesn`t only say that "people are tired of the bullshit". To me it also implies that there`s a narrowmindness and lack of understanding of context, irony and to a degree a need to shut people down if they say something that some people don`t like. People should reflect on that. Instead they take the stance that "I`m calling you out for your bullshit". What if you`re not? What if you`re just really narrow minded yourself?

What`s most annoying about that isn`t that there can`t be arguments against certain people(Joe Rogan for instance). It`s this feeling that you`re portraying yourselves as sitting on some universal truth, that you`re 100 per cent correct and can`t learn anything from the other part. That the other part can`t have some valid points.

What does a sentence like "you won`t get through" imply other than "You have gotten through when you agree with me"? Is that a healthy way to communicate?

Racism is awful, white supremacists are terrible people- I`d think most people would agree on that. I just think that while it`s a concesus that right wingers are bad, some people on the far left seem to lack awareness on how "extreme" they are in the other direction. I definitely believe cancel culture exist and that people who are not that extreme are labelled as something worse than they are(JK Rowling for instance). But somehow it has been acceptable to label them. 

That`s my point. Conversations and dialogue are so polarized nowadays.

Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?

My guess is that person would most likely be fired or at least strongly reprimanded. Are office managers now part of some far-left conspiracy? This type of behaviour has been pretty unacceptable in general society (not just far left) for quite some time.

What you are arguing for is that rich famous people should get a free pass on everything and face no consequences or criticism.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 07:27:09 pm
With comedy, I'm a firm believer that anything goes. That doesn't mean I'll find everything funny and it certainly doesn't mean there isn't material that offends me, because a lot does.

I've had two family members die from suicide, and it wasn't until then that I understood the need for there being no boundaries to comedy. I hate hearing jokes around the subject and the chances of me laughing at one are tiny. I've never lost a loved one to AIDS though, and I've laughed at dark jokes about that. I find that Liam Neeson cameo in the otherwise forgettable Life's Too Short hilarious. I do remember thinking at one point that jokes about suicide should be considered off limits, but how warped and selfish a view is that when I'm clearly fine with one about AIDS? And actually, now that I think about it there have been one or two comedic remarks about suicide that I've laughed at. An almost therapeutic kind of laughter, the kind which can actually be of great help in a world where something as horrific as AIDS exists in the first place.

So to answer another post in here, I think jokes about the handicapped are fine. Even when the person telling it isn't handicapped. It sounds almost horrendous I realise, but there's obviously several key distinctions here. For example there's a difference between a well crafted, expertly delivered joke and simply ridiculing someone. For example one may alleviate a shared tension around the unfairness of disabilities, while the other is bullying. That's before you even get into the context of where it's being told, and who it's being told to. Which is sort of what's being raised here...

Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?
Not a question for me I realise, but at a typical workplace you could and almost certainly should be fired or reprimanded. The very same joke could be told within a group of close friends and be absolutely harmless though.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 07:28:52 pm
Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?

My guess is that person would most likely be fired or at least strongly reprimanded. Are office managers now part of some far-left conspiracy? This type of behaviour has been pretty unacceptable in general society (not just far left) for quite some time.

What you are arguing for is that rich famous people should get a free pass on everything and face no consequences or criticism.

Why do you compare a podcast with an office like it`s the same thing or a relevant comparison? Again, I`m not saying that Joe Rogan can`t be critizised, but that comparison seems so far-fetched.  What would be the concequence if I yelled "fuck the police" in my office every day?  Would that be ok? Probably not. Does that mean that any NWA album should be banned from Spotify as well since that`s a message they put out? I don`t think so. If I used the same language as Eminem or Marilyn Manson? Eminem sings about killing his ex-girlfriend, a woman he`s been in court with . What if I (like him) casually repeated that I wanted to kill my ex-girlfriend in a work environment? What would be the concequence? There are lot of messages in lyrics on Spotify that if you put it in a office environment it would not be accepted.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 07:42:08 pm
I think when there are loads of comedians(Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, John Cleese etc) that say that they avoid university campuses and such because there`s so much noise around political correctness nowadays, it says something.

When did Ricky Gervais say this? Just because I watched him in a warm up gig at Bloomsbury theatre, part of UCL, in 2019.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 07:44:50 pm
When did Ricky Gervais say this? Just because I watched him in a warm up gig at Bloomsbury theatre, part of UCL, in 2019.

