Joe Rogan Experience

Raaphael

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #200 on: Today at 08:24:08 am
Personally I think if you don`t aknowledge that cancel culture exist you`re probably quite far on of the sides I mentioned.

Yes, maybe Rogan has done some bad shit. That he`s "hateful"? He has never come across like that to me. I`m not saying he`s super intelligent- that he`s a moron? No, I don`t think so either. That he discusses some things he doesn`t know that much about? Yes. But the podcast doesn`t try to be anything other than that. He`s just having conversations with people. And yes- I think it`s "just" that. I`m sure you`ll say it`s more than that. But I guess if you go through every podcast on Spotify there are examples of people saying stupid shit. Do they all need to be kicked out? Or is it Rogan because he`s got a huge following?
BarryCrocker

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #201 on: Today at 08:34:56 am
At the end of the day he's an employee of Spotify. If they want to continue to cater for a wider audience then they need to make sure he's not pushing people away from their platform. If they don't, then people will leave and they'll end up being a Foxnews/OANN music provider with a playlist from the likes of Kid Rock and Eric Clapton.
