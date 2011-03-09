« previous next »
Author Topic: Joe Rogan Experience  (Read 10019 times)

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #160 on: February 1, 2022, 02:47:42 pm »
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #161 on: February 1, 2022, 02:49:45 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 02:47:42 pm
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

No one is burning Joe Rogan.  ;D
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #162 on: February 1, 2022, 02:56:46 pm »
"He's a witch!" Burn him 🤣
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #163 on: February 1, 2022, 03:00:11 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 02:47:42 pm
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #164 on: February 1, 2022, 03:09:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  1, 2022, 03:00:11 pm
No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.

And no matter what happens he will always have a huge audience and tonnes of money. He isn't going to be "cancelled". An apology, some fact-checking and talking less shite out of his ass would go a long way. He has sort of hinted he will do this.

People just want a mega corporation to take some responsibility for what its highest paid employee puts out.

If Apple music paid Alex Jones 100million dollars to do podcasts exclusively for them, I am sure they would see similar backlash.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #165 on: February 1, 2022, 03:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on February  1, 2022, 03:09:01 pm
And no matter what happens he will always have a huge audience and tonnes of money. He isn't going to be "cancelled". An apology, some fact-checking and talking less shite out of his ass would go a long way. He has sort of hinted he will do this.

People just want a mega corporation to take some responsibility for what its highest paid employee puts out.

If Apple music paid Alex Jones 100million dollars to do podcasts exclusively for them, I am sure they would see similar backlash.

I agree with you!

Iwas trying to answer the claim that this is the modern equivalent of book burning.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #166 on: February 1, 2022, 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  1, 2022, 03:00:11 pm
No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.

He stimulated a debate? Is that bad now?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #167 on: February 1, 2022, 03:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on February  1, 2022, 02:49:45 pm
No one is burning Joe Rogan.  ;D
I'd say he's difficult to burn. Lot of muscle, not much fat, as far as I can see.

I'm not saying we shouldn't try, though. Just that the results might be disappointing.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #168 on: February 1, 2022, 03:45:26 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 03:33:08 pm
He stimulated a debate? Is that bad now?

It depends. Did he actually stimulate a debate? Who did he have on alongside Dr Robert Malone - a whackjob who talks about "mass formation psychosis" and compares vaccination to nazi Germany? When he promoted Ivermectin for COVID where was the balancing voice pointing out Ivermectin is of no use and has serious side effects. Rogan used the standard bullshit excuse of all conspiracy theorists of “I don’t know if this guy is right or wrong. I’m just asking questions..."

I believe he's also gioven a platform to Peter McCullough, another anti-vaxxer whgo claimed the virus was experimental and the pandemic was planned. Here's a report on the McCullough interview on Rogan:

https://healthfeedback.org/claimreview/joe-rogan-interview-with-peter-mccullough-contains-multiple-false-and-unsubstantiated-claims-about-the-covid-19-pandemic-and-vaccines/

No 'debate'. He's just spreading bullshit and lies.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #169 on: February 1, 2022, 03:50:39 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 02:47:42 pm
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

It's the modern version of holding people to account for spreading lies. In terms of freedom of speech, Rogan is an example of 'crying fire in a crowded theatre' in that his lies could lead directly to unnecessary deaths if people believe his shite. Anti-vax is not a harmless conspiracy theory like believing in a flat earth. Anti-vax and covid denial kills people. 
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #170 on: February 1, 2022, 03:50:58 pm »
Joe Rogan: hamburgers are good but I am trying to eat less pork

Guest: hamburgers are made with beef

Joe Rogan: ham is from pork it says ham in hamburger

Guest: it is beef

Joe Rogan: that's not what I've heard Jamie look that up

Jamie: it beef

Guest: it beef

Joe: ok but can we really trust hamburger makers and butchers and grocery stores when the word ham is in hamburger and ham means pork

Joe Rogan Fans: this is why I like him he is good at thinking
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #171 on: February 1, 2022, 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on February  1, 2022, 03:50:58 pm
Joe Rogan: hamburgers are good but I am trying to eat less pork

Guest: hamburgers are made with beef

Joe Rogan: ham is from pork it says ham in hamburger

Guest: it is beef

Joe Rogan: that's not what I've heard Jamie look that up

Jamie: it beef

Guest: it beef

Joe: ok but can we really trust hamburger makers and butchers and grocery stores when the word ham is in hamburger and ham means pork

Joe Rogan Fans: this is why I like him he is good at thinking

That's a spoof by the comedian Tim Ross based on Rogan's inability to take in new information that contradicts his preconceived ideas.