Don`t remember exactly but he`s definitely been onto that issue.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 08:16:44 pm
Why do you compare a podcast with an office like it`s the same thing or a relevant comparison? Again, I`m not saying that Joe Rogan can`t be critizised, but that comparison seems so far-fetched.  What would be the concequence if I yelled "fuck the police" in my office every day?  Would that be ok? Probably not. Does that mean that any NWA album should be banned from Spotify as well since that`s a message they put out? I don`t think so. If I used the same language as Eminem or Marilyn Manson? Eminem sings about killing his ex-girlfriend, a woman he`s been in court with . What if I (like him) casually repeated that I wanted to kill my ex-girlfriend in a work environment? What would be the concequence? There are lot of messages in lyrics on Spotify that if you put it in a office environment it would not be accepted.

I use the office as a measure of what the general public sees as acceptable and professional behaviour. White people using the N-word has not been acceptable for a long long time. It's not acceptable even media and entertainment. Joe obviously not a dumbass, he is American, he knows the context of the word and the history related to it. So him catching heat for it is not really some far-left conspiracy.  Paula Deen was getting crap for using the N-Word in 2013.

Do you want it to be acceptable behaviour in podcasts?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 7, 2022, 08:35:10 pm
I use the office as a measure of what the general public sees as acceptable and professional behaviour. White people using the N-word has not been acceptable for a long long time. It's not acceptable even media and entertainment. Joe obviously not a dumbass, he is American, he knows the context of the word and the history related to it. So him catching heat for it is not really some far-left conspiracy.  Paula Deen was getting crap for using the N-Word in 2013.

Do you want it to be acceptable behaviour in podcasts?

No. But I would say that as far as I know he`s used the word when he has quoted people who has used it in a historical context. You make it sound like he has casually aimed it at people himself. I don`t know. I just find the word strange. People say the "N-word" and everyone knows what the "N" stands for, yet even if you quote the word to point out that it`s a negative word, it`s like "nooo-you can`t put those letters in your mouth". It`s the Voldemort of words.

No, maybe that`s not some far-left conspiracy. But there are some extreme views both on the right and the left in this day and age.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 9, 2022, 01:33:53 pm
Same as you, I have only listened to a handful of his episodes.

I would say more than anything he is just too ill-informed. Its all well and good having a conversation with guests about life and stuff but when it comes to scientific stuff truth matters. If you are gonna have Anti-vaxxers on the show, Joe is too ignorant to call them out on any of the misinformation, plus he agrees with what they say. Also someone like Malone is a tiny minority in the medical scientific community, why does he even deserve a seat at the table on one of the most popular podcasts.

Same with someone like Jordan Peterson or Gavin Mckiness , if you are gonna platform a known liar on the podcast, ask them some tough questions, do some research.

Otherwise it creates "there are good arguments on both side" perception.

What lies has Peterson told, I know Rogan has had to apologise for saying wild fires were started by left wing activists
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 9, 2022, 01:57:31 pm
Didn't Peterson say 'there's no such thing as climate'?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 9, 2022, 05:18:28 pm
Didn't Peterson say 'there's no such thing as climate'?
Some of Petersons lectures (recorded before his meteoric rise to fame) are really interesting. Kind of amazing we get such content for free. His interviews from around the time he first appeared on the scene are also equal parts entertaining and informative. Not that I agreed with every word he said of course.

He has since become impossible to listen to. Maybe its the fame, maybe its the coma. He basically goes against whatever the radical left or liberal viewpoint is. Nowhere was that more apparent than in the part you quote. He couldnt just come out and talk rationally about climate change. No, he had to say climate doesnt exist. Then he spiralled further and further into what exists and what doesnt andwell I honestly couldnt sit through anymore.

I suspect he just panders to his right wing fans now. He has never come down as hard on Trump as he has on left wing politicians. Despite the fact that someone like Trumps values seem to go against nearly every one of his moral rules for life. The alternative is that his weird treatment in Russia has genuinely warped his personality. In either case, hes not worth paying attention to.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 10, 2022, 04:42:24 pm
It's a load of rubbish actually
And youre basing that on what?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 10, 2022, 06:18:13 pm
And youre basing that on what?
He's putting too much weight on reports that agree with his own narrative - or rather that generate income from youtube advert revenue. Neither of the reports warrant a 20 minute video.

The first is an abstract from a conference, it's not a publication. The complete study will never be published in a peer reviewed journal as it has too many flaws. Ask yourself what result you would see if you looked at mortality from covid between two groups if one group was 10 years younger than another? That's what they've done here. They are also comparing a group who took ivermectin to a group who were treated with remdesivir - basically the sickest patients possible.

