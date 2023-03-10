St Etienne Anfield 16th March 1977. European Cup QF 2nd leg.



I was there with my girlfriend (now my wife of 45 years) and my wonderful late mother-in-law. We were in the old standing paddock.



The night when dreams, frustrations and tears all came together. 1-0 down from the first leg to the champions of France. Most of their team were the core of the French national team. Finalists the year before, narrowly losing to the great Bayern Munich. They were top drawer



I wont go through the details, just watch the highlights on YouTube. Faircloughs wining goal to make it 3-1 on the night.56,000 there to witness it. Thousands of French in the ARE singing Allez ales Verts. They left in tears, we floated out in joy and astonishment. My wifes mother didnt see the last 10 minutes after Faircloughs goal. Turned her back and stared at the wall at the back of the paddock. Too frightened to watch!



We KNEW then it was going to be our year. The first one when big ears finally came home. After the robbery and cheating of 1965 when in the semifinal second leg, Inter Milan bribed the Spanish referee, justice was eventually done.



St Etienne was the night LFC graduated to the biggest stage. We then swept Zurich aside and had the great night in Rome against Borussia Munchengladbach.



I was 19. Ive seen us become Football Royalty. Outside of the UK we are seen as THE English team. Just ignore the envy and bile from those in this country who will never be able to match us.



God bless Shanks and Bob for building the foundations which allowed us to become who we are.