From Snopes:

This is not a genuine exchange featured on the Joe Rogan Experience. This piece of text is a humorous work of fiction from comedian Tim Ross that was poking fun of a genuine conversation that took place during a recent episode.

On Jan. 12, 2022, a few days after 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter calling on Spotify to stop the spread of misinformation on Rogan’s podcast, Rogan sat down with ABC radio Sydney host Josh Szeps.

During the interview, Rogan incorrectly stated that people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine were at a higher risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, than people who contract the disease. When Szeps corrected Rogan and presented a study showing that the risk of myocarditis was actually higher for people who had contracted COVID-19, Rogan was taken aback, saying, “that’s not what I’ve read.”

The exchange went viral as many people appeared to enjoy seeing Rogan get fact-checked live on air, while some noted that the podcast host had a difficult time accepting new information that countered his preconceived beliefs.

Though it's a call-back to an earlier exchange on here. Rogan did claim that the vaccine caused myocarditis.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #172 on: February 1, 2022, 03:57:58 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 03:33:08 pm
He stimulated a debate? Is that bad now?
It's a Quality issue. 

We can discuss the merits of blood letting through leeching against modern blood analysis ect, most people would regard it as pointless (although I am sure someone will want to take the blood letting side).

I watched a few episodes of the Rogan podcast on youtube and my first take on it was how it was a sermon for the guest. Rogan has no interest in conversation really.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #173 on: February 1, 2022, 06:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on February  1, 2022, 03:50:39 pm
It's the modern version of holding people to account for spreading lies. In terms of freedom of speech, Rogan is an example of 'crying fire in a crowded theatre' in that his lies could lead directly to unnecessary deaths if people believe his shite. Anti-vax is not a harmless conspiracy theory like believing in a flat earth. Anti-vax and covid denial kills people. 
See, this is an attitude I find interesting. Spotify also hosts a lot of music which glorifies violence, rape and misogyny. Should they be held responsible for the effects of that too, considering we're talking about something which in both cases is completely unquantifiable? If the answer is no, what's the difference? it's not like there are no real-life effects of rape culture.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #174 on: February 1, 2022, 07:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  1, 2022, 06:41:14 pm
See, this is an attitude I find interesting. Spotify also hosts a lot of music which glorifies violence, rape and misogyny. Should they be held responsible for the effects of that too, considering we're talking about something which in both cases is completely unquantifiable? If the answer is no, what's the difference? it's not like there are no real-life effects of rape culture.

Spotify has pretty much most music that's available under the sun on the platform. There are conspiracy podcasts that are worse than JRE also on Spotify.

However, none of those podcasts or musicians are getting paid Joe Rogan money by Spotify. None of them have the same reach as him. He is also the flagship that Spotify has tied its brand to.

With music, they do have a label for explicit lyrics (I don't know how effective that is). Also, it's debatable if listening to music glorifying violence makes people violent. I listen to gangsta rap, I have not killed anyone yet.

We have seen though that spreading misinformation regarding things like vaccines, does absolutely cost lives.

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #175 on: February 1, 2022, 08:10:11 pm »
I tend to agree that there could be more balance on his podcast but at the end of the day it's his podcast which happens to be an entertainment podcast where he talks to all sorts of people. It's not a news channel or a peer reviewed scientific paper. It's an entertainment podcast. And let's not try to pretend news channels and msm don't spread the odd misinformation as well from time to time. Or even today misinformation becomes tomorrow's accepted fact.

IMO assuming everything you hear from official channels is 100% true is as dangerous as believing everything you hear on Rogan is 100% true. Each person sifts trough the information with the thing between their ears. I would like the freedom to be able to do that rather than have some independent fact checker decide what I can or cannot listen to. I think censorship is much more dangerous than anything accused of Rogan podcast.

What do we want in our media? Chinese style censorship or western freedom warts and all?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #176 on: February 1, 2022, 08:27:07 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 08:10:11 pm
I tend to agree that there could be more balance on his podcast but at the end of the day it's his podcast which happens to be an entertainment podcast where he talks to all sorts of people. It's not a news channel or a peer reviewed scientific paper. It's an entertainment podcast. And let's not try to pretend news channels and msm don't spread the odd misinformation as well from time to time. Or even today misinformation becomes tomorrow's accepted fact.

