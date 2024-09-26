« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?  (Read 68107 times)

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #440 on: September 26, 2024, 01:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on September  3, 2024, 11:16:35 am

I'm looking at National Express or Megabus.

Tried Flix Bus? Theyre usually cheaper than National Express and sometimes cheaper than MegaBus as well.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #441 on: September 26, 2024, 01:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on September  3, 2024, 11:16:35 am
Replacement buses at Crewe, they're going to be busy & won't help that Chelsea fans also travelling from

And do you know about Avanti superfare? Bit grim but its saving me a small fortune for the Chelsea match.

Superfares no good for me for Villa cos Im taking two kids and theres no concession, so dont save much, its if anything.

So thanks, if anyones got a suggestion for me for Villa.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #442 on: September 30, 2024, 12:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on September 26, 2024, 01:31:47 pm
And do you know about Avanti superfare? Bit grim but its saving me a small fortune for the Chelsea match.

Superfares no good for me for Villa cos Im taking two kids and theres no concession, so dont save much, its if anything.

So thanks, if anyones got a suggestion for me for Villa.
Yeah I did a the superfare on the way up for Man U away a few weeks ago, was a no brainer as the AM trains all arrived between around 1000 and 1300 so they all worked.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,773
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #443 on: October 17, 2024, 02:44:06 pm »
there's nothing on Avanti's site about Sunday having any engineering works, but all the trains seem to be around 4 hours, including the 'fast' ones. and still at their usual £90ish rip off prices

edit: so the service update page says there's no issues, but turns out it's all replacement buses. why the hell would you pay £90 for a replacement bus when coach companies are available lol
« Last Edit: October 17, 2024, 02:46:38 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,138
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #444 on: October 17, 2024, 02:47:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 17, 2024, 02:44:06 pm
there's nothing on Avanti's site about Sunday having any engineering works, but all the trains seem to be around 4 hours, including the 'fast' ones. and still at their usual £90ish rip off prices

All lines in and out of Lime St are closed
https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/liverpool-lime-street-20241020/
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,773
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #445 on: October 17, 2024, 02:48:03 pm »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #446 on: October 20, 2024, 02:49:07 pm »
Absolute chaos # Crewe for the rail replacement buses, arrived 1230, scheduled departure was 1255, but didn't leave until 1425, on M6 now.

Hope I can make KO!! Luckily I'm staying in Liverpool on Sunday so won't have to go through same after the game.

Very little communication, drivers having 2 take breaks, ended upany people getting taxis/Ubers.
Logged

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #447 on: October 20, 2024, 03:14:49 pm »
Shocking from Avanti west coast , they knew loads of people would be coming up to Liverpool today,
one bus on shuttling people from Crewe to Liverpool today hundreds of people trying to access it.
Ive just been to pick up my daughter from Chester station as no trains on Merseyrail to Liverpool today.
Saw dozens of reds fans having to get taxis from Chester to Anfield, simply not good enough.
The infrastucture in this country is an absolute joke.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #448 on: October 20, 2024, 07:55:32 pm »
Just as bad leaving Lime Street tonight.   A 700+ seat Pendolino has been replaced with one, yes one, 53-seat coach that finally left 29 minutes late at 19:34.  We should be ok for our LM connection in Crewe, but Euston-bound fans who should have been able to connect on to the 20:47 may well have to wait for the 21:47 that goes via the West Midlands with a 131-minute delay to their arrival in Euston if it runs to time and missing last tubes home.

None of the coaches at Lime Street were labelled with destination and, for a long period, the absolutely inept older guy in yellow hiviz, who was in charge, was refusing to say which parked bus was going where, and decamped to the far side of the street to avoid questions.

The departure boards in the station wrongly said Crewe buses would depart from the station front and local trains from Skelhorne Street, but in fact everything was going from the latter,  which meant it took ten minutes just to drive out of the station vicinity.

The executives of these train companies are either blissfully ignorant of the chaos they cause or willfully negligent.
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #449 on: October 20, 2024, 08:47:48 pm »
Looks like everyone who managed to get on to this bus is going to be ok, as we'll be in Crewe by 21:00 and the 20:47 is running 24 minutes late.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • Long live the King
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:10:49 pm »
Anyone know why some of the trains for Arsenal this weekend show as £180 return a person. E.g, the 9.35, 10.43, 11.43, and 12.43. Presumably can just use a normal off peak return for any of them trains?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:39 pm by Barry Banana »
Logged
Long live the King

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:10:49 pm
Anyone know why some of the trains for Arsenal this weekend show as £180 return a person. E.g, the 9.35, 10.43, 11.43, and 12.43. Presumably can just use a normal off peak return for any of them trains?
It looks like those are the Standard Premium and not the Standard Class prices, or at least the outbound from Liverpool is. The trains will be off peak though so a normal off peak return will still be valid all day on those trains.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online apassant77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm »
Will probably be getting the train on Sunday but in case we change our plans can anyone recommend a decent place to park on the outskirts of London with a tube/train ride of around 45 mins. Coming from Somerset area.

Have parked at Westfield Stratford before but thought it might be busy with West Ham at home

Cheers
Ant

Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 07:46:27 pm
Will probably be getting the train on Sunday but in case we change our plans can anyone recommend a decent place to park on the outskirts of London with a tube/train ride of around 45 mins. Coming from Somerset area.

Have parked at Westfield Stratford before but thought it might be busy with West Ham at home

Cheers
Ant

I'd look at Cockfosters mate. Piccaddilly Line straight down to Arsenal or Holloway Road from there.

If you want to go a little bit further into London then New Southgate, Arnos Grove or Bounds Green should also have plenty of street parking and easy trains down to the ground
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • Long live the King
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:55:53 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:18:15 pm
It looks like those are the Standard Premium and not the Standard Class prices, or at least the outbound from Liverpool is. The trains will be off peak though so a normal off peak return will still be valid all day on those trains.

Ta
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 