« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Misheard Lyrics  (Read 12426 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,807
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #200 on: December 11, 2023, 05:09:26 pm »
I always thought the lyrics and therefore the title of the song was Baby's on the Road again, only found out the other day its Davys On The Road again
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,069
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #201 on: December 12, 2023, 01:19:05 am »
The Doors - Five to One .

The old get old and the young get stronger
They take our weed and they make it longer .

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #202 on: December 13, 2023, 10:33:17 pm »
Hank Williams song.

Jumble oy goldfish pie me oh my oh

Son of a gun well have good fun on the boy oh

Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,672
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #203 on: December 14, 2023, 07:57:04 am »



"Why so sad, Bing?"

"It's my rubber arse. It's gone flat"

"Well you can borrow my rubber bum pump.."

"Rubber bum pump?"

"Rubber bum pump!"
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,808
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #204 on: December 16, 2023, 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2023, 11:35:50 am
La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."

My little sister used to sing the opening line as last night I dreamt of some petrol

As a kid, I innocently thought Michael Bolton sang how can we make love if we cant make a mess.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #205 on: December 16, 2023, 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 20, 2023, 05:28:50 pm
With the birds of shade it's a lonely view - Scar Tissue

Back in school we used to think it was Bert the Shed

28 years old I was etc.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #206 on: December 16, 2023, 02:03:29 pm »
Not a Misheard Lyric, but a band I was in way back used to sing AC/DC's It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll) as "It's A Long Way to the Shop if You Want a Sausage Roll"
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #207 on: December 19, 2023, 02:46:29 pm »
Prince's When Doves Cry.

Maybe I'm just like my Mother, she never shat inside.

Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #208 on: December 19, 2023, 02:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 19, 2023, 02:46:29 pm
Prince's When Doves Cry.

Maybe I'm just like my Mother, she never shat inside.



Maybe that's because she didn't load up on c*nts, or bring her friends...

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #209 on: December 19, 2023, 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 19, 2023, 02:49:21 pm
Maybe that's because she didn't load up on c*nts, or bring her friends...

 ;D
;D
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,808
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #210 on: December 20, 2023, 12:17:37 am »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 19, 2023, 02:49:21 pm
Maybe that's because she didn't load up on c*nts, or bring her friends...

 ;D

I remember on top of the pops Kurt sang load up on drugs and kill your friends

Or maybe I misheard that one.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,829
  • Truthiness
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #211 on: December 20, 2023, 08:50:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 20, 2023, 12:17:37 am
I remember on top of the pops Kurt sang load up on drugs and kill your friends

Or maybe I misheard that one.
He did. I think he used to sing that for tv performances.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dPtJtbRXi3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dPtJtbRXi3I</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #212 on: December 20, 2023, 01:53:04 pm »
was a lyric he used early

I laugh at that Morrissey impression on TOTP
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #213 on: January 21, 2024, 03:46:10 pm »
You can have it all if you like, and you, can perforate the rest of your life.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #214 on: January 21, 2024, 06:44:09 pm »
Deep ascension,
but we haven't been introduced
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #215 on: January 24, 2024, 04:12:19 pm »
Fly away on my sofa by the Red Hot Chili Peppers Zephyr Song
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,913
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #216 on: January 24, 2024, 04:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 24, 2024, 04:12:19 pm
Fly away on my sofa by the Red Hot Chili Peppers Zephyr Song

Surely its the Sofa Song? :D

Quote from: ToneLa on January 21, 2024, 06:44:09 pm
Deep ascension,
but we haven't been introduced

Made me realise I havent a clue what the lyrics actually are to that!
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,829
  • Truthiness
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #217 on: January 24, 2024, 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2024, 04:24:29 pm


Made me realise I havent a clue what the lyrics actually are to that!
Du bist sehr schön.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,690
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #218 on: January 25, 2024, 12:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 24, 2024, 04:12:19 pm
Fly away on my sofa by the Red Hot Chili Peppers Zephyr Song
Used to think it said "fly away on my cell phone"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,721
    • @hartejack
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #219 on: January 25, 2024, 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 16, 2023, 01:38:10 pm
Back in school we used to think it was Bert the Shed

28 years old I was etc.

"We built a shed it's a lovely view"
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #220 on: February 5, 2024, 12:00:38 pm »
Enola Gay by O.M.D, for years thought the conditions normal line was contentious novel. No idea why.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #221 on: February 5, 2024, 04:29:02 pm »
One of the more well known lyrics was " scuse me while I kiss this guy" by Jimi Hendrix Purple Haze.

My own misheard lyrics were "When the moon hits your eye like a big piece of pie" in Dean Martins song That's Amore.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #222 on: February 7, 2024, 09:25:20 pm »
It's wasn't amore, it was someone's bare arse hanging out a car window when you were standing too close to the kerb in Bensonhurst.
Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #223 on: February 22, 2024, 08:43:40 pm »
Beyonce - Single Ladies
I wanna pickled egg, I wanna pickled egg

I do have the excuse of being pretty deaf, but I'm telling you, once you've convinced yourself I'm right they're the only lyrics you'll ever hear for that song
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #224 on: February 26, 2024, 11:52:47 am »
The chorus of Macy Gray's "I Try" always sounded to me as

I try to say goodbye and I choke (yeah)
Try to walk away and I stumble
Though I try to hide it, it's clear
I blow bubbles when you are not near

Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #225 on: March 9, 2024, 11:16:17 pm »
Tam bo li de say de moi ya
Yeah, mumbo jumbo

Lionel Richie - All Night Long
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,427
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #226 on: March 11, 2024, 08:52:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  9, 2024, 11:16:17 pm
Tam bo li de say de moi ya
Yeah, mumbo jumbo

Lionel Richie - All Night Long
They're not the real lyrics?   >:( :o
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 622
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #227 on: March 13, 2024, 10:42:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  9, 2024, 11:16:17 pm
Tam bo li de say de moi ya
Yeah, mumbo jumbo

Lionel Richie - All Night Long


Yes, thats exactly what I hear! 🙊☺️
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #228 on: Today at 03:08:16 am »
Me: I feel good things for you (I want you back)
Patrice: I've been lookin' for you (Haven't you heard)

Havent You Heard - Patrice Rushen
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #229 on: Today at 03:10:20 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 