IMO assuming everything you hear from official channels is 100% true is as dangerous as believing everything you hear on Rogan is 100% true. Each person sifts trough the information with the thing between their ears. I would like the freedom to be able to do that rather than have some independent fact checker decide what I can or cannot listen to. I think censorship is much more dangerous than anything accused of Rogan podcast.

What do we want in our media? Chinese style censorship or western freedom warts and all?

No one is censoring him. People who are complaining and want to boycott Spotify also have a right to free speech. 

There is also a difference between getting an odd story wrong and getting the same story wrong for two years.

Being an entertainment show is fine and good but when you talk about issues that are affecting real lives he has the responsibility to educate himself. He can keep talking the same stuff, but then you can't act surprised when people are pissed off at him.

Its up to him, what he wants his show to be? Who he wants to appeal to? What standards he want to hold his show up to? He doesn't have a god-given right to people's unquestionable support and thier money.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #177 on: February 2, 2022, 01:02:42 am »
Quote from: S on February  1, 2022, 01:28:56 pm
As I said earlier in this thread, I’m a fan of the podcast. Long form conversations with interesting people, and a host that keeps the conversations flowing naturally. That’s all it comes down to for me.

However, it’s becoming harder and harder to listen to. Firstly, Rogan is obsessed with Covid. There are fans of his I’ve spoken with online, some of which take the pandemic seriously and some of which don’t. Some who believe in vaccines and some who don’t. Everyone is united in having had enough of the Covid discussion though. It’s all he talks about. Go and check out the recent episode with Valentine Thomas if you don’t believe me. Watch how quickly he turns the conversation onto vaccines when there is literally no need to do so. I’m talking seconds into the podcast.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, his attitude has changed. He is notably more narrow minded now than he was a couple of years ago. Part of the charm used to be that he admitted to being a fool and would therefore listen intently to anything his guests said. He would have Bernie Sanders on to talk about Universal Basic Income and then he’d have a guy from Blink 182 on talking about UFO’s. No subject was considered too high or low brow, he just listened to what the guests said and treated them with respect. That doesn’t happen anymore. In fact it’s the opposite. He has his own set of viewpoints and he spends the podcast redirecting to them whenever possible.

100% agree with everything you posted there.

I have the exact same sentiments towards his podcast of late.

Doesn't matter who he has on, or their field of expertise - all he wants to do is steer the conversation towards Covid.

In years gone by, what made his podcast so popular was that he would let his guests steer the conversations - whilst the audience and Rogan would listen and take in the information.

Now it's completely the other way around - the guest & the audience have to listen to Rogan controlling the conversation & narrative of the podcast.

Remember the last time Neil Degrasse Tyson was on his podcast - and everyone was pissed off that Neil kept interrupting Rogan & talking over him and dismissing a lot of what he said?

That's exactly what Rogan himself has become now.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #178 on: February 2, 2022, 08:03:27 am »
Fuck me - I just watched his interview with Bob Lazar the well-known fantasist and UFO conspiracy theorist. I am now at least 5% stupider than when I started.

Rogan is a slack-jawed nincompoop who listens unquestioningly to Lazar's obvious lunacy with a serious face as if it's all real. No push back, no balance from anyone with a basic level of scientific knowledge.

The YouTube comments are amazing: "Joe really doesn;t get enough credit for being a well versed and knowledgable person. To be able to sit and fully engage with someone this intelligent (Lazar) and keep him talking is golden." Seems the people who watch the show are as stupid as Joe Rogan himself.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #179 on: February 2, 2022, 08:46:08 am »
I watched one yesterday out of curiosity with that Milo right wing weirdo and it was a car crash. Nearly threw my phone on the sea.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #180 on: February 2, 2022, 09:02:20 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  2, 2022, 08:46:08 am
I watched one yesterday out of curiosity with that Milo right wing weirdo and it was a car crash. Nearly threw my phone on the sea.

I remember the first time I ever saw that guy, can't remember what he was being interviewed on but I assumed he was some parody character a comedian was playing. Blew my mind to find out he's real (or at least presents his public persona as the real him).

There is a chance of course, that a lot of these chancers know they spout utter tosh but make such a comfy living from grifting their rubes that they might as well live the character.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #181 on: February 2, 2022, 10:02:55 am »
Can't believe the prick from Fear Factor has that big of an audience in the first place.

