Joe Rogan: Podcast star apologises over past use of racist languageThe US podcast host Joe Rogan has issued an apology over his past use of racist language on his popular show.A widely-shared compilation video showed him repeatedly using the N-word in early episodes of his show, which has been running for over a decade.The 54-year offered his "deepest" apologies and called his past use of the slur "shameful".Rogan also apologised for making a racist comment about visiting a predominantly black neighbourhoodHe said he "felt sick" watching the compilation, and wished he could take his comments back.During a six minute video posted to his Instagram page, the MMA commentator also said that he hoped his errors could help to educate others."I do hope that this can be a teachable moment for anybody that doesn't know how offensive that word can be coming out of a white person's mouth," the Spotify star said.But Rogan also sought to defend himself, saying that many of the clips had been "taken out of context of twelve years of conversations on my podcast".He said that he had often used the slur while quoting comedians such as Paul Mooney and Lenny Bruce, or while discussing the use of the word in movies directed by the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.India Arie, the Grammy-winning artist who first posted the compilation video on her Instagram page, condemned Rogan's use of the slur and said she would remove her music from Spotify in protest."He shouldn't even be uttering the word. Don't even say it, under any context. Don't say it. That's where I stand. I have always stood there," Arie said.Several artists have recently quit Spotify in protest at what they allege is Rogan's role in spreading coronavirus misinformation.Spotify is thought to have paid more than $100m (£74m) for exclusive rights to the podcast in 2020.