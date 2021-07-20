« previous next »
Trains from London - any general tips, please?

Schmarn

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #120 on: July 20, 2021, 12:53:01 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July 20, 2021, 11:30:52 am
So Avanti seem to have hiked their advanced fares by 40-50%...

Yep and their website doesnt seem to allow advance bookings for weekends. Theyve done literally nothing good since taking over from Virgin apart from painting the trains a different colour.
Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #121 on: July 20, 2021, 12:56:46 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on July 20, 2021, 12:53:01 pm
Yep and their website doesnt seem to allow advance bookings for weekends. Theyve done literally nothing good since taking over from Virgin apart from painting the trains a different colour.

Advanced bookings were released for the Burnley game today. Around £55-60 with railcards. Absolutely ridiculous.
benitezexpletives

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #122 on: July 20, 2021, 01:52:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July 20, 2021, 12:56:46 pm
Advanced bookings were released for the Burnley game today. Around £55-60 with railcards. Absolutely ridiculous.
that's crazy. Used to be £12 advance fares when I used to travel up for most home games during the 13/14 season and that was without any railcard. What's the going price of the equivalent return journey likely to be this season?
Craig S

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #123 on: July 20, 2021, 04:05:54 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July 20, 2021, 12:56:46 pm
Advanced bookings were released for the Burnley game today. Around £55-60 with railcards. Absolutely ridiculous.

Seems to be across the board with trains. Think they have seen a chance to increase fares due to lower numbers.

I have been looking at Liverpool>Norwich overnight return and it is £120. I have done euro aways cheaper, including flight, match ticket and hotel. Gonna end up driving.
Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #124 on: July 20, 2021, 04:32:31 pm
Quote from: Craig S on July 20, 2021, 04:05:54 pm
Seems to be across the board with trains. Think they have seen a chance to increase fares due to lower numbers.

I have been looking at Liverpool>Norwich overnight return and it is £120. I have done euro aways cheaper, including flight, match ticket and hotel. Gonna end up driving.

Think we'll end up driving a lot more than we used now as well mate. Absolute ball ache
LONGWORTH

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:57:57 pm
Used to be a regular on the Virgins but Avanti have gone mad with their fare hikes. Will have second thoughts in future
RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:24:25 pm
Not sure it's gonna do anything but I thought I'd try email the club because it's a completely ridiculous price hike, although doubt they really have any clout on these things. I did have a conversation with someone in the London office who said they had previously tried to ask Virgin for special football rates but it never got anywhere.

in times we should be using the most environmental friendly options, it now makes more sense for someone to drive solo from London than to pay Avanti's fares.
Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times.
Mr Grieves

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #128 on: Today at 08:14:08 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times.
[/quote



Was that by a chance viewing of there site or was it from an email alert? Ta
Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #129 on: Today at 10:16:00 am
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 08:14:08 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times.
[/quote



Was that by a chance viewing of there site or was it from an email alert? Ta

A mate sorts it all out for us. We get email alerts and managed to book for approx £45 after the alert, the next day another mate sent a message saying cheaper fares were available and as we were within 24 hours of booking our initial fares we were able to cancel and get the cheaper ones.
lfc79

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm
"I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times"

Was that on the avanti trains? looking on the website now for the 18th September is only showing the regular off peak fares, £95 for a return!
Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #131 on: Today at 03:25:22 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 03:22:49 pm
"I think I was a bit premature with my criticisms, me and my group managed to get returns for the Palace match for £34 the other day. The fares are out there, think you just have to be quick as they put them up at random times"

Was that on the avanti trains? looking on the website now for the 18th September is only showing the regular off peak fares, £95 for a return!

Yep, they were advanced fares with two together railcards
Statto Red

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm
Should try London Northwestern railway, they operate the slow trains out of Euston, but you have to change at Stafford/Crewe & can take an extra hour plus, compared with the Avanti service, but you can get cheap deals with them.
RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:07:06 pm
Should try London Northwestern railway, they operate the slow trains out of Euston, but you have to change at Stafford/Crewe & can take an extra hour plus, compared with the Avanti service, but you can get cheap deals with them.

it just seems unfeasible to be doing more than a handful of games on those long trains imo. I did quite a few the other season and it was painfully long. for me I'll only do them if I have no other option.
