Will be good for the club I think. As we have grown the quality of the team, its harder and harder for some of the really promising youngsters to nail down first team spots. Would allow some younger players to develop and grow into the senior game.
Something similar to the redbull model would be great for the club I think.
Worth noting too, this IS the development model for baseball. The major league clubs all control several minor league teams at various levels. So the Red Sox control teams in Pawtucket, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; and Lowell, Mass (and a couple others). The top level team (Pawtucket) is in a sense the Red Sox reserve club, with several players getting their final polish before being moved up to the main club, as well as reserve players brought up for injuries, etc. Plus an assortment of declining or not quite good enough players, of course.
Each of the minor league teams is stocked with players under contract to the major league clubs. Major League clubs have a roster of 40 players, but a game day limit of 25 until the last month of the season. Most of the other 15 players are with the top level minor league club, those reserve players and the ones getting their final polish.
The point is, FSG have quite a bit of experience with developing players through feeder clubs.