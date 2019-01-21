« previous next »
Offline bradders1011

Walking and Hiking
« on: January 21, 2019, 01:06:16 am »
Not sure whether there's a thread for this already so mods please close and point me in its direction if there is.

Thought it'd be interesting to talk about walks and hikes we're doing or planning.

I'm a regular walker and have been for the last 10 years or so since university, but tend to stick to urban environments going town-to-town such as the one I did over Christmas, from Lytham up the coast through Blackpool to Fleetwood.

This year me and my girlfriend have decided to start doing regular hikes around the North, starting last week in Edale, aiming for Buxton but finding the 50mph wind on Mam Tor a bit much and heading down to Hathersage. Today we walked up through Tameside in Manchester up the Huddersfield Canal to Dovestones reservoir - a really beautiful location in the western Peak District. We want to do one a fortnight.

We decided to do this because we want to take part in the Macmillan Peak District Mighty Hike in July - a 26-mile walk between Darley Moor and Bakewell (so some Thornbridge at the finish). Details of all of the hikes are here if you're interested, by the way: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-events/look-for-an-event/trekking-events/4/start-index/0/pagesize/0

Anyway, any hikers about?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #1 on: January 28, 2019, 10:43:04 pm »
Wow. We have been in the same places. I used to stay with my parents in the University summer and cycled from Lytham to the North side of Blackpool every day and back for a warehouse job. I have hiked all over Edale and Mam Tor all the way back towards Sheffield.

I just think you can't go wrong with anything from Burbage valley, Hope Valley to Mam Tor and Kinder Scout.

I always liked Kinder Scout for dead reckoning navigation by compass as it is always misty as heck and you are stepping over air frame bits from aircraft that crashed into during war training. I always liked Winnats Pass, Mam Tor, Lose Hill then Win Hill then back into the valley.

This was a favorite of mine too.

Used to be a 25 mile night hike around the edge of Sheffield.

This looks pretty wild though.

http://sheffieldnighthike.org.uk/routes-for-2019

Offline Stevie-A

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #2 on: April 23, 2019, 05:12:00 pm »
Nice thread. I've had a decent stab at both the Munros and Corbetts (down to my last 30 Munros now though no longer living in Scotland has reduced the pace of completion to glacial). I was lucky, as a youth, to be in the RAF MR, so managed to tick some great, and varied, routes around the UK. Done a few big-ish walks around the Peaks, with Edale to Marsden always a classic (If you can sort start/finish transport out). A lovely route is the 9 Edges (https://peakroutes.com/2012/03/17/peak-district-9-edges-challenge/). The Derwent Watershed was always a big day out. Did it in summer and winter. As tough as anything I'd ever done north of the border! https://hillexplorer.com/derwent-watershed/ Good luck with the event, looks superb.
Offline LiamG

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #3 on: September 3, 2019, 05:07:18 pm »
Can anyone recommend me some decent comfy walking boots?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #4 on: September 4, 2019, 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on September  3, 2019, 05:07:18 pm
Can anyone recommend me some decent comfy walking boots?

I find that the days of old stoic leather boots are a thing of the past. If you are doing wet weather hiking then yes, get some decent leather boots. If you are a bit of a summer hiker I would go for something much more light weight. You really can't beat going to your local outdoor store. Getting them online is tricky to get the right size.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #5 on: November 28, 2019, 03:43:10 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on September  3, 2019, 05:07:18 pm
Can anyone recommend me some decent comfy walking boots?

I've got some Berghaus ones - they're nice and light and really comfy even for long walks.

I always used to like Brashers, but they are very heavy and I don't like wearing boots I haven't tried - I couldn't get them at the shop in town, so I tried the Berghaus ones and they're great. So good, in fact, that I bought three pairs.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #6 on: April 24, 2020, 09:45:15 am »
Just wondering if anyone has ever walked 30, 40 or 50 miles in one day?  Silly idea popped into my head about doing 50 miles  once the lock down is lifted as there is a great 10 mile loop around the village I could do several times and maybe raise a little money for the local caring home. I know I can walk 20 miles as did it once two years ago but curious if anyone else has walked all day? The impact to the auld 49 year old legs and feet must be severe. 
Offline Stevie-A

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #7 on: April 24, 2020, 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 24, 2020, 09:45:15 am
Just wondering if anyone has ever walked 30, 40 or 50 miles in one day?  Silly idea popped into my head about doing 50 miles  once the lock down is lifted as there is a great 10 mile loop around the village I could do several times and maybe raise a little money for the local caring home. I know I can walk 20 miles as did it once two years ago but curious if anyone else has walked all day? The impact to the auld 49 year old legs and feet must be severe.

