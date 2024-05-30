« previous next »
Misheard Lyrics

Re: Misheard Lyrics
May 30, 2024, 08:39:17 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on May 29, 2024, 11:20:57 pm
Haha. Takes me back to the season opener at Highbury in August 87 on a boiling hot day and we all went home with the left hand side of our faces completely sunburnt. Was well worth it though - Stevie Nichol winner in the dying minutes with a header from outside the box. Good times
Boss.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
May 30, 2024, 08:53:44 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on May 29, 2024, 11:20:57 pm
Haha. Takes me back to the season opener at Highbury in August 87 on a boiling hot day and we all went home with the left hand side of our faces completely sunburnt. Was well worth it though - Stevie Nichol winner in the dying minutes with a header from outside the box. Good times
Aldo got the other goal.
Barnes and Beardsley's debuts.
I was there. Great days.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
May 30, 2024, 09:22:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 16, 2023, 02:03:29 pm
Not a Misheard Lyric, but a band I was in way back used to sing AC/DC's It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll) as "It's A Long Way to the Shop if You Want a Sausage Roll"

You are LadBaby and I claim my £10...
Re: Misheard Lyrics
May 30, 2024, 09:24:04 pm
When there's something weird in the neighbourhood
Who ya gonna call
The Bastard!
Re: Misheard Lyrics
June 7, 2024, 10:25:16 pm
The bum waitresses take their trays
They spin around, and they cross the floor...
Re: Misheard Lyrics
June 12, 2024, 06:07:06 pm
Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you
Re: Misheard Lyrics
June 12, 2024, 06:28:09 pm
Coz I'm shaving all my muff for you.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
June 23, 2024, 03:17:43 pm
Crowded House's Fall At Your Feet.

I'm really close tonight
And I feel like I'm moving in cider

Re: Misheard Lyrics
June 26, 2024, 02:14:11 pm
When the moon hits your eye like a big piece-a pie, that's amore.

Three lions on a shirt, jewels remain still gleaming.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
July 11, 2024, 02:18:21 pm
Dancing Queen, young and sweet, only seven teeth.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
July 13, 2024, 10:46:39 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 11, 2024, 02:18:21 pm
Dancing Queen, young and sweet, only seven teeth.

That's Oldham's best ABBA tribute.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 21, 2024, 09:01:06 pm
Boston makes me feel good.

Ghostbusters - Ray Parker jr
Re: Things you thought a song said but didn't
October 21, 2024, 10:24:31 pm
Quote from: campioni on December 12, 2018, 04:54:36 pm
I used to think "She's got Bette Davis eyes" was "she's got better days aside". Strangely, I lived with a fella at uni who thought the same.

Peter Kay did a sketch about misheard lyrics in his standup a few years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMYorpYNMKc

The Shania Twain one is class  ;D

 :lmao

'Pork Pies'
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 21, 2024, 10:46:08 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 21, 2024, 10:24:31 pm
:lmao

'Pork Pies'

Havent seen that one in a while! KD Langs singing about arseholes.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 22, 2024, 07:40:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 21, 2024, 10:46:08 pm
Havent seen that one in a while! KD Langs singing about arseholes.

'Every time I think of you I piss myself'
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 22, 2024, 10:30:34 am
I used to love that Sinéad O'Connor track - Mandinka.

For the chorus 'But I do know Man-din-ka'

I used to sing 'But I do wear hand in Glove'  :o

My girlfriend used to try and correct me and it would really piss her off - like to unreasonable levels!  ;D

For the Joe boxers 'Boxer Beat' track, the chorus is obviously (now):-

'And you'll be doing the boxerbeat, boxerbeat'

I used to sing 'And you'll be doing the bosum beat, bosum beat'.

I mean, how could I have possibly got that one wrong? There are clues all over the place, the name of the band, the name of the track. I mean, I think there was even a 'Boxer' dog featuring in the video ffs!
 :butt ;D ;D

Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 22, 2024, 09:52:31 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 22, 2024, 10:30:34 am
'And you'll be doing the boxerbeat, boxerbeat'

I used to sing 'And you'll be doing the bosum beat, bosum beat'.

I mean, how could I have possibly got that one wrong? There are clues all over the place, the name of the band, the name of the track. I mean, I think there was even a 'Boxer' dog featuring in the video ffs!
 :butt ;D ;D

Totally irrelevant to this thread but I got talking to an ex JoBoxer at a party last year. I'd always hated them ( some of them had been in a great early punk days band Subway Sect so it felt let like a sell -out)- but he was really sound - bloke called Sean who was the really annoying ginger one in all their videos. I asked him if the talk of them getting the shit kicked out of them in Liverpool when they played there was true - he said it was. They'd played the Uni then after show headed down the State (pre House days and it was mostly Talking Heads, Kraftwerk type stuff) - they were in a post-gig state of adreneline and one of them got in argument with someone and then they got swarmed by a bunch of scals and got the absolute shit kicked out of them. The funny thing is he said they deserved it and it was one of his best tour memories ever.  ;D

Around the same time I think the Beastie Boys took a  bit of a kicking when they came to town too.   
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 22, 2024, 10:23:10 pm
Cooper the Caterpillar
What a fucking caterpillar

(Parents may know)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 22, 2024, 10:40:57 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 22, 2024, 09:52:31 pm
Totally irrelevant to this thread but I got talking to an ex JoBoxer at a party last year. I'd always hated them ( some of them had been in a great early punk days band Subway Sect so it felt let like a sell -out)- but he was really sound - bloke called Sean who was the really annoying ginger one in all their videos. I asked him if the talk of them getting the shit kicked out of them in Liverpool when they played there was true - he said it was. They'd played the Uni then after show headed down the State (pre House days and it was mostly Talking Heads, Kraftwerk type stuff) - they were in a post-gig state of adreneline and one of them got in argument with someone and then they got swarmed by a bunch of scals and got the absolute shit kicked out of them. The funny thing is he said they deserved it and it was one of his best tour memories ever.  ;D

Around the same time I think the Beastie Boys took a  bit of a kicking when they came to town too.

