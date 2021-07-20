Not sure it's gonna do anything but I thought I'd try email the club because it's a completely ridiculous price hike, although doubt they really have any clout on these things. I did have a conversation with someone in the London office who said they had previously tried to ask Virgin for special football rates but it never got anywhere.



in times we should be using the most environmental friendly options, it now makes more sense for someone to drive solo from London than to pay Avanti's fares.