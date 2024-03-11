« previous next »
Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?

swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,773
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #400 on: March 11, 2024, 12:23:12 pm
Quote from: emitime on March 11, 2024, 06:25:47 am
They do split ticketing which can easily more than cover the transaction fees. Personally I do buy them separately elsewhere, but that's effort and prone to error.

I use the virgin trains app which also does split ticketing. No fees. Also collect virgin atlantic points on every ticket purchase.
Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,498
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #401 on: March 11, 2024, 02:52:41 pm

Anyone who travelled from London yesterday make sure you submit your Delay Repay claim for both journeys. Shocking service yesterday.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,743
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #402 on: March 11, 2024, 02:58:21 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on March 11, 2024, 02:52:41 pm
Anyone who travelled from London yesterday make sure you submit your Delay Repay claim for both journeys. Shocking service yesterday.

Werent they meant to be delayed due to planned engineering?
Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,498
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #403 on: March 11, 2024, 04:52:14 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on March 11, 2024, 02:58:21 pm
Werent they meant to be delayed due to planned engineering?

They were delayed beyond the rescheduled times by about 20 mins both ways (Stafford to Liverpool, Crewe to Euston).
Christy Phelan

  Main Stander
  Posts: 191
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #404 on: March 20, 2024, 12:47:59 pm
Is it seven weeks in advance when they released the cheaper fares please?  Looking at Birmingham - Liverpool.  Thanks.
RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,467
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #405 on: March 21, 2024, 12:30:50 pm
For Sheffield match (4th April), my mate has a spare return ticket if anyone has an under 30 railcard. £31.00 total

Euston->Lime St 13.43-16.04
Lime St -> Euston 6.04-8.26 (next day)

also has an easyhotel for about £55 which he can cancel if not needed, but just in case anyone wanted

DM if anyone wants!
actwithoutwords

  postswithoutreading
  Kopite
  Posts: 644
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #406 on: March 23, 2024, 07:41:07 pm
On the day of the Palace game, there's a bunch of direct trains (one in the morning and several on the way back) that Avanti website say tickets are unavailable for (so maybe sold out?), but Trainline say as "coming soon". Anyone know whether they're sold out or haven't been onsale yet?
MKB

  Martin
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,225
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #407 on: March 27, 2024, 04:35:13 pm
An hour ago, Avanti released Advance fare inventory for Sunday 19 May -- matchday 38.

Showing what utter Tory bastards they are, they have made zero seats available on Advance fares in Standard Class or First Class  arriving Lime Street before 15:00 or departing after 18:00.

The exception is Standard Premium, which owing to technical restrictions on how they can sell these in advance, have to be Advance fares.

Also, the 12:42 departure from Euston arriving 15:04 is available with Advance fares (and just 1 in First Class!) if you want to take a wild chance on it running to time.
Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,498
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #408 on: March 27, 2024, 04:55:22 pm
Quote from: MKB on March 27, 2024, 04:35:13 pm
An hour ago, Avanti released Advance fare inventory for Sunday 19 May -- matchday 38.

Showing what utter Tory bastards they are, they have made zero seats available on Advance fares in Standard Class or First Class  arriving Lime Street before 15:00 or departing after 18:00.

The exception is Standard Premium, which owing to technical restrictions on how they can sell these in advance, have to be Advance fares.

Also, the 12:42 departure from Euston arriving 15:04 is available with Advance fares (and just 1 in First Class!) if you want to take a wild chance on it running to time.

They always do this. The only time you get cheaper trains is where the fixture moves. They are utter c*nts.  Virgin trains, for all their failings, used to offer Advance tickets on match days.
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,878
  Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #409 on: March 27, 2024, 05:16:53 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on March 27, 2024, 04:55:22 pm
They always do this. The only time you get cheaper trains is where the fixture moves. They are utter c*nts.  Virgin trains, for all their failings, used to offer Advance tickets on match days.
I said it at the time when a fair few celebrated Virgin trains losing the route, ''be careful what you wish for''...even I had no idea how true that would turn out to be.