That story reminds me of when the Jam were on tour in '78 and got into a punch up with the Australia national rugby league team.

https://thegamethatgotaway.wordpress.com/2016/10/04/remembering-when-the-kangaroo-tourists-crossed-swords-with-the-jam/#:~:text=The%20story%20of%20Paul%20Weller,of%20music's%20great%20urban%20myths.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 22, 2024, 11:42:51 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 22, 2024, 10:40:57 pm
That story reminds me of when the Jam were on tour in '78 and got into a punch up with the Australia national rugby league team.

https://thegamethatgotaway.wordpress.com/2016/10/04/remembering-when-the-kangaroo-tourists-crossed-swords-with-the-jam/#:~:text=The%20story%20of%20Paul%20Weller,of%20music's%20great%20urban%20myths.

Haha I'd not heard of that before, great stuff.

Down At Sidney Harbour At Midnight doesn't quite have the same ring to it

Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 12:02:33 pm
Was in the kitchen tother day so put an 80s music thing on ttele. Berlin songs come on and as Im peeling  me spuds it gets to the main part and in my head the lyrics go My Love, Walking on the Moon

I then had a moment What the fuck did I think that for?

Was from Phoenix Nights. Took me a few minutes  ;D
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 12:25:00 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 22, 2024, 10:40:57 pm
That story reminds me of when the Jam were on tour in '78 and got into a punch up with the Australia national rugby league team.

https://thegamethatgotaway.wordpress.com/2016/10/04/remembering-when-the-kangaroo-tourists-crossed-swords-with-the-jam/#:~:text=The%20story%20of%20Paul%20Weller,of%20music's%20great%20urban%20myths.
Mad that The Police were called to calm things down. If anything , i think if Sting turned up Id go fucking berserk. . Not having that lentil loving tweed wearing dickhead telling me what to fucking do. Prick
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 12:26:49 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 23, 2024, 12:25:00 pm
Mad that The Police were called to calm things down. If anything , i think if Sting turned up Id go fucking berserk. . Not having that lentil loving tweed wearing dickhead telling me what to fucking do. Prick
Yeah Fuck off Bell Boy
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 12:40:36 pm
Reef

Oh Place Your Hands on My Hole
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 01:47:59 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 23, 2024, 12:26:49 pm
Yeah Fuck off Bell Boy

One of the greatest reveals in cinematic history, the ace Face of Brighton out if his tonik mohair wearing a bum freezer jacket and a little round hat perched on top of his head whilst unloading suitcases from a fat blokes car.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 03:38:42 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 22, 2024, 10:30:34 am
I used to love that Sinéad O'Connor track - Mandinka.

For the chorus 'But I do know Man-din-ka'

I used to sing 'But I do wear hand in Glove'  :o

My girlfriend used to try and correct me and it would really piss her off - like to unreasonable levels!  ;D

For the Joe boxers 'Boxer Beat' track, the chorus is obviously (now):-

'And you'll be doing the boxerbeat, boxerbeat'

I used to sing 'And you'll be doing the bosum beat, bosum beat'.

I mean, how could I have possibly got that one wrong? There are clues all over the place, the name of the band, the name of the track. I mean, I think there was even a 'Boxer' dog featuring in the video ffs!
 :butt ;D ;D
I always sang " I do go mad in cars "
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 08:00:46 pm
These are the Champions
The Champions
The Winners
Will Obviously Be
The Champions
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 08:56:23 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on October 23, 2024, 03:38:42 pm
I always sang " I do go mad in cars "

Yeah I could see that actually. Clearly extrapolated from and the next evolution of the lyrics from the Gary Numan 'Cars' track.

(Spoken in the voice of the pretentious Music Journalist).  ;)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 23, 2024, 09:57:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 23, 2024, 12:26:49 pm
Yeah Fuck off Bell Boy

So Sting was the Bell Boy on duty at the Queen's Hotel on the night of the famous kick off in '78? Well you learn something everyday!
 ;D
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 24, 2024, 04:53:06 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 22, 2024, 10:40:57 pm
That story reminds me of when the Jam were on tour in '78 and got into a punch up with the Australia national rugby league team.

https://thegamethatgotaway.wordpress.com/2016/10/04/remembering-when-the-kangaroo-tourists-crossed-swords-with-the-jam/#:~:text=The%20story%20of%20Paul%20Weller,of%20music's%20great%20urban%20myths.

They smelled of shrubs, and koala cubs and too may lions beatings
Re: Misheard Lyrics
October 24, 2024, 05:32:23 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on October 24, 2024, 04:53:06 pm
They smelled of shrubs, and koala cubs and too may lions beatings

:D
Re: Misheard Lyrics
Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
Eeeeeeeeel poppadom
Eeeeeeeeel poppadom
Eeeeeeeeel poppadom...

Moby - Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
Today at 12:40:19 am
Purple Haze

Excuse me while I kiss this guy.