No issue with people investigating the science behind the science, but when you do it from a place of ignorance and bias then your results should be laughed away.  Much like this buffoon and his collection of guests.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #182 on: February 2, 2022, 10:21:15 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on February  2, 2022, 08:03:27 am
Fuck me - I just watched his interview with Bob Lazar the well-known fantasist and UFO conspiracy theorist. I am now at least 5% stupider than when I started.

Rogan is a slack-jawed nincompoop who listens unquestioningly to Lazar's obvious lunacy with a serious face as if it's all real. No push back, no balance from anyone with a basic level of scientific knowledge.

The YouTube comments are amazing: "Joe really doesn;t get enough credit for being a well versed and knowledgable person. To be able to sit and fully engage with someone this intelligent (Lazar) and keep him talking is golden." Seems the people who watch the show are as stupid as Joe Rogan himself.
Exactly Alan. It's a sermon, not a discussion. People like Peterson must love it, free to pander their shit.

I wonder if the decent people he has had on will start to deny him interviews.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #183 on: February 2, 2022, 02:15:11 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  1, 2022, 02:47:42 pm
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

Book burning is still going on, has been in the news all week as some states of the US try to ban various works of literature.

Joe Rogan is just a massive fucking c*nt. He's not an equivalent of book burning, he's just being called out for being a twat.

Quite different.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #184 on: February 2, 2022, 03:02:38 pm »
Big outcry over here on what Whoopi said about the holocaust
Brain dead is one word to describe her views

Most of these shows should be put to pasture to be honest

Apologies for the hijack
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #185 on: February 2, 2022, 03:23:35 pm »
You don't like him? Don't listen to him. No need to attack him or his listeners. Some of the posts on here are mind boggling.
And anyway, if you want to get your medical information from any sort of entertainment (not just his podcast), then honestly who cares? Do any of you personally know anyone that hasn't taken the vaccine because of Joe fucking Rogan? fucking hell
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #186 on: February 2, 2022, 03:30:58 pm »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on February  2, 2022, 10:21:15 am
Exactly Alan. It's a sermon, not a discussion. People like Peterson must love it, free to pander their shit.

I wonder if the decent people he has had on will start to deny him interviews.

Cara Santa Maria (Skeptics Guide to the Universe and Talk Nerdy) said she won't go on his show anymore because he's spouting bullshit and cconspoiracy theories.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #187 on: February 2, 2022, 04:22:43 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on February  2, 2022, 03:23:35 pm
You don't like him? Don't listen to him. No need to attack him or his listeners. Some of the posts on here are mind boggling.
And anyway, if you want to get your medical information from any sort of entertainment (not just his podcast), then honestly who cares? Do any of you personally know anyone that hasn't taken the vaccine because of Joe fucking Rogan? fucking hell
What a load of...

People pay trillions every year for advertising. No you think that doesn't work? Do you think the science behind suggestion and advertising doesn't work?

Personally I really dislike podcasts for serious discussion, as people DO NOT pay enough attention to them when they are jogging, driving or working. Doesn't mean all are bad, just not used correctly. Reading and direct discussion are irreplaceable.
Podcasts can be like sitting in pub listening to some lads having a chat and believing you are getting something out of it.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #188 on: February 3, 2022, 08:30:21 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on February  2, 2022, 03:23:35 pm
You don't like him? Don't listen to him. No need to attack him or his listeners. Some of the posts on here are mind boggling.
And anyway, if you want to get your medical information from any sort of entertainment (not just his podcast), then honestly who cares? Do any of you personally know anyone that hasn't taken the vaccine because of Joe fucking Rogan? fucking hell


You would have thought that but apparently those who don't listen to him or don't like him and/or some of his guests are so offended by what he or his guests say they want to make sure everyone else can't listen to him too to protect stupid people from his or his dangerous misinformation.

I love other people telling me what I can and can't do for the greater good. Isn't that what all free democracies are based on.

