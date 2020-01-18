« previous next »
Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?

RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #80 on: January 18, 2020, 04:15:55 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

Those criticisms are of most supporter clubs from what I see. I think they prioritise regulars and then disburse anything else theyre allocated to people randomly. There usually is a core bunch of people.

Obviously now a lot of people will have joined them and OLSCs only get a limited set of tickets in the first case to a limited number of games. Its only really useful for transport unless youre committed to go regularly and to smaller games.
Logged


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #81 on: January 18, 2020, 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

Where are you seeing this? From the one person obsession on Twitter?
Logged

bertiemee

  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #82 on: January 18, 2020, 11:20:25 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

Moaning c*nts have somehow showed up on my Twitter feed as well.
Logged

Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #83 on: January 19, 2020, 11:23:23 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

I think it depends on what your joining them for. If you have tickets for the match then theyll get you there & back. If people are joining them in the hope of getting tickets when theyre like wooden rocking horse shite then theyre going to be disappointed.
Logged

Claire.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #84 on: January 20, 2020, 10:38:44 am »
Quote from: jdirckze on September 20, 2019, 09:21:35 am
the no 17 can be a nightmare sometimes. On Saturday 2 successive 'due' buses simply disappeared off the board.  We've waited 40 mins there in the past for a bus that's supposed to come every 10mins or so .

You can get the buses that go down county rd and get off near the pitz at the bottom of everton valley and then walk up or get the 19 and get off the stop before sleepers hill. Loads of options.
Logged

Schmarn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #85 on: February 7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm »

Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?

Logged

RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #86 on: February 7, 2020, 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm
Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?

Yes that's normal. Commuter trains during peak hours are always pretty expensive, especially on matchdays.

You can try a split route using slower trains but still will be £70-odd I reckon.

I have a £40 train leaving about 12pm and coming back about 11am but I booked it early and with a railcard. Staying at a cheap hotel to keep costs down.
Logged


Schmarn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #87 on: February 7, 2020, 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  7, 2020, 02:57:29 pm
Yes that's normal. Commuter trains during peak hours are always pretty expensive, especially on matchdays.

You can try a split route using slower trains but still will be £70-odd I reckon.

I have a £40 train leaving about 12pm and coming back about 11am but I booked it early and with a railcard. Staying at a cheap hotel to keep costs down.

Cheers. Debating whether to bother with F5 for this one but kind of feels like I should make every game possible.
Logged

RSoares21

  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #88 on: February 7, 2020, 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm
Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?

What train were you planning to get back down? Match is too late to get direct train into london
Logged


Schmarn

  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #89 on: February 7, 2020, 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: RSoares21 on February  7, 2020, 03:50:53 pm
What train were you planning to get back down? Match is too late to get direct train into london

Next morning but even then they cost a bomb before 9.30 so it means taking leave on stretching the definition of working from home!
Logged

RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #90 on: February 7, 2020, 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 05:16:53 pm
Next morning but even then they cost a bomb before 9.30 so it means taking leave on stretching the definition of working from home!

I've been "working from home" in hostels/hotels/cafes in Liverpool and Euro aways this season. Anything is possible if you believe!
Logged


TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #91 on: February 8, 2020, 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm
Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?



Standard prices unfortunately when travelling during the week through 'peak' times, as trains are fairly busy with work commuters. 
Logged

Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #92 on: February 8, 2020, 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  7, 2020, 05:39:26 pm
I've been "working from home" in hostels/hotels/cafes in Liverpool and Euro aways this season. Anything is possible if you believe!
In my new job it's possible for me to do this - but my boss is a chairman of a non league football club and half the office supports Liverpool- so I think if I was off on particular dates it would raise an eyebrow haha. Hopefully if I'm good enough I can do it occasionally with their blessing - most of it's just computer/internet related.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

SP

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #93 on: February 8, 2020, 02:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 05:16:53 pm
Next morning but even then they cost a bomb before 9.30 so it means taking leave on stretching the definition of working from home!


London North Western trains have wifi good enough to use for work if you are taking the slower cheaper train option.
Logged

Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #94 on: February 8, 2020, 06:04:24 pm »
Quote from: SP on February  8, 2020, 02:35:26 pm


London North Western trains have wifi good enough to use for work if you are taking the slower cheaper train option.
I've booked one of them 3 times. Each time it's been cancelled. ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

SP

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #95 on: February 8, 2020, 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Hij on February  8, 2020, 06:04:24 pm
I've booked one of them 3 times. Each time it's been cancelled. ;D

I commute to work on them... I know just how shit they are. Delay Repay is your friend. I know that website intimately.
Logged

Levitz

  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #96 on: February 10, 2020, 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on January 18, 2020, 11:20:25 pm
Moaning c*nts have somehow showed up on my Twitter feed as well.

This has popped up on my feed now. Occasionally get the bus back with them, and I do think it is a bit cliquey but it's a supporters club so I'm not really sure what people expect. They have been organising travel and nights in London, probably with not a lot of thanks, for a long while, before our current good run of form, I do think it's interesting that the criticism is only coming now.......no idea whether the wider transparency stuff is accurate but it sounds like someone joined to get tickets, hasn't and has a bit of an axe to grind.....
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #97 on: February 10, 2020, 05:39:45 pm »
Quote from: MKB on September 20, 2019, 10:55:25 am
If we see a 14 or 17 in Queen Square, that's exactly what we do.  But when there's none in, past experience is that it can be a very long wait before one turns up.

Of course, shoppers won't thank us if thousands of fans follow suit.  Rightly, they expect us to take our dedicated buses.  So it's important to get the match buses running efficiently.

 Can also get the 20/21[as well as the Arriva 310/345] to Walton Road/Everton Valley, then walk to the stadium from there. There's also the 19 too stops on Robson Street by the Glenbuck Hotel[didn't that used to be the Stanley?], or you can get off down Breckfield Road North, then walk down a couple of side streets to Anfield.
Logged

RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #98 on: February 11, 2020, 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on February 10, 2020, 05:16:10 pm
This has popped up on my feed now. Occasionally get the bus back with them, and I do think it is a bit cliquey but it's a supporters club so I'm not really sure what people expect. They have been organising travel and nights in London, probably with not a lot of thanks, for a long while, before our current good run of form, I do think it's interesting that the criticism is only coming now.......no idea whether the wider transparency stuff is accurate but it sounds like someone joined to get tickets, hasn't and has a bit of an axe to grind.....

The timing is very peculiar. The regulars seem to get travel and have their own tickets etc. They have the occasional splattering of "new" OLSC members travelling to games but surely the regulars are meant to get priority.

They seem to have a gripe on the lack of organisation on events in London etc which is fair enough. But to be calling into credibility a range of good people is odd in my opinion.
Logged


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #99 on: February 12, 2020, 09:22:38 am »
It's 100% about tickets and I believe it's someone who has applied for tickets in the past and been rejected. Supporters clubs really dont get many tickets anymore which makes it much more difficult.

I also find it amazing that whoever has started this is calling for transparency from an anonymous Twitter account and is ignoring requests to reveal who they are or who they are putting forward for election.
Logged

Mr Grieves

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:58:58 pm »
Anyone looking to travel from London in August / September by train might struggle.

West coast line upgrades look like loads of services are cancelled
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 02:58:58 pm
Anyone looking to travel from London in August / September by train might struggle.

West coast line upgrades look like loads of services are cancelled

Mrs P was hoping to get to London for a few days in early September but weekend services seem to be non existent.

That's a great pity as it meant I could do as I please.
Logged
