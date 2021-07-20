So Avanti seem to have hiked their advanced fares by 40-50%...
Yep and their website doesnt seem to allow advance bookings for weekends. Theyve done literally nothing good since taking over from Virgin apart from painting the trains a different colour.
Advanced bookings were released for the Burnley game today. Around £55-60 with railcards. Absolutely ridiculous.
Seems to be across the board with trains. Think they have seen a chance to increase fares due to lower numbers.I have been looking at Liverpool>Norwich overnight return and it is £120. I have done euro aways cheaper, including flight, match ticket and hotel. Gonna end up driving.
I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times.[/quoteWas that by a chance viewing of there site or was it from an email alert? Ta
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pmI think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times.[/quoteWas that by a chance viewing of there site or was it from an email alert? TaA mate sorts it all out for us. We get email alerts and managed to book for approx £45 after the alert, the next day another mate sent a message saying cheaper fares were available and as we were within 24 hours of booking our initial fares we were able to cancel and get the cheaper ones.
"I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times"Was that on the avanti trains? looking on the website now for the 18th September is only showing the regular off peak fares, £95 for a return!
Should try London Northwestern railway, they operate the slow trains out of Euston, but you have to change at Stafford/Crewe & can take an extra hour plus, compared with the Avanti service, but you can get cheap deals with them.
