Author Topic: Racism in Football

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1960 on: October 15, 2022, 01:48:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 15, 2022, 01:22:05 pm
Just utterly depressing. ::)

Quote from: reddebs on October 15, 2022, 01:25:15 pm
He looks a delightful cocky little racist twat. 

I hope someone breaks his pretty little face for him when he's bigging himself up in town.
Does deserve a slap.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1961 on: October 15, 2022, 02:32:55 pm »
There are some terrible takes in Toneys thread.

This is the worst

https://twitter.com/WestLondonR/status/1581206991313154050

 :duh

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1962 on: October 15, 2022, 03:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 15, 2022, 02:32:55 pm
There are some terrible takes in Toneys thread.

This is the worst

https://twitter.com/WestLondonR/status/1581206991313154050

 :duh

He is trying to excuse the abuser claiming he is a kid, when one look at the bio tells us he is actually 23 and more than old enough to know better.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1963 on: October 15, 2022, 03:11:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 15, 2022, 01:22:05 pm
Just utterly depressing. ::)

Saw that just before. The way this sort of abuse has become acceptable is so depressing. A lot of reasons but when we have a constant diet of racist dogwhistles from our politicians and their client media it is not unexpected.
There was a time when I thought we had moved on a ways and matured a little bit as a society (and it is a societal thing not a football thing) and then the whole racism/xenophobia was given fresh legs by goshites like Frottage and Trump, who knew there was money to be made from hate. The media are as guilty with their promotion of people like Hopkins and Brewer, and now the new generation of Grimes and Corcoran. Monetising hate with clickbait and engagement under the umbrella of debating points has emboldened these low life individuals.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1964 on: October 15, 2022, 03:13:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 15, 2022, 03:06:39 pm
He is trying to excuse the abuser claiming he is a kid, when one look at the bio tells us he is actually 23 and more than old enough to know better.

Hes also telling IT, to be the bigger man, its horrific
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1965 on: October 15, 2022, 03:17:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 15, 2022, 03:11:57 pm
Saw that just before. The way this sort of abuse has become acceptable is so depressing. A lot of reasons but when we have a constant diet of racist dogwhistles from our politicians and their client media it is not unexpected.
There was a time when I thought we had moved on a ways and matured a little bit as a society (and it is a societal thing not a football thing) and then the whole racism/xenophobia was given fresh legs by goshites like Frottage and Trump, who knew there was money to be made from hate. The media are as guilty with their promotion of people like Hopkins and Brewer, and now the new generation of Grimes and Corcoran. Monetising hate with clickbait and engagement under the umbrella of debating points has emboldened these low life individuals.

I couldn't put it better myself, those politicians have so much to answer for. They should all be put in the dock.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1966 on: October 15, 2022, 03:17:42 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 15, 2022, 03:11:57 pm
Saw that just before. The way this sort of abuse has become acceptable is so depressing. A lot of reasons but when we have a constant diet of racist dogwhistles from our politicians and their client media it is not unexpected.
There was a time when I thought we had moved on a ways and matured a little bit as a society (and it is a societal thing not a football thing) and then the whole racism/xenophobia was given fresh legs by goshites like Frottage and Trump, who knew there was money to be made from hate. The media are as guilty with their promotion of people like Hopkins and Brewer, and now the new generation of Grimes and Corcoran. Monetising hate with clickbait and engagement under the umbrella of debating points has emboldened these low life individuals.

Spot on.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1967 on: October 15, 2022, 03:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 15, 2022, 03:13:04 pm
Hes also telling IT, to be the bigger man, its horrific

He's nothing more than an apologist the bit you quoted shows it.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1968 on: October 15, 2022, 03:30:32 pm »
Racism along with homophobia and sexism has never gone away from those who are racists, homophobes and sexists, they just knew they had to hide their views from anyone not in their circle.

Unfortunately my hubby is one of them despite me constantly berating him for it. 
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1969 on: October 15, 2022, 04:08:24 pm »
Glad I don't have Twitter.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1970 on: October 15, 2022, 04:21:37 pm »
 ???
Quote from: jillc on October 15, 2022, 03:17:32 pm
I couldn't put it better myself, those politicians have so much to answer for. They should all be put in the dock.