I've done a few 50+ milers. My plan was always try and just keep moving, with fewer breaks but a slower overall pace. Eating and drinking on the move was always the key for me (I know this isn't for all). Having friends who were able to meet at food stops was good. My first was Brynamen to Gospel Pass, quite tough but I was fit then! Recently done some big walks in the Lakes and Scotland (>12 hours). Something I would say are now essential are a good pair of walking poles. They make a massive difference. Good luck with it!
Offline Pheeny

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #8 on: April 24, 2020, 03:46:34 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 24, 2020, 09:45:15 am
Just wondering if anyone has ever walked 30, 40 or 50 miles in one day?  Silly idea popped into my head about doing 50 miles  once the lock down is lifted as there is a great 10 mile loop around the village I could do several times and maybe raise a little money for the local caring home. I know I can walk 20 miles as did it once two years ago but curious if anyone else has walked all day? The impact to the auld 49 year old legs and feet must be severe. 
What about nipping over to Holland and doing the Nijmegen March(es)  https://www.4daagse.nl/en/participation/routes.html

Or there is the Dodentocht in Belgium which is 100 km http://www.dodentocht.be/en/
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #9 on: April 25, 2020, 09:32:55 am »
Cheers lads as will look into those links as have recently gotten hooked on hiking clips on Youtube so it def encourages me to do something a little challenging. The walk around the village will allow me to use home as a base / food stop every 3 hours or so and just keep going as long as the legs (mind) are willing. Anything raised would be a plus while also feeling like I did something.
Online Riquende

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #10 on: July 6, 2020, 09:14:46 am »
I'm about to embark on a domestic holiday that is likely to involve a lot of walking (nothing ambitious or mountainy), I've never owned specialist shoes for it though - any real difference between the brands etc? I've seen a lot of people recommend Merrells.

I don't think there are any outdoor stores near me to try them out.
Online .adam

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #11 on: July 6, 2020, 09:16:10 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July  6, 2020, 09:14:46 am
I'm about to embark on a domestic holiday that is likely to involve a lot of walking (nothing ambitious or mountainy), I've never owned specialist shoes for it though - any real difference between the brands etc? I've seen a lot of people recommend Merrells.

I don't think there are any outdoor stores near me to try them out.

I had a pair of Merrell trainer style hiking shoes (i.e. cut off at the ankle, not above like boots). I don't know if things have changed but I needed a size bigger than my usual as the fit was so small. Do your research and pay attention to the recommendations.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #12 on: July 6, 2020, 09:29:33 pm »
Not sure if you're even allowed to try shoes on these days, but I'd certainly recommend going and trying as many on as possible, different styles, especially if you've not bought walking shoes/boots before. If you feel like your legs (and especially your ankles) are moving in a different way to usual walking, they're not for you, in my experience.

Went for a walk on Bleaklow the other week when it was nice, was pretty tiring in that heat but a beautiful view at the top (even if it is Manchester)

Manchester from the top:


The wreckage of the B29 'Overexposed' which crashed in 1948


Longdendale from the other side (the walk down wasn't good on the knees)


Well worth a walk up from Glossop; at the top you can go one way over to Crowden and Longdendale or the other over Kinder Scout to Edale.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #13 on: July 10, 2020, 01:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July  6, 2020, 09:14:46 am
I'm about to embark on a domestic holiday that is likely to involve a lot of walking (nothing ambitious or mountainy), I've never owned specialist shoes for it though - any real difference between the brands etc? I've seen a lot of people recommend Merrells.

I don't think there are any outdoor stores near me to try them out.

