'And you'll be doing the boxerbeat, boxerbeat'



I used to sing 'And you'll be doing the bosum beat, bosum beat'.



I mean, how could I have possibly got that one wrong? There are clues all over the place, the name of the band, the name of the track. I mean, I think there was even a 'Boxer' dog featuring in the video ffs!





Totally irrelevant to this thread but I got talking to an ex JoBoxer at a party last year. I'd always hated them ( some of them had been in a great early punk days band Subway Sect so it felt let like a sell -out)- but he was really sound - bloke called Sean who was the really annoying ginger one in all their videos. I asked him if the talk of them getting the shit kicked out of them in Liverpool when they played there was true - he said it was. They'd played the Uni then after show headed down the State (pre House days and it was mostly Talking Heads, Kraftwerk type stuff) - they were in a post-gig state of adreneline and one of them got in argument with someone and then they got swarmed by a bunch of scals and got the absolute shit kicked out of them. The funny thing is he said they deserved it and it was one of his best tour memories ever.Around the same time I think the Beastie Boys took a bit of a kicking when they came to town too.