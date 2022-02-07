In terms of size, the podcast has a baseline of 11m listeners with highs of 50m. Its a huge show and is definitely culturally significant.



In terms of quality, the names he gets to interviewed are occasionally very impressive whilst mostly being fairly mediocre. The opportunity to hear some of the big names in a long form interview is something thats mostly unparalleled anywhere else. However, his interview style and the quality of his questions are fairly poor with conversations often fairly limited, circling a few specific topics far too often. They are very long sessions though so their tends to be some gold nuggets in there worth listening for, even if the majority of the time youre looking for some more challenging questions and more insightful additions from the host that allow an expansive back and forth rather than a dumbed down offering which is what you often get.



Despite these issues, as I mentioned, you dont really get this access in other places, so whilst I will still listen, I will also continually hope for a better quality alternative to appear. If youre going to have a long conversation then surely a Stephen Fry type celebrity intellectual would be more popular, or if you want a controversial figure, JK Rowling, haha, or a more down to earth Boston voice in Matt Damon, would surely make for a good show.



Id personally like David Letterman to release the unedited versions of his Netflix interviews with stars who go way beyond those on the Joe Rogan Experience.



As for the controversies, I tend to think he just puts his foot in it with flippant comments aimed at being funny, when Im reality hes a stoner jock who was told he was funny by people down the gym. He doesnt mean anything harmful by any of it, but he likes an easy laugh and is too often led astray in his opinions too easily taking him, which leads him down a bad path. As someone with a large following youd hope for a more responsible approach but its not really why people listen so he wont change too much off the back of it. More often than not, his is just a conduit for poorly informed people or those with immoral intentions rather than he, himself being the major issue. However, he is the platform, so if he goes, or he is fixed then you take out a lot of the crap that comes with him, so it makes sense that people demand more from him.