Its all personal choice as some peeps love Merells, Salomon etc so see if you can get to the shop somewhere and try on whats comfiest. I am a big fan of the Columbia Outdry trail shoes as they are comfy as hell, good traction on slippery slopes, somewhat waterproof (nothing is completely waterproof) but are cut below the ankle. Not a fan of hiking boots as too heavy if doing big mileage and I walked 2000km in my last Columbia shoes before I felt I should change them. Still have that pair as a backup as good on a dry day.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #14 on: February 25, 2021, 02:06:24 pm »
Started going for walks myself. 2 x 3 miles to start today & yesterday. Going to keep this up & hopefully notice a difference in me.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #15 on: March 9, 2021, 10:05:53 am »
Great to get out for an hour or two and just have the time to yourself, while at the same time get a little fitter. Hoping to do a couple of good walks this year as cant see any holidays happening so will enjoy the hills of Ireland and pull the tent out of the garage. Being enjoying this fellas hikes on Youtube as just lets the scenery tell the story. His earlier stuff he yapped on a lot but he soon noticed less chat meant a lot more viewers.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6A5HY7hDeQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6A5HY7hDeQA</a>
Offline Mactavish

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #16 on: April 20, 2021, 06:00:00 pm »
Went up Snowdon today, for the first time. Also, my last time.

Fuck me!

The Llanberis Path route. The 'easy' route apparently.

I will never do that again as long as I have got a hole in my arse. Even my fucking hair is hurting.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #17 on: April 21, 2021, 09:22:51 am »
I like a good walk. I'm a keen runner but walking still isn't a breeze when the trail is challenging.

Me, my girlfriend and another couple are doing the Three Peaks challenge in June. Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and then Snowdon inside 24 hours. Looks like it will be a challenge! Looking forward to it and the rest after Snowdon already, although not looking forward to my mate moaning his bag off as he inevitably will do.

Never done any of them before so it will be tough going, I'm told Scafell is the toughest of the three.

We did the Old Man of Coniston last year and that was heavy going in places, was scrambling on hands at times near the top.
Offline Stevie-A

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #18 on: April 21, 2021, 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 21, 2021, 09:22:51 am

Never done any of them before so it will be tough going, I'm told Scafell is the toughest of the three.

Enjoy it, it's a great objective. Scafell is, from Wasdale, pretty straightforwards, though perhaps a tad steeper than the others. Which way are you planning the challenge? I'd always put the Ben easily top in terms of difficulty, more that it is a 1000 feet higher than the others and can feel very long if the final peak. Climbed it via many different walking/climbing routes and it is a serious hill. Despite the obvious paths and cairns it can be tough on top if the weather draws in. The 3 peaks is tough, the final climb will test your resolve, but I am sure you will achieve it.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #19 on: April 21, 2021, 10:57:31 am »
Quote from: Stevie-A on April 21, 2021, 10:43:19 am
Enjoy it, it's a great objective. Scafell is, from Wasdale, pretty straightforwards, though perhaps a tad steeper than the others. Which way are you planning the challenge? I'd always put the Ben easily top in terms of difficulty, more that it is a 1000 feet higher than the others and can feel very long if the final peak. Climbed it via many different walking/climbing routes and it is a serious hill. Despite the obvious paths and cairns it can be tough on top if the weather draws in. The 3 peaks is tough, the final climb will test your resolve, but I am sure you will achieve it.
Cheers Stevie. I run 60 miles a week so hopefully can manage the difficulty of it, though I'm under no illusions that I'll probably be a broken man for the few days after. I'm a bit worried about the other lad in the group being capable of doing it but we'll see. I'd heard from a few people that Ben Nevis is the longest by far but an easier walk? Sounds like they're off the mark from what you're saying.

I'd budgeted the following times for the challenge:

5 hours for Ben Nevis
4 for Scafell (from Wasdale like you say, is there an easier route?)
4 for Snowdon (have done this in less time before, albeit on a glorious day with good weather)

Looking into it, we might need to start Ben Nevis late afternoon and be back at the car for like 21:00/22:00, to bomb it back down to Scafell for like 3/4am. That would place us at Snowdon just after lunch time I think, finishing up for 5pm or so. I think that gives us the most daylight possible in June, when the light remains strong late in Scotland. Then rest at my Grandparent's home, which is in Snowdon national park in nearby Harlech.

