Hope there aren't too many 2pm Sunday KOs



I normally get the train from Reading via Birmingham New Street for around £52 return with Railcard. But Sunday services only get me into Liverpool 45mins B4 KO. And that's without delays.



Otherwise it's on Avanti & return is £27 more & lot less reliable than other train companies.



And hotel overnight isn't an option as premium on a Saturday night.



I've checked split ticketing & best I can do is £72 but still a big hike especially if I have to use the service multiple times during the season.



And it's a no to overnight coaches!!



Anyone got any ideas other than get a lift with a friend?



For Sunday 2pm kickoffsTry London North Western Railway, i know it's a lot longer than AWC & you have to change at Stafford or Crewe, but you can get cheap enough fares, & trains are reliabl;e enough.First LNWR train from London on a Sunday is 07.51, change at Crewe you arrive in Liverpool 12.15Coming back, if you're quick getting back to Lime Street station there is the 16.33 from Liverpool, change at Crewe, arrive London 20.39You can get a super off peak return [valid all day on Sundays] for the London-Liverpool leg for £41, standard off peak return is £55, this ticket is for LNWR trains only, but you might be able to get cheaper tickets nearer the day when they're releasedFirst train from Reading to London on Sundays is GWR 06.20 which arrives at Paddington 07.12. not sure what the total fare isJust have to watch out for any engineering works [particularly Sunday mornings] that might scupper things.LNWR website