Cheers Stevie. I run 60 miles a week so hopefully can manage the difficulty of it, though I'm under no illusions that I'll probably be a broken man for the few days after. I'm a bit worried about the other lad in the group being capable of doing it but we'll see. I'd heard from a few people that Ben Nevis is the longest by far but an easier walk? Sounds like they're off the mark from what you're saying.
I'd budgeted the following times for the challenge:
5 hours for Ben Nevis
4 for Scafell (from Wasdale like you say, is there an easier route?)
4 for Snowdon (have done this in less time before, albeit on a glorious day with good weather)
Looking into it, we might need to start Ben Nevis late afternoon and be back at the car for like 21:00/22:00, to bomb it back down to Scafell for like 3/4am. That would place us at Snowdon just after lunch time I think, finishing up for 5pm or so. I think that gives us the most daylight possible in June, when the light remains strong late in Scotland. Then rest at my Grandparent's home, which is in Snowdon national park in nearby Harlech.
Any tips much appreciated.
Nice one. I've been lucky enough to climb these peaks more times than I care to recall, and still get on them frequently. Done the 3 peaks once, south to north. Wasn't too problematic though i was pretty hill fit (and we had drivers). The timings seem about right, and optimise daylight. Do try and get some practice days in, just to get your mate used to being out for a long time.
The Ben is probably similar to Snowdon in terms of diffciulty; long and easy by the tourist route. Once you get to halfway Lochan it does feel like you've had a big hill day already, so managing expectations is key! The final plateau seems interminable, and after MacLeans step it does get a bit complex in terms of ill defined paths. Loads of cairns though! Just be careful with regards to navigating off if the clag comes in. Whilst having mapping apps on the phone I do still use map and compass as my default. In bad weather you have to be very accurate in terms of the bearings taken as there is some very steep ground either side of the plateau (231 degrees for 150 metres followed by 282 degrees down is actually seared into my brain - check this overview out but don't be put off (https://www.ukhillwalking.com/articles/skills/navigating_on_and_off_ben_nevis-3063
).
Scafell is tougher underfoot so make sure you get plenty of good rest on the drive down. Fuel, rest, and perservere!
Don't forget, you'll starting Snowdon from Pen y Pass so already have a good elevation in the bag, which will really help. The 'tourist route' for Ben Nevis, from Achintee, is pretty much a sea level start.
Tips, for me,
1. I use walking poles. Helps spread the load and really do help, IMHO.
2. Eat, drink and sleep when you can, the big drives may seem long but you will be playing catch up throughout.
3. Take it really easy pace wise and try and keep a stable rythmn. Too many stops will not help, the mindset of keeping plodding on is best (often hard for runners to modulate this pacing). I've seen lots of walkers stopping every couple of hundred metres and failing to get going again!
4. Really take care on the descents. Too easy to try and run down, with some very negative outcomes!
5. Car parking at Pen y Pass is now bookable in advance. Parking around there is a nightmare recently.