Utter c*nts indeed.
apassant77

  Kopite
  Posts: 988
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #410 on: March 27, 2024, 05:57:48 pm
Bet they have happy drivers with the new overtime payments being introduced
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,878
  Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #411 on: March 27, 2024, 06:04:09 pm
Quote from: apassant77 on March 27, 2024, 05:57:48 pm
Bet they have happy drivers with the new overtime payments being introduced
It also shows just how shit it must be to work for them if they have to be offered a ridiculous amount of money to do overtime.
apassant77

  Kopite
  Posts: 988
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #412 on: March 27, 2024, 06:54:16 pm
Have to admit I've been lucky using them apart from coming back from the West Ham cup game when the overhead wires came down which is obviously out of their control. Hopefully the incentive for overtime will mean they can run more of the timetable.
Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,498
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #413 on: March 27, 2024, 07:22:29 pm

I remember the last day of the 2022 season they cancelled the busiest train going up to both Liverpool and Manchester which made the next trains totally mobbed. No way am I risking getting a late train up. Got to be there for the 3-0 win and trophy lift.
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,698
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #414 on: April 4, 2024, 06:03:46 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on March 23, 2024, 07:41:07 pm
On the day of the Palace game, there's a bunch of direct trains (one in the morning and several on the way back) that Avanti website say tickets are unavailable for (so maybe sold out?), but Trainline say as "coming soon". Anyone know whether they're sold out or haven't been onsale yet?

I'm also following this game day, feel I should have bought earlier but then again my registered sale isn't until Monday. The return train currently closest to end of match is 4.43pm, less than 60 mins from the final whistle, and that's without stoppage time; hate that.
RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,467
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #415 on: April 4, 2024, 06:22:57 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 21, 2024, 12:30:50 pm
For Sheffield match (4th April), my mate has a spare return ticket if anyone has an under 30 railcard. £31.00 total

Euston->Lime St 13.43-16.04
Lime St -> Euston 6.04-8.26 (next day)

also has an easyhotel for about £55 which he can cancel if not needed, but just in case anyone wanted

DM if anyone wants!

still available, for free, if anyone needed
ewok-red-97

  Main Stander
  Posts: 105
  go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #416 on: April 4, 2024, 09:44:41 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April  4, 2024, 06:22:57 am
still available, for free, if anyone needed

There's a strike so they'll be able to get a refund. Those trains aren't running!
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,878
  Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #417 on: April 4, 2024, 09:56:01 am
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on April  4, 2024, 09:44:41 am
There's a strike so they'll be able to get a refund. Those trains aren't running!
The 1343 is running today.
Mr Grieves

  at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  RAWK Supporter
  Anny Roader
  Posts: 484
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #418 on: April 4, 2024, 09:56:48 am
Travel for the Spurs game , if on a Sunday, looks crap
MKB

  Martin
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,225
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #419 on: April 4, 2024, 11:23:39 am
Quote from: ABJ on April  4, 2024, 09:56:01 am
The 1343 is running today.
Doesn't matter.  If one leg is cancelled because of strikes, a refund is possible for both legs of the round-trip.
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,878
  Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #420 on: April 4, 2024, 11:42:18 am
Quote from: MKB on April  4, 2024, 11:23:39 am
Doesn't matter.  If one leg is cancelled because of strikes, a refund is possible for both legs of the round-trip.
I was just replying as the poster said said that the trains were cancelled. Assuming that its booked as a round trip, yes thats correct. Not if booked as one ways though, as I, and a few of our lot, quite often end up doing.
MKB

  Martin
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,225
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #421 on: April 4, 2024, 02:33:35 pm
Quote from: ABJ on April  4, 2024, 11:42:18 am
I was just replying as the poster said said that the trains were cancelled. Assuming that its booked as a round trip, yes thats correct. Not if booked as one ways though, as I, and a few of our lot, quite often end up doing.
I have successfully refunded all tickets where each direction was booked as a single and only one leg was affected by strikes.  The National Rail Conditions of Travel allow for a round-trip journey to be booked using multiple tickets, including multiple splits.  With some retailers, you might have a battle, but ultimately you will win.  Either referral to the Rail Ombudsman or credit card chargeback will sort it if the retailer refuses to recognise your rights.
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,878
  Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #422 on: April 4, 2024, 03:37:12 pm
Quote from: MKB on April  4, 2024, 02:33:35 pm
I have successfully refunded all tickets where each direction was booked as a single and only one leg was affected by strikes.  The National Rail Conditions of Travel allow for a round-trip journey to be booked using multiple tickets, including multiple splits.  With some retailers, you might have a battle, but ultimately you will win.  Either referral to the Rail Ombudsman or credit card chargeback will sort it if the retailer refuses to recognise your rights.
Good to know, cheers.
Levitz