#burnthebooks
#cancelnonapprovedthoughts

To be clear this inst about Rogan this is about censorship of non approved ideas and thoughts. Weve started down the slippery slope of cancel culture already, if you think this slippery slope doesn't lead to CCP style total censorship of information I'm not sure what yous are hoping for.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #189 on: February 3, 2022, 09:22:26 am »
I have nearly got a full house
« Reply #190 on: February 3, 2022, 09:59:38 am »
I wouldn't mind but the right wing are some of the most sensitive, moaning bastards I've ever came across.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #191 on: February 3, 2022, 10:46:57 am »
Quote from: Craig S on February  3, 2022, 09:22:26 am
I have nearly got a full house

It's missing "triggered" and "snowflake"
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #192 on: February 3, 2022, 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  3, 2022, 08:30:21 am
You would have thought that but apparently those who don't listen to him or don't like him and/or some of his guests are so offended by what he or his guests say they want to make sure everyone else can't listen to him too to protect stupid people from his or his dangerous misinformation.

I love other people telling me what I can and can't do for the greater good. Isn't that what all free democracies are based on.

#burnthebooks
#cancelnonapprovedthoughts

To be clear this inst about Rogan this is about censorship of non approved ideas and thoughts. Weve started down the slippery slope of cancel culture already, if you think this slippery slope doesn't lead to CCP style total censorship of information I'm not sure what yous are hoping for.

Whats wrong with pointing out to his followers & sponsors the things that he says or others say on his show are dangerous bullshit? If that leads to his show being deplatformed or listeners leaving in droves he will still be free to broadcast what he wants elsewhere. For a lot less money. Its the magic of capitalism. But his rights will still be in place. What people really mean when they say their freedoms are being taken from them is that they want to be free to say & do as they want regardless of what it does to others & with no repercussions for themselves.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #193 on: February 3, 2022, 02:59:22 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  3, 2022, 08:30:21 am
You would have thought that but apparently those who don't listen to him or don't like him and/or some of his guests are so offended by what he or his guests say they want to make sure everyone else can't listen to him too to protect stupid people from his or his dangerous misinformation.

I love other people telling me what I can and can't do for the greater good. Isn't that what all free democracies are based on.

#burnthebooks
#cancelnonapprovedthoughts

To be clear this inst about Rogan this is about censorship of non approved ideas and thoughts. Weve started down the slippery slope of cancel culture already, if you think this slippery slope doesn't lead to CCP style total censorship of information I'm not sure what yous are hoping for.

Sorry, can you tell us, how Joe Rogan would be "cancelled"? How can anyone stop you from listening to him? If Spotify removes him, which is highly unlikely, he will take his show somewhere else.

Has Tucker Carlson been cancelled? Has Dave Rubin been cancelled? Has Jordan Peterson been cancelled? Has Alex Jones been cancelled? Nah they have been crying about that for damn near a decade and raking in millions from gullible fools while still commanding audiences of millions.


What you are really saying is that because Joe Rogan is famous his voice should be heard with no criticism allowed by anyone.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #194 on: February 3, 2022, 03:28:20 pm »
 the US south has been a cancel culture for more than 70years banning and burning books
They have no right to be offended
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #195 on: February 3, 2022, 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on February  3, 2022, 08:30:21 am
#burnthebooks
#cancelnonapprovedthoughts
We're gonna have to burn the albums too.

« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:56:13 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60270467

Joe Rogan: Podcast star apologises over past use of racist language

The US podcast host Joe Rogan has issued an apology over his past use of racist language on his popular show.

A widely-shared compilation video showed him repeatedly using the N-word in early episodes of his show, which has been running for over a decade.

The 54-year offered his "deepest" apologies and called his past use of the slur "shameful".

Rogan also apologised for making a racist comment about visiting a predominantly black neighbourhood

He said he "felt sick" watching the compilation, and wished he could take his comments back.

During a six minute video posted to his Instagram page, the MMA commentator also said that he hoped his errors could help to educate others.

"I do hope that this can be a teachable moment for anybody that doesn't know how offensive that word can be coming out of a white person's mouth," the Spotify star said.

But Rogan also sought to defend himself, saying that many of the clips had been "taken out of context of twelve years of conversations on my podcast".

He said that he had often used the slur while quoting comedians such as Paul Mooney and Lenny Bruce, or while discussing the use of the word in movies directed by the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

India Arie, the Grammy-winning artist who first posted the compilation video on her Instagram page, condemned Rogan's use of the slur and said she would remove her music from Spotify in protest.

"He shouldn't even be uttering the word. Don't even say it, under any context. Don't say it. That's where I stand. I have always stood there," Arie said.

Several artists have recently quit Spotify in protest at what they allege is Rogan's role in spreading coronavirus misinformation.

Spotify is thought to have paid more than $100m (£74m) for exclusive rights to the podcast in 2020.

