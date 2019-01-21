Enjoy it, it's a great objective. Scafell is, from Wasdale, pretty straightforwards, though perhaps a tad steeper than the others. Which way are you planning the challenge? I'd always put the Ben easily top in terms of difficulty, more that it is a 1000 feet higher than the others and can feel very long if the final peak. Climbed it via many different walking/climbing routes and it is a serious hill. Despite the obvious paths and cairns it can be tough on top if the weather draws in. The 3 peaks is tough, the final climb will test your resolve, but I am sure you will achieve it.



Cheers Stevie. I run 60 miles a week so hopefully can manage the difficulty of it, though I'm under no illusions that I'll probably be a broken man for the few days after. I'm a bit worried about the other lad in the group being capable of doing it but we'll see. I'd heard from a few people that Ben Nevis is the longest by far but an easier walk? Sounds like they're off the mark from what you're saying.I'd budgeted the following times for the challenge:5 hours for Ben Nevis4 for Scafell (from Wasdale like you say, is there an easier route?)4 for Snowdon (have done this in less time before, albeit on a glorious day with good weather)Looking into it, we might need to start Ben Nevis late afternoon and be back at the car for like 21:00/22:00, to bomb it back down to Scafell for like 3/4am. That would place us at Snowdon just after lunch time I think, finishing up for 5pm or so. I think that gives us the most daylight possible in June, when the light remains strong late in Scotland. Then rest at my Grandparent's home, which is in Snowdon national park in nearby Harlech.Any tips much appreciated.