For me its the likes of LBC and others who have these parasites as presenters.
Roger Phillips used to do a Radio Merseyside phone in and I would catch bits driving between meetings at lunchtime. He would argue the toss with whoever phoned in, providing an alternative view to whatever was put forward. He rarely put a personal view and often reversed his position with the following caller. He was always getting stick for being left/right wing.  However, Brewer and the others are the ones putting the point forward and arguing it against anyone who opposes it, whilst agreeing with anyone who is on her side of the argument. What it does is create an echo chamber where her poisonous views are promoted, validated  and disseminated, and any sensible opposition views ridiculed as Wokeism from snowflakes. Hopkins went too far and Brewer stepped in. LBC have discovered that these shows get engagement and clicks and they have monetised that with advertising revenues. They make a large profit for their offshore based owners. Such is the financial gain from it we see the rise of the next generation of wannabes. Grimes, Corcoran and Heywood all stir up hate in the hope of a lucrative LBC job
This is where Cameron and May led us to. The hostile environment was their way of dividing society.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1971 on: October 15, 2022, 04:26:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 15, 2022, 04:21:37 pm
???
For me its the likes of LBC and others who have these parasites as presenters.
Roger Phillips used to do a Radio Merseyside phone in and I would catch bits driving between meetings at lunchtime. He would argue the toss with whoever phoned in, providing an alternative view to whatever was put forward. He rarely put a personal view and often reversed his position with the following caller. He was always getting stick for being left/right wing.  However, Brewer and the others are the ones putting the point forward and arguing it against anyone who opposes it, whilst agreeing with anyone who is on her side of the argument. What it does is create an echo chamber where her poisonous views are promoted, validated  and disseminated, and any sensible opposition views ridiculed as Wokeism from snowflakes. Hopkins went too far and Brewer stepped in. LBC have discovered that these shows get engagement and clicks and they have monetised that with advertising revenues. They make a large profit for their offshore based owners. Such is the financial gain from it we see the rise of the next generation of wannabes. Grimes, Corcoran and Heywood all stir up hate in the hope of a lucrative LBC job
This is where Cameron and May led us to. The hostile environment was their way of dividing society.

Another great post, Phillips used to do a great job. I never listened to his show by choice but the old bods in our office would do so and I marvelled at his patience with some ringing up. As you say though, it's all about clicks and nothing is off limits now which means we have pretty much embraced everything and people take it for granted, that they can say what they want regardless how unpleasant it is.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1972 on: October 15, 2022, 04:30:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 15, 2022, 04:08:24 pm
Glad I don't have Twitter.

There is a lot of good on twitter though, as ever it is all about how individuals behave when they have a twitter account. You can either use it for good or you use it for bad, it's up to you. I have been on many supportive campaigns on twitter and mixed with some decent people. It's the lack of punishment for those that misuse it where the problem lies, but isn't that the case with everything now?
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1973 on: October 15, 2022, 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 15, 2022, 04:08:24 pm
Glad I don't have Twitter.

Unfortunately it goes way beyond twitter. Social media is just the latest way for people to push hate and you have huge amounts of people using it as a platform to do it without consequences because big firms dont want to lose money.

A huge problem in terms of racism is that too many people simply do not want to learn more about other people and would much sooner go off ridiculous beliefs and push this ridiculous myth that 'their country is being taken away from them and they're the minority now' or throw out the whataboutery angle of 'but we're not as bad as...' There are a shitload more people who hold racist views in this country than people care to admit, there's even been an incident of it on here recently
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1974 on: October 15, 2022, 07:51:11 pm »
Ian St John was a cock when Houllier was in charge. Always called him the Frenchman and never by his name. You could feel the hostility in his voice at times as well. All because he took over after his mate Roy Evans.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1975 on: October 15, 2022, 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October 15, 2022, 07:51:11 pm
Ian St John was a cock when Houllier was in charge. Always called him the Frenchman and never by his name. You could feel the hostility in his voice at times as well. All because he took over after his mate Roy Evans.
This post should probably be deleted but I'll leave it up with an explanation. There's no evidence at all that his comments had a racist undertone, it stemmed from absolute loyalty to Roy and indeed a significant bitterness towards Gérard being set up and eventually taking over from Roy.

