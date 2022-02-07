So can you tell me where your information is from baring in mind youve just slaughtered a peer reviewed document, and please feel free to post sources



I read them both, the information as to why they are extremely weak studies is in the text. I've also read the recent subsequent study by the same authors of the Itajai trial which is worse. I'm guessing the guy will do a video of that one in the next week or so.Some sources:First study: "Within the ivermectin cohort, average age was 51.9 + 17.8 years, 43% were male....In the remdesivir cohort, average age was 62.0 + 16.0 years, 54% were male". That's a direct quote from the methods, there are more males in the ivermectin group and they are 10 years younger. It's known that age and sex are directly linked to clinical outcomes for covid, making it a serious flaw in the analysis.Second study:Lead author is accused of "crimes against humanity" by the National Health Council of Brazil for violation of medical ethics in a previous covid trialThe first line of the results section and the basis on which the analysis was done - "Of the 223,128 citizens of Itajaí considered for the study, a total of 159,561 subjects were included in the analysis: 113,845 (71.3%) regular ivermectin users and 45,716 (23.3%) non-users'.The Health Department of Itajai themselves said that only 138k people took the first dose, 93k took the second dose and only 8k took the fourth and fifth doses. So within a month into the 6 month timeframe of the study very few people were continuing to take ivermectin. That raises serious doubts about the whole study as they are using incorrect information on how many people in their treatment or control groups actually took or had taken ivermectin.Paragraph 6 translation: "Just as an example, when the Health Department started distributing ivermectin, 138,216 residents took the first dose. Fifteen days later that number dropped to 93,970 people who took the second and third doses. Subsequently, only 8,312 people withdrew the fourth and fifth doses. That is, there was no biweekly continuity of the use of ivermectin, as recommended."Paragraph 1: "Ministry of Health and Government of the State of Santa Catarina, regrets the content of some recent journalistic publications, regarding the use of prophylactic drugs as a strategy to face the coronavirus pandemic."The study is highly flawed, written by authors with a vested interest in ivermectin (which they didn't declare). Peer review isn't a binary thing, some journals are more thorough with the peer review process than others and tend to end up publishing high quality studies. This journal isn't one them. The peer review process takes couple of days rather than weeks or months, which is admirable, but results in publication of weaker studies.Anyhow, discussion probably belongs in a different thread to this one as it's veering away from Joe Rogan's podcast.