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,681
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #423 on: April 5, 2024, 11:50:33 am
Quote from: Mr Grieves on April  4, 2024, 09:56:48 am
Travel for the Spurs game , if on a Sunday, looks crap

yep, trains absolutely fucked due to engineering works
Lisan Al Gaib

  Main Stander
  Posts: 187
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #424 on: April 5, 2024, 10:07:12 pm
Quote from: Levitz on April  5, 2024, 11:50:33 am
yep, trains absolutely fucked due to engineering works

No trains at all from London Euston to Liverpool which is just about right for Avanti's service despite the engineering works
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,698
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #425 on: April 6, 2024, 08:19:03 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on March 23, 2024, 07:41:07 pm
On the day of the Palace game, there's a bunch of direct trains (one in the morning and several on the way back) that Avanti website say tickets are unavailable for (so maybe sold out?), but Trainline say as "coming soon". Anyone know whether they're sold out or haven't been onsale yet?

Did you have any luck with this?

I think I've screwed myself by not buying 16.43 return tickets as this train now doesn't appear :(

swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,773
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #426 on: April 6, 2024, 08:54:05 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April  6, 2024, 08:19:03 am
Did you have any luck with this?

I think I've screwed myself by not buying 16.43 return tickets as this train now doesn't appear :(


You can buy an off peak ticket for another train (13.43) and get on the actual one you want. As long as it's not an "advanced" ticket you're fine.
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,698
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #427 on: April 6, 2024, 09:25:25 am »
Quote from: swoopy on April  6, 2024, 08:54:05 am
You can buy an off peak ticket for another train (13.43) and get on the actual one you want. As long as it's not an "advanced" ticket you're fine.

Cheers buddy.
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,698
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #428 on: April 6, 2024, 12:28:32 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on April  6, 2024, 08:54:05 am
You can buy an off peak ticket for another train (13.43) and get on the actual one you want. As long as it's not an "advanced" ticket you're fine.

And if a "sold out" train, I guess we just squeeze on somewhere.
Offline Belmont butty

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #429 on: April 6, 2024, 12:51:26 pm »
They usually run unreserved carriages on each service. As previously mentioned, just buy an offpeak and jump on the one you want.
Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #430 on: April 7, 2024, 01:16:35 pm »
You can also try booking to Crewe instead.
Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,627
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #431 on: May 18, 2024, 10:28:42 pm »
Saw this in the Times Earlier.

Saturday may 18 2024
Virgin Trains to take on Avanti as Branson returns to west coast line
The Richard Branson-led rail company has applied for a licence to be an open-access operator on the London-to-Scotland line, in competition with the main operator
Sir Richard Bransons Virgin Trains operated the InterCity west coast franchise from 1997 to 2019. It may be back
Oliver Gill
Saturday May 18 2024, 6.00pm, The Sunday Times
Sir Richard Bransons Virgin Group is to return to Britains railways by launching services on the west coast mainline  the route that the billionaire was booted off by ministers five years ago.

The reborn Virgin Trains, which will compete head-to-head with the under-fire operator Avanti, has applied to run ten-carriage trains between London Euston and Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

The company has applied for a licence to be a new open access operator under rules allowing rivals to run trains on lines alongside the main operator.

Virgin services from Euston will be hourly to Preston via Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street under the application to the rail regulator. They will run every two hours to Glasgow.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,872
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #432 on: May 19, 2024, 07:40:58 pm »
I hope it drives prices down.
Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:54:21 am »
There aren't three paths an hour available (four every other hour), are there?  The capacity issue on the WCML is the principal reason for HS2.

I'd be amazed if this actually happens.  What we actually need is a reversal of John Major's fragmentation of the railways that has burdened the industry with astonishing inefficiencies and the taxpayer with far greater subsidising.
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #434 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
Might be space available once it goes onto the Stoke-Macclesfield-Manchester leg if the plan is to travel to Glasgow via Piccadilly. Dogleg it out of the way of the busiest northern bit?

Presumably the Manchester-Preston bit would be via Bolton, which would be great for the town to have a direct London route.