Unless you have proof otherwise mate, you're wrong to present your comment in this thread.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1976 on: October 15, 2022, 08:34:37 pm »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=12169.0

You could sense the anger in St Johns voice when he spoke about him. Never referred to him as Gerard or Houllier. He always used to come across as poor on the radio when he did that. Just my opinion mind.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1977 on: October 15, 2022, 11:05:49 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1978 on: October 15, 2022, 11:07:23 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1979 on: October 15, 2022, 11:07:46 pm »
all racism
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1980 on: October 15, 2022, 11:08:36 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1981 on: October 15, 2022, 11:10:00 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1982 on: October 15, 2022, 11:11:18 pm »
Quote from: mainone on October 15, 2022, 11:10:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61772581

Thats rubbish.

Ronalds case was heard in America, the two you refer to are heard in this country.

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1983 on: October 15, 2022, 11:12:29 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1984 on: October 15, 2022, 11:14:37 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1985 on: October 15, 2022, 11:16:54 pm »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1986 on: October 17, 2022, 11:39:42 am »
Instagram's parent company, Meta, have told Sky Sports News they are unable to take action on the account which racially abused Ivan Toney because it has not been reported through their in-app tools.

Disgraceful... but not suprising
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1987 on: October 17, 2022, 11:46:26 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 17, 2022, 11:39:42 am
Instagram's parent company, Meta, have told Sky Sports News they are unable to take action on the account which racially abused Ivan Toney because it has not been reported through their in-app tools.

Disgraceful... but not suprising

Quote
Liverpool and Meta agree deal for digital metaverse apparel
English soccer giants become first club to offer sportswear in Avatars Store.

https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/liverpool-fc-meta-avatars-store-metaverse-kits-nfts/
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1988 on: October 17, 2022, 04:05:39 pm »
Are the FA going to do something about the Sunderland fans and their disgraceful songs and slurs to James McClean at the weekend ?  Is it acceptable for them to hand out sectarian abuse for the whole game and get away with it now ?  The media are all over the ladies football and their dressing rooms songs, which were wrong. What about when its the other way around ? Nothing will happen as per usual. The abuse he gets is disgusting, and nothing is ever done
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 08:57:41 am »
Ladies and gentleman The FA!!!

The FA has revealed a string of offensive racial remarks by John Yems but still concluded the former Crawley manager is "not a conscious racist".

Yems has been banned from football for 15 months for multiple breaches of the Football Association's rule relating to discriminatory comments.

The 63-year-old was charged by the Football Association after he made 16 alleged comments which "included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender" to Crawley players between 2019 and 2022.

Yems admitted to one charge and was found guilty of 11 others relating to comments that referenced either ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender between 2019 and 2022.

An independent regulatory commission found four others to be unproven as Yems was earlier this month banned from all football-related activity up to and including June 1, 2024.

But the FA panel did, however conclude that Yems:

- Described Muslim members of the squad as "terrorists"
- Deliberately mispronounced the second half of Arnold Schwarzenegger's name to emphasise the N-word
- Used a racial stereotype to a black player of African origin by asking if he liked jerk chicken
- Told Muslim players "your people blow up stuff with vests"
- Said that an Iraqi youth international at the club "would probably blow up the stadium"
- Repeatedly made comments about another player "carrying a bomb in his bag"
- Called one player a "curry muncher" and asked if the player was unhappy that they did not server "curry pizza"
- Made a remark to one player about "how dark his skin is'" on his return to Crawley after representing Grenada

A sanctions document indicates the FA pushed for a two-year suspension but the independent panel agreed with Yems' solicitors that their client was not a racist and neither did he "ever intend to make racist remarks".

The FA said in its findings: "We regard this as an extremely serious case. We have accepted that Mr Yems is not a conscious racist.

"If he were, an extremely lengthy, even permanent, suspension would be appropriate.

"Nevertheless, Mr Yems' 'banter' undoubtedly came across to the victims and others as offensive, racist and Islamophobic. Mr Yems simply paid no regard to the distress which his misplaced jocularity was causing."

Yems, who took charge of Crawley in December 2019, was suspended for 12 days prior to his dismissal in May.

A number of players from the League Two club took grievances to the Professional Footballers' Association, which sