« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there  (Read 19632 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #280 on: March 10, 2023, 12:46:44 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on March 10, 2023, 10:04:49 am
Ive been watching the Reds since 1954 and as my name suggests, I have seen all Liverpools great home games and most of their away successes in the last 69 years. In European Competition, Inter Milan, St Etienne, Olympiakos, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Barcelona Man City and United all swept away under a tidal wave of football brilliance, passion and emotion. And at home Notts Forest, Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Crystal Palace and so many more put to the sword.
But, for me, at the age of 14, the 2-0 game against Southampton to clinch promotion to the old First Division in 1962 is one which I will always cherish. It meant Liverpool were joining the big boys and with Shanks laid the foundation for the Reds to go on and become the greatest club in world football.
I cant believe how lucky Ive been to follow this great club.
I reckon you should be given that IMAGINE BEING US banner for a few games. Because, wellimagine being you! Few football supporters get to see that much. Brilliant stuff :)

I think if I could go back in time it would be to that exact season you mention. In at the beginning with promotion, then the seasons that followed (that Panorama program giving us a glimpse into how much fun it mustve been). Its the time, along with the post-war team, that my dad and his dad always talked about as the best of times, culminating with the FA Cup win.
« Last Edit: March 10, 2023, 12:48:45 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,634
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #281 on: March 10, 2023, 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  9, 2023, 11:29:52 pm
Did Barnes nutmeg his full back (Steve Chettle?) down in the corner of the Kop and Kemlyn before one of the goals? Think that might be what you mean Yorky but its a bit hazy for me too!

Through my dads tickets we got to go in the old trophy room afterwards for a classic buffet as well. The breaded chicken drumsticks were a touch of class. :D

A cut back for Beardsley to make it 4-0. Megged someone, skinned another then Beardsley drilled home from about 12 yards. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #282 on: March 10, 2023, 02:07:22 pm »
Luton away when they banned away fans and only home fans
could get in with ID cards..I was there..plus about 250 other Reds
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2023, 12:57:19 pm
A cut back for Beardsley to make it 4-0. Megged someone, skinned another then Beardsley drilled home from about 12 yards.

Exactly what I was about to post. Yep.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline The Cobbler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm »
St Etienne Anfield 16th March 1977. European Cup QF 2nd leg.

I was there with my girlfriend (now my wife of 45 years) and my wonderful late mother-in-law. We were in the old standing paddock.

The night when dreams, frustrations and tears all came together. 1-0 down from the first leg to the champions of France. Most of their team were the core of the French national team. Finalists the year before, narrowly losing to the great Bayern Munich. They were top drawer

I wont go through the details, just watch the highlights on YouTube. Faircloughs wining goal to make it 3-1 on the night.56,000 there to witness it. Thousands of French in the ARE singing Allez ales Verts. They left in tears, we floated out in joy and astonishment. My wifes mother didnt see the last 10 minutes after Faircloughs goal. Turned her back and stared at the wall at the back of the paddock. Too frightened to watch!

We KNEW then it was going to be our year. The first one when big ears finally came home. After the robbery and cheating of 1965 when in the semifinal second leg, Inter Milan bribed the Spanish referee, justice was eventually done.

St Etienne was the night LFC graduated to the biggest stage. We then swept Zurich aside and had the great night in Rome against Borussia Munchengladbach.

I was 19. Ive seen us become Football Royalty. Outside of the UK we are seen as THE English team. Just ignore the envy and bile from those in this country who will never be able to match us.

God bless Shanks and Bob for building the foundations which allowed us to become who we are.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • kopite
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:02:11 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March  9, 2023, 10:50:00 am
Middlesborough away 1981...midweek few weeks before Paris...about 25/30 Liverpool fans there....rest of you just glory hunters!!

If that ended 1-1 I was there (Terry Mac equaliser) one coach went I think, it had been bricked when we got back to it. When it left we had to duck as more shite was getting chucked at it.

I'm sure we stopped off on the way home and got a replacement coach.

When we left the shithole of a ground some fans legged us, but they were grown fellas, no colours or anything we thought they were too old and above all that, luckily we outran the aurl fuckers!


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
« Reply #286 on: Today at 10:00:48 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:02:11 am
If that ended 1-1 I was there (Terry Mac equaliser) one coach went I think, it had been bricked when we got back to it. When it left we had to duck as more shite was getting chucked at it.

I'm sure we stopped off on the way home and got a replacement coach.

When we left the shithole of a ground some fans legged us, but they were grown fellas, no colours or anything we thought they were too old and above all that, luckily we outran the aurl fuckers!




won 2-1 Kennedy and Irwin....sure your not confused with Kennys fist game 1-1 McDernott scored...bout 3,000 Reds that day
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 