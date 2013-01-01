As a public company, Fenway could look to buy up more clubs in Europe, where a number have been on the block, according to a person familiar with the matter.
FSG in talks to sell a stake to Red Ball holdings (this would get confusing)https://www.wsj.com/articles/red-sox-owner-in-talks-for-deal-with-redball-acquisition-11602286661?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/Ift8YspOyI'm sure some posters will be here to discuss the money side soon, but more interesting to me was this bit
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]