The second study is complete junk, with many of the authors members of the ivermectin promotion group FLCCC, some of whom have been accused of serious ethics violations. One was accused by a Brazil parliamentary enquiry as having committed "crimes against humanity', for a previous trial of a miracle covid cure. A bit harsh, I guess.

https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2819

The video's a load of rubbish because it's based on a load of rubbish. Ivermectin may end up being shown to have some benefit, maybe by ridding people of parasite infections so their immune system can focus on fighting covid. But it hasn't been shown at all yet, and certainly not in these.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 10, 2022, 09:50:03 pm
So can you tell me where your information is from baring in mind youve just slaughtered a peer reviewed document, and please feel free to post sources
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 11, 2022, 12:21:17 pm
So can you tell me where your information is from baring in mind youve just slaughtered a peer reviewed document, and please feel free to post sources
I read them both, the information as to why they are extremely weak studies is in the text. I've also read the recent subsequent study by the same authors of the Itajai trial which is worse. I'm guessing the guy will do a video of that one in the next week or so.

Some sources:
First study: "Within the ivermectin cohort, average age was 51.9 + 17.8 years, 43% were male....In the remdesivir cohort, average age was 62.0 + 16.0 years, 54% were male". That's a direct quote from the methods, there are more males in the ivermectin group and they are 10 years younger. It's known that age and sex are directly linked to clinical outcomes for covid, making it a serious flaw in the analysis.

Second study:
Lead author is accused of "crimes against humanity" by the National Health Council of Brazil for violation of medical ethics in a previous covid trial
https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2819
The first line of the results section and the basis on which the analysis was done - "Of the 223,128 citizens of Itajaí considered for the study, a total of 159,561 subjects were included in the analysis: 113,845 (71.3%) regular ivermectin users and 45,716 (23.3%) non-users'.
The Health Department of Itajai themselves said that only 138k people took the first dose, 93k took the second dose and only 8k took the fourth and fifth doses. So within a month into the 6 month timeframe of the study very few people were continuing to take ivermectin. That raises serious doubts about the whole study as they are using incorrect information on how many people in their treatment or control groups actually took or had taken ivermectin.
https://www.itajai.sc.gov.br/noticia/26084/nota-de-esclarecimento--tratamentos-profilaticos#.YiqYy03P2t-

Paragraph 6 translation: "Just as an example, when the Health Department started distributing ivermectin, 138,216 residents took the first dose. Fifteen days later that number dropped to 93,970 people who took the second and third doses. Subsequently, only 8,312 people withdrew the fourth and fifth doses. That is, there was no biweekly continuity of the use of ivermectin, as recommended."

Paragraph 1: "Ministry of Health and Government of the State of Santa Catarina, regrets the content of some recent journalistic publications, regarding the use of prophylactic drugs as a strategy to face the coronavirus pandemic."

The study is highly flawed, written by authors with a vested interest in ivermectin (which they didn't declare). Peer review isn't a binary thing, some journals are more thorough with the peer review process than others and tend to end up publishing high quality studies. This journal isn't one them. The peer review process takes couple of days rather than weeks or months, which is admirable, but results in publication of weaker studies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cureus

Anyhow, discussion probably belongs in a different thread to this one as it's veering away from Joe Rogan's podcast.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 12, 2022, 09:39:30 am
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
March 12, 2022, 07:05:20 pm
I read them both, the information as to why they are extremely weak studies is in the text. I've also read the recent subsequent study by the same authors of the Itajai trial which is worse. I'm guessing the guy will do a video of that one in the next week or so.

Some sources:
First study: "Within the ivermectin cohort, average age was 51.9 + 17.8 years, 43% were male....In the remdesivir cohort, average age was 62.0 + 16.0 years, 54% were male". That's a direct quote from the methods, there are more males in the ivermectin group and they are 10 years younger. It's known that age and sex are directly linked to clinical outcomes for covid, making it a serious flaw in the analysis.

Second study:
Lead author is accused of "crimes against humanity" by the National Health Council of Brazil for violation of medical ethics in a previous covid trial
https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2819
The first line of the results section and the basis on which the analysis was done - "Of the 223,128 citizens of Itajaí considered for the study, a total of 159,561 subjects were included in the analysis: 113,845 (71.3%) regular ivermectin users and 45,716 (23.3%) non-users'.
The Health Department of Itajai themselves said that only 138k people took the first dose, 93k took the second dose and only 8k took the fourth and fifth doses. So within a month into the 6 month timeframe of the study very few people were continuing to take ivermectin. That raises serious doubts about the whole study as they are using incorrect information on how many people in their treatment or control groups actually took or had taken ivermectin.
https://www.itajai.sc.gov.br/noticia/26084/nota-de-esclarecimento--tratamentos-profilaticos#.YiqYy03P2t-

Paragraph 6 translation: "Just as an example, when the Health Department started distributing ivermectin, 138,216 residents took the first dose. Fifteen days later that number dropped to 93,970 people who took the second and third doses. Subsequently, only 8,312 people withdrew the fourth and fifth doses. That is, there was no biweekly continuity of the use of ivermectin, as recommended."

