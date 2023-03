Spoiler

Rhys isn't real and it is Joe doing all the killing ala Fight Club. Or more believably, Rhys is a real person that Joe is aware of (i.e. an author and wannabe politician) but definitely not a killer, and Joe has just created that aspect whilst doing the killing himself. This is all due to the fact that Rhys pretty much never interacts witn anyone else (other than the funeral speech), and there is one scene where Joe is talking to Reece and someone asks him "what?" as if he was talking to himself. Joe has also been passed out when all the murders have taken place.