So Billy Beane then, the man who is Mr Moneyball, is leaving the Oakland As, and is teaming up with John Henry.It appears Beane will resolve the conflict by leaving baseball behind in favor of helping Henry build an already substantial sports portfolio that includes the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, the champions of the English Premier League.If Henrys Fenway Sports Group completes its merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition company that Beane co-chairs, Beane is set to step aside from working in a baseball front office, people familiar with the matter said. He wont take a role running the Red Sox, these people said.Instead, Beane would turn his attention to other sports business ventures, particularly European soccer, an area he has demonstrated a passion for in recent years.That fits with Fenway Sports Groups future if the deal, reported by The Wall Street Journal late Friday, is realized. RedBall would purchase less than 25% of Fenway Sports Group, valuing it at $8 billion. As a public company, Fenway could look to buy up more soccer clubs in Europe in an effort to establish itself as an unprecedented global sports conglomerate.