I've been using Hello Fresh for a while. It's decent enough, but they seemingly are limited to what they can deliver to NI. For some reason they can't send minced meat and certain meats. Was considering binning it off but my decision was made last week when they sent me a vegetarian meal because they couldn't deliver meatballs. Fucked it off after that. They wouldn't send a meat based meal to a vegetarian so why the fuck do they think it's acceptable to sent a vegetarian meal to a meat eater?
Used Hello Fresh at first, Then discovered Gousto.
Gousto offer a far wider selection and the ingredients are far superior than Hello Fresh.
With the deal 4 meals for 4 days my first box was £28.65 delivered then £33.43 delivered the rest of the first month.
To give you an idea My next box on Sunday has the following :
Mozzarella & Red Pesto Chicken With Roasted Veg
Lamb & Pistachio Tagine
Baity's Chicken Musakhan With Cucumber & Parsley Salad
Curried Fish Tray Bake With Turmeric Yoghurt