Any tips much appreciated.
Offline Stevie-A

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #20 on: April 21, 2021, 11:20:44 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 21, 2021, 10:57:31 am
Cheers Stevie. I run 60 miles a week so hopefully can manage the difficulty of it, though I'm under no illusions that I'll probably be a broken man for the few days after. I'm a bit worried about the other lad in the group being capable of doing it but we'll see. I'd heard from a few people that Ben Nevis is the longest by far but an easier walk? Sounds like they're off the mark from what you're saying.

I'd budgeted the following times for the challenge:

5 hours for Ben Nevis
4 for Scafell (from Wasdale like you say, is there an easier route?)
4 for Snowdon (have done this in less time before, albeit on a glorious day with good weather)

Looking into it, we might need to start Ben Nevis late afternoon and be back at the car for like 21:00/22:00, to bomb it back down to Scafell for like 3/4am. That would place us at Snowdon just after lunch time I think, finishing up for 5pm or so. I think that gives us the most daylight possible in June, when the light remains strong late in Scotland. Then rest at my Grandparent's home, which is in Snowdon national park in nearby Harlech.

Any tips much appreciated.

Nice one. I've been lucky enough to climb these peaks more times than I care to recall, and still get on them frequently. Done the 3 peaks once, south to north. Wasn't too problematic though i was pretty hill fit (and we had drivers). The timings seem about right, and optimise daylight. Do try and get some practice days in, just to get your mate used to being out for a long time.
The Ben is probably similar to Snowdon in terms of diffciulty; long and easy by the tourist route. Once you get to halfway Lochan it does feel like you've had a big hill day already, so managing expectations is key!  The final plateau seems interminable, and after MacLeans step it does get a bit complex in terms of ill defined paths. Loads of cairns though! Just be careful with regards to navigating off if the clag comes in. Whilst having mapping apps on the phone I do still use map and compass as my default. In bad weather you have to be very accurate in terms of the bearings taken as there is some very steep ground either side of the plateau (231 degrees for 150 metres followed by 282 degrees down is actually seared into my brain - check this overview out but don't be put off (https://www.ukhillwalking.com/articles/skills/navigating_on_and_off_ben_nevis-3063).
Scafell is tougher underfoot so make sure you get plenty of good rest on the drive down. Fuel, rest, and perservere!
Don't forget, you'll starting Snowdon from Pen y Pass so already have a good elevation in the bag, which will really help. The 'tourist route' for Ben Nevis, from Achintee, is pretty much a sea level start.
Tips, for me,
1. I use walking poles. Helps spread the load and really do help, IMHO.
2. Eat, drink and sleep when you can, the big drives may seem long but you will be playing catch up throughout.
3. Take it really easy pace wise and try and keep a stable rythmn. Too many stops will not help, the mindset of keeping plodding on is best (often hard for runners to modulate this pacing). I've seen lots of walkers stopping every couple of hundred metres and failing to get going again!
4. Really take care on the descents. Too easy to try and run down, with some very negative outcomes!
5. Car parking at Pen y Pass is now bookable in advance. Parking around there is a nightmare recently.
Offline LiamG

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #21 on: April 21, 2021, 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Mactavish on April 20, 2021, 06:00:00 pm
Went up Snowdon today, for the first time. Also, my last time.

Fuck me!

The Llanberis Path route. The 'easy' route apparently.

I will never do that again as long as I have got a hole in my arse. Even my fucking hair is hurting.

Really? yeah it's a longer route but its still one of the easiest


I went up to Llyn Idwal yesterday, Absolutely love going up there such a nice walk around the lake
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #22 on: January 9, 2022, 11:15:41 am »
Going to start more hills now that Im over in Scotland. the hills there are way bigger than anything ive done before so i think ill start with the smaller ones. The munros are apparently pretty dangerous in winter
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #23 on: January 11, 2022, 03:56:15 pm »
1650 mile last year, happy with that.  Didn't do much more when I was a decent runner.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Walking and Hiking
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:08:14 pm »
Last few months Been going up to Crosby beach by the baths about 4 times a week just for a walk along the front. Get there early usually an do aboot an hour an a half. Fucking hell that fresh air. Everyones dead friendly an nice an all
