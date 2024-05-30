I used to love that Sinéad O'Connor track - Mandinka.
For the chorus 'But I do know Man-din-ka'
I used to sing 'But I do wear hand in Glove'
My girlfriend used to try and correct me and it would really piss her off - like to unreasonable levels!
For the Joe boxers 'Boxer Beat' track, the chorus is obviously (now):-
'And you'll be doing the boxerbeat, boxerbeat'
I used to sing 'And you'll be doing the bosum beat, bosum beat'.
I mean, how could I have possibly got that one wrong? There are clues all over the place, the name of the band, the name of the track. I mean, I think there was even a 'Boxer' dog featuring in the video ffs!