Author Topic: Joe Rogan Experience  (Read 8746 times)

Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?
Football is a lie

Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 02:47:42 pm
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

No one is burning Joe Rogan.  ;D
"He's a witch!" Burn him 🤣
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 02:47:42 pm
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:00:11 pm
No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.

And no matter what happens he will always have a huge audience and tonnes of money. He isn't going to be "cancelled". An apology, some fact-checking and talking less shite out of his ass would go a long way. He has sort of hinted he will do this.

People just want a mega corporation to take some responsibility for what its highest paid employee puts out.

If Apple music paid Alex Jones 100million dollars to do podcasts exclusively for them, I am sure they would see similar backlash.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:09:01 pm
And no matter what happens he will always have a huge audience and tonnes of money. He isn't going to be "cancelled". An apology, some fact-checking and talking less shite out of his ass would go a long way. He has sort of hinted he will do this.

People just want a mega corporation to take some responsibility for what its highest paid employee puts out.

If Apple music paid Alex Jones 100million dollars to do podcasts exclusively for them, I am sure they would see similar backlash.

I agree with you!

Iwas trying to answer the claim that this is the modern equivalent of book burning.
