« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach  (Read 42396 times)

Offline Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 278
  • Self Amortizing
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #400 on: October 11, 2020, 02:44:47 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on October 10, 2020, 07:29:27 PM
Why would rich men who largely made their money from hedge funds create a private company that guards its privacy and then go public. Given the precarious situation their franchises and clubs are in regarding Coronavirus surely it would make more sense just to bring in a partner.

Because if they go public with 20% at an 8 bill valuation they can crystalise 1.6 billion dollars of cash between them. That's probably a very, very nice return on the cash invested, and they still retain a significant investment and ability to generate cash in future.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,651
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 12:56:54 AM »
So Billy Beane then, the man who is Mr Moneyball, is leaving the Oakland As, and is teaming up with John Henry.

It appears Beane will resolve the conflict by leaving baseball behind in favor of helping Henry build an already substantial sports portfolio that includes the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, the champions of the English Premier League.

If Henrys Fenway Sports Group completes its merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition company that Beane co-chairs, Beane is set to step aside from working in a baseball front office, people familiar with the matter said. He wont take a role running the Red Sox, these people said.

Instead, Beane would turn his attention to other sports business ventures, particularly European soccer, an area he has demonstrated a passion for in recent years.

That fits with Fenway Sports Groups future if the deal, reported by The Wall Street Journal late Friday, is realized. RedBall would purchase less than 25% of Fenway Sports Group, valuing it at $8 billion. As a public company, Fenway could look to buy up more soccer clubs in Europe in an effort to establish itself as an unprecedented global sports conglomerate.

all of it here
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,591
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 01:09:14 AM »
Just like the blue mancs then. feeder clubs to send our players on loan.  :D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,886
  • Dutch Class
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 02:48:17 AM »
Beane already has stakes in AZ Alkmaar and Barnsley.
Logged

Offline Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 05:09:07 AM »
Well, definitely didn't see that coming.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 05:19:08 AM »
Will be good for the club I think. As we have grown the quality of the team, its harder and harder for some of the really promising youngsters to nail down first team spots. Would allow some younger players to develop and grow into the senior game.

Something similar to the redbull model would be great for the club I think.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 07:28:56 AM »
Just invest the corrupt American money to buy Mbappe and Sancho and then I for one welcome our new overlords.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 01:13:15 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:19:08 AM
Will be good for the club I think. As we have grown the quality of the team, its harder and harder for some of the really promising youngsters to nail down first team spots. Would allow some younger players to develop and grow into the senior game.

Something similar to the redbull model would be great for the club I think.

Good for the club. Terrible for the sport.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 04:24:14 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:13:15 PM
Good for the club. Terrible for the sport.

Not really, if anything I can see this becoming the norm for the big clubs. I dont see why us having a feeder/development club in another country or a lower league is such a problem to be honest, its not like the likes of Alkmaar or Toulouse is competition for us
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 04:51:04 PM »
Without looking into the intricacies at this stage, Im quite sceptical about listing the club... anyone with any intentions can then purchase shares. Decision making is deferred to shareholder voting.

Whilst it would be a way to raise a shitload of cash and capital initially, it transforms the emphasis from performance to profits, which is never a good thing in sport
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,591
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 06:01:23 PM »
I'm not sure how David Maddock knows this or his sourcing the WSJ articles but he say's the FSG merger with is Redball group is close to being complete.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,819
  • YNWA
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 06:25:58 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:01:23 PM
I'm not sure how David Maddock knows this or his sourcing the WSJ articles but he say's the FSG merger with is Redball group is close to being complete.

He appears to be quoting the WSJ.

Still very dubious how true this is personally. I can see reasons why theyd go for it, but plenty of reasons why they wouldnt.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,591
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 06:32:32 PM »
The Times also had an article up on this today too mate. Safe to say there's black smoke to this.  :D
Logged

Offline NHRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:28:55 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:19:08 AM
Will be good for the club I think. As we have grown the quality of the team, its harder and harder for some of the really promising youngsters to nail down first team spots. Would allow some younger players to develop and grow into the senior game.

Something similar to the redbull model would be great for the club I think.

Worth noting too, this IS the development model for baseball.   The major league clubs all control several minor league teams at various levels.  So the Red Sox control teams in Pawtucket, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; and Lowell, Mass (and a couple others).  The top level team (Pawtucket) is in a sense the Red Sox reserve club, with several players getting their final polish before being moved up to the main club, as well as reserve players brought up for injuries, etc.  Plus an assortment of declining or not quite good enough players, of course.

Each of the minor league teams is stocked with players under contract to the major league clubs.  Major League clubs have a roster of 40 players, but a game day limit of 25 until the last month of the season.  Most of the other 15 players are with the top level minor league club, those reserve players and the ones getting their final polish.

The point is, FSG have quite a bit of experience with developing players through feeder clubs.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:50:08 AM »
Clearly wed be foolish not to look into the advantages of this as others have done and are doing.

Just doesnt feel right Clubs being connected to another club in anyway though. Would prefer they stopped the practice entirely as its just another way of the most powerful clubs becoming more powerful.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 