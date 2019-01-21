So, I signed up with my wife's uncle to do the Everest Base Camp trek in September. 14 days out and back.



I walk daily, with some longer, national park walks maybe once or twice a week, on average, but that's almost all on flat ground and pretty easy going. Nothing like proper hiking, and certainly not at the altitude and gradients we'll be covering there.



I'd say I'm still relatively fit at this stage, but am under no illusions I need to put some serious graft in between now and September to make sure that I'm prepared physically and mentally for the challenge. Looking forward to it though, and one by-product of signing up is it's really focused my training on that end goal. There's a firm deadline now, so no time or excuse for being lazy or procrastinating, which I'm very prone to do. I spent some time over the weekend putting a training plan together, building up from the sort of walks I'm already doing, just with a little more frequency, and adding in more hills and climbs (plus an hour on the step machine in the gym as well). Nearer the time I've got some much longer (6-9 hour) walks planned, which are more challenging, and back-to-back days as well, to try and replicate the kinds of times the EBC will have you moving. I think the thing that makes me most nervous is the altitude aspect, and the unknown around how that will impact me as we ascend, but I guess it's exactly that; an unknown, so not too much point worrying about it at this stage.



Anyone else done this? Any tips?