Paragraph 1: "Ministry of Health and Government of the State of Santa Catarina, regrets the content of some recent journalistic publications, regarding the use of prophylactic drugs as a strategy to face the coronavirus pandemic."

The study is highly flawed, written by authors with a vested interest in ivermectin (which they didn't declare). Peer review isn't a binary thing, some journals are more thorough with the peer review process than others and tend to end up publishing high quality studies. This journal isn't one them. The peer review process takes couple of days rather than weeks or months, which is admirable, but results in publication of weaker studies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cureus

Anyhow, discussion probably belongs in a different thread to this one as it's veering away from Joe Rogan's podcast.

Appreciate your post mate i will look into this more, Im sure we dont hear the truth from either side
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 8, 2023, 08:43:41 am
I'm not saying all Joe Rogan fans are right wing white supremacists, but all right wing white supremacists are joe Rogan fans.

At it again.

Quote
Joe Rogan has found himself facing new controversy after voicing antisemitic tropes on his massively popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

In a recent episode featuring guests Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, hosts of the Breaking Points podcast, Rogan stated that the idea that Jewish people arent into money is ridiculous. Thats like saying Italians arent into pizza. Thats fucking stupid.

Rogans comments came during a discussion regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was recently removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee by Republicans after she faced accusations of antisemitism. Omar found herself under fire after a 2019 tweet condemning the American Israel Public Affairs Committee resurfaced. In the post, Omar stated that American support for Israel was all about the Benjamins.

The Muslim congresswoman has since apologized for the post, stating that she was grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of antisemitic tropes. Notably, Omar has been a regular critic of the Israeli governments treatment of Palestinians.

Shes apologizing for talking about Its all about the Benjamins, which is just about moneyshes talking about money, Rogan continued on his podcast. Thats not an antisemitic statement, I dont think that is. Benjamins are money.

https://variety.com/2023/digital/news/joe-rogan-antisemitic-controversy-jewish-1235516253/

How anybody listens to this clown is beyond me.

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 11, 2023, 07:37:39 am
Rogan is fine.

You don`t have to agree with everything a person says to enjoy a podcast.

I don`t understand some people`s need to police which opinions other people should have.

But honestly, when it comes to the righ/left discussion, while obvious racist right-ving attitudes are clearly bad, there are also some very narrow-minded people on the far left. 
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 11, 2023, 09:29:12 pm
At it again.

How anybody listens to this clown is beyond me.

He's a joke to the mainstream now at least, lost all relevance beyond a certain demographic. 
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
February 12, 2023, 05:53:23 pm
He's a joke to the mainstream now at least, lost all relevance beyond a certain demographic.

Doesn`t he have one of the most popular podcasts in the world?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm
Doesn`t he have one of the most popular podcasts in the world?

The podcast market is very fragmented and a huge amount of people don't listen to them at all. He still only has 11m listeners in a world of 7bn.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm
Rogan is fine.

You don`t have to agree with everything a person says to enjoy a podcast.

I don`t understand some people`s need to police which opinions other people should have.

But honestly, when it comes to the righ/left discussion, while obvious racist right-ving attitudes are clearly bad, there are also some very narrow-minded people on the far left. 

Thinking "Jewish people are into money" isn't an opinion, it's a stupid antisemitic stereotype that has led to millions of Jews being killed, oppressed or discriminated against for centuries. So, no. Joe Rogan is not "fine", he's an absolute c*nt...
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm
Thinking "Jewish people are into money" isn't an opinion, it's a stupid antisemitic stereotype that has led to millions of Jews being killed, oppressed or discriminated against for centuries. So, no. Joe Rogan is not "fine", he's an absolute c*nt...

I couldn't agree more.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
In terms of size, the podcast has a baseline of 11m listeners with highs of 50m. Its a huge show and is definitely culturally significant.

In terms of quality, the names he gets to interviewed are occasionally very impressive whilst mostly being fairly mediocre. The opportunity to hear some of the big names in a long form interview is something thats mostly unparalleled anywhere else. However, his interview style and the quality of his questions are fairly poor with conversations often fairly limited, circling a few specific topics far too often. They are very long sessions though so their tends to be some gold nuggets in there worth listening for, even if the majority of the time youre looking for some more challenging questions and more insightful additions from the host that allow an expansive back and forth rather than a dumbed down offering which is what you often get.

Despite these issues, as I mentioned, you dont really get this access in other places, so whilst I will still listen, I will also continually hope for a better quality alternative to appear. If youre going to have a long conversation then surely a Stephen Fry type celebrity intellectual would be more popular, or if you want a controversial figure, JK Rowling, haha, or a more down to earth Boston voice in Matt Damon, would surely make for a good show.

Id personally like David Letterman to release the unedited versions of his Netflix interviews with stars who go way beyond those on the Joe Rogan Experience.

As for the controversies, I tend to think he just puts his foot in it with flippant comments aimed at being funny, when Im reality hes a stoner jock who was told he was funny by people down the gym. He doesnt mean anything harmful by any of it, but he likes an easy laugh and is too often led astray in his opinions too easily taking him, which leads him down a bad path. As someone with a large following youd hope for a more responsible approach but its not really why people listen so he wont change too much off the back of it. More often than not, his is just a conduit for poorly informed people or those with immoral intentions rather than he, himself being the major issue. However, he is the platform, so if he goes, or he is fixed then you take out  a lot of the crap that comes with him, so it makes sense that people demand more from him.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm
it appears you've seen enough of rogan already to know lex fridman, altho very dry he's certainly a podcaster that can engage on a higher level with science based long form interviews
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm
it appears you've seen enough of rogan already to know lex fridman, altho very dry he's certainly a podcaster that can engage on a higher level with science based long form interviews

I have seen that he had a podcast but have found him quite a dull listen in general in other interviews and can imagine he makes a good interviewer even if hes more switched on. Has he had anyone good on?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Today at 12:41:50 am
I have seen that he had a podcast but have found him quite a dull listen in general in other interviews and can imagine he makes a good interviewer even if hes more switched on. Has he had anyone good on?

plenty, just search him on youtube

he is very dry and methodical to a point of pain at times but i find him worth it if the subject is of interest to me

i actually listened to one of his a couple of days ago, not because of the guest this time but because of the subject matter - american civil war, a subject i know somewhat but it's surface really and as i like to learn etc gave it a go, was very interesting.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GvX-heRWFfA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GvX-heRWFfA</a>


i noticed the comedy discussion above and as this isn't the comedy thread i wont go into it here apart from note what i see as a general observation, in that many have become extremely thin-skinned when it suits us

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cuV96ab1Obc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cuV96ab1Obc</a>
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Today at 01:32:11 am
In terms of size, the podcast has a baseline of 11m listeners with highs of 50m. Its a huge show and is definitely culturally significant.

In terms of quality, the names he gets to interviewed are occasionally very impressive whilst mostly being fairly mediocre. The opportunity to hear some of the big names in a long form interview is something thats mostly unparalleled anywhere else. However, his interview style and the quality of his questions are fairly poor with conversations often fairly limited, circling a few specific topics far too often. They are very long sessions though so their tends to be some gold nuggets in there worth listening for, even if the majority of the time youre looking for some more challenging questions and more insightful additions from the host that allow an expansive back and forth rather than a dumbed down offering which is what you often get.

Despite these issues, as I mentioned, you dont really get this access in other places, so whilst I will still listen, I will also continually hope for a better quality alternative to appear. If youre going to have a long conversation then surely a Stephen Fry type celebrity intellectual would be more popular, or if you want a controversial figure, JK Rowling, haha, or a more down to earth Boston voice in Matt Damon, would surely make for a good show.

Id personally like David Letterman to release the unedited versions of his Netflix interviews with stars who go way beyond those on the Joe Rogan Experience.

As for the controversies, I tend to think he just puts his foot in it with flippant comments aimed at being funny, when Im reality hes a stoner jock who was told he was funny by people down the gym. He doesnt mean anything harmful by any of it, but he likes an easy laugh and is too often led astray in his opinions too easily taking him, which leads him down a bad path. As someone with a large following youd hope for a more responsible approach but its not really why people listen so he wont change too much off the back of it. More often than not, his is just a conduit for poorly informed people or those with immoral intentions rather than he, himself being the major issue. However, he is the platform, so if he goes, or he is fixed then you take out  a lot of the crap that comes with him, so it makes sense that people demand more from him.

As Ricky Gervais argued, it's now more important to be popular than right. People don't care about the argument, it's who saying the argument that matters. Where someone's opinion is worth more than someone else's fact.

Rogan has 11m regular listeners who stay because they think he's right all of the time. If they didn't they'd switch off.

He's a clown who spreads disinformation on a regular basis. Just Google 'examples where joe rogan has been right' and look at results you get.
