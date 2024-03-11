Saw this in the Times Earlier.



Saturday may 18 2024

Virgin Trains to take on Avanti as Branson returns to west coast line

The Richard Branson-led rail company has applied for a licence to be an open-access operator on the London-to-Scotland line, in competition with the main operator

Sir Richard Bransons Virgin Trains operated the InterCity west coast franchise from 1997 to 2019. It may be back

Oliver Gill

Saturday May 18 2024, 6.00pm, The Sunday Times

Sir Richard Bransons Virgin Group is to return to Britains railways by launching services on the west coast mainline  the route that the billionaire was booted off by ministers five years ago.



The reborn Virgin Trains, which will compete head-to-head with the under-fire operator Avanti, has applied to run ten-carriage trains between London Euston and Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.



The company has applied for a licence to be a new open access operator under rules allowing rivals to run trains on lines alongside the main operator.



Virgin services from Euston will be hourly to Preston via Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street under the application to the rail regulator. They will run every two hours to Glasgow.