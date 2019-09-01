« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)  (Read 4704 times)

Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #40 on: September 1, 2019, 01:28:18 pm »
Think its probably okay when youre taking money off the twats
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #41 on: September 4, 2019, 06:24:29 pm »
https://www.revolut.com/referral/carl0d5x!G10D21

Free £10 each if you sign up to a Revolut account and order a card
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #42 on: October 24, 2019, 05:37:40 pm »
Topcashback offering free £10 of fuel to new customers.
Simply sign up, take a picture of the receipt and send it to them, and they'll give you £10 within 30 days.
Topcashback is also great when changing tv and broadband providers. I've got £150 payable from switching broadband in June.

Sign up through my link and I get £5.


https://www.topcashback.co.uk/ref/barneylfc
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #43 on: January 24, 2020, 04:36:52 pm »
Not free money, but free electric.

My brother just called in after I got home and said he got £50 free from Electric Ireland. Just game them a call and asked was I eligible and I got £20. Result.

So yeah, if you're with Electric Ireland give them a ring and see if you are eligible. I presume it's dependant on how long you've been with them.
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #44 on: March 3, 2020, 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March  9, 2019, 11:04:09 am
£50 each for BlackandWhitePaul for switching energy providers. Nice one! Anybody else got any referral links to share?
The last 12 months have flown by and we have saved a small fortune since switching to Octopus Energy.

They sent me an email last week to say the 12 month contract is coming to an end and what do I want to do.  I've just taken out another 12 month contract with them and happy to do so   :)
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #45 on: April 28, 2020, 09:47:45 pm »
Is there a similar thread for discount codes?

Discount code GIFT40 for 40% off in DW Sports. Hopefully it isnt a staff code that shouldn't be made public and they cancel orders as I got a couple of hundred quid worth for the kids.
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #46 on: June 18, 2020, 01:11:05 pm »
Not exactly free money, but for anyone who has a dog - I've just ordered a promotional trial of personalised dog food from a company called Tails - you enter the details of your dog(s) and they create a suitable dog food - they do wet food, dry food and treats. When I completed my order, they gave me a link to share that gives anyone who uses it a one month free trial (plus £1 p&p) and gives me a credit to my account. It's a monthly subscription service, but you can cancel any time so you can just get your free one and then cancel. It's usually around £25 per month (I'm not intending to carry on at that price!) so it's a good deal as a free one-off.

Please use my link to sign up: https://tails.com/friend/DAVID2DJ/
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #47 on: August 14, 2020, 06:20:35 pm »
Extension that will apply discount codes at the checkout: joinhoney.com/ref/mg2ojmw

Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #48 on: May 7, 2021, 11:17:30 am »
Good deal coffee drinkers, sign up for the subscription (Either 30 Pods, 2 x Bags of Beans or 2 x Bags of Ground) plus a free storage tin.

Use my Code : DAVID-J23PJ and get £10 off. So first month delivered for £3.50, then cancel when received.


https://grind.co.uk/

Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #49 on: May 7, 2021, 11:23:23 am »
60% off your first week then 30% off the rest of your first Month with Gousto.

Use my invite below, I get £30 credit if you join, after you order your first week you can then offer your code to friends & family and receive the same. No commitment, No cancellation fees, Pause or cancel for free anytime.

cook.gousto.co.uk/raf/?promo_code=DAVID42418857&utm_source=weblink

I've used Gousto for months now and swear by it, much better than Hello Fresh.

Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #50 on: May 7, 2021, 11:34:36 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on May  7, 2021, 11:23:23 am
60% off your first week then 30% off the rest of your first Month with Gousto.

Use my invite below, I get £30 credit if you join, after you order your first week you can then offer your code to friends & family and receive the same. No commitment, No cancellation fees, Pause or cancel for free anytime.

cook.gousto.co.uk/raf/?promo_code=DAVID42418857&utm_source=weblink

I've used Gousto for months now and swear by it, much better than Hello Fresh.

I've been using Hello Fresh for a while. It's decent enough, but they seemingly are limited to what they can deliver to NI. For some reason they can't send minced meat and certain meats. Was considering binning it off but my decision was made last week when they sent me a vegetarian meal because they couldn't deliver meatballs. Fucked it off after that. They wouldn't send a meat based meal to a vegetarian so why the fuck do they think it's acceptable to sent a vegetarian meal to a meat eater?
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #51 on: May 7, 2021, 11:42:23 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  7, 2021, 11:34:36 am
I've been using Hello Fresh for a while. It's decent enough, but they seemingly are limited to what they can deliver to NI. For some reason they can't send minced meat and certain meats. Was considering binning it off but my decision was made last week when they sent me a vegetarian meal because they couldn't deliver meatballs. Fucked it off after that. They wouldn't send a meat based meal to a vegetarian so why the fuck do they think it's acceptable to sent a vegetarian meal to a meat eater?

Used Hello Fresh at first, Then discovered Gousto.

Gousto offer a far wider selection and the ingredients are far superior than Hello Fresh.

With the deal 4 meals for 4 days my first box was £28.65 delivered then £33.43 delivered the rest of the first month.

To give you an idea My next box on Sunday has the following :

Mozzarella & Red Pesto Chicken With Roasted Veg
Lamb & Pistachio Tagine
Baity's Chicken Musakhan With Cucumber & Parsley Salad
Curried Fish Tray Bake With Turmeric Yoghurt
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #52 on: May 7, 2021, 11:50:56 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on May  7, 2021, 11:17:30 am
Good deal coffee drinkers, sign up for the subscription (Either 30 Pods, 2 x Bags of Beans or 2 x Bags of Ground) plus a free storage tin.

Use my Code : DAVID-J23PJ and get £10 off. So first month delivered for £3.50, then cancel when received.


https://grind.co.uk/

Ordered mate, enjoy your £10  :D

Just for anyone else ordering this, it automatically applies another code called "Get Started" you need to remove this one to add the one above.
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #53 on: May 7, 2021, 11:55:53 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  7, 2021, 11:50:56 am
Ordered mate, enjoy your £10  :D

Just for anyone else ordering this, it automatically applies another code called "Get Started" you need to remove this one to add the one above.

Cheer mate,

It's the coffee BrewDog use in it's Bars, good stuff like.
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #54 on: May 7, 2021, 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on May  7, 2021, 11:55:53 am
Cheer mate,

It's the coffee BrewDog use in it's Bars, good stuff like.

Can't stand coffee (love the small) but the gf loves it and uses the pods, so well worth it getting 30 for £3.50.
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #55 on: May 7, 2021, 12:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  7, 2021, 11:56:43 am
Can't stand coffee (love the small) but the gf loves it and uses the pods, so well worth it getting 30 for £3.50.

You spoil her
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #56 on: May 7, 2021, 12:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on May  7, 2021, 12:19:01 pm
You spoil her

I know, I better get something in return  ;D
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #57 on: May 9, 2021, 08:52:17 am »
On the coffee thing, I've used RAVE coffee and they've given me this rather hand link (fricking ridiculous from them)

http://i.refs.cc/TKB9yeHh?smile_ref=eyJzbWlsZV9zb3VyY2UiOiJzbWlsZV91aSIsInNtaWxlX21lZGl1bSI6IiIsInNtaWxlX2NhbXBhaWduIjoicmVmZXJyYWxfcHJvZ3JhbSIsInNtaWxlX2N1c3RvbWVyX2lkIjo1MDMzNDg0MzJ9

No subscription you just pick what you want and how you want it.

Had no complaints so far and I've sampled a load of coffee from them
Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #58 on: May 11, 2021, 03:47:00 pm »
Another coffee deal for you guys, free coffee up to £10 at Pact Coffee, so basically free coffee,

Same again, cancel once you receive, use my link below.

https://www.pactcoffee.com/coffee-plans/signup?voucher=DAVID-4E7271

Re: The RAWK Free Money Thread (Referrals, recommendations etc)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:50:10 am »
Free 8 pack of Beer, just pay P&P

BrewDog are giving you a free box from it's BrewDog & Friends Club, just cancel once it arrives.

The next box is posted on May 18th, and contains a collab with Tony's Chocolate 'Tonys Chocolonely', Mikkeller & Brewing By Numbers.

https://www.brewdog.com/uk/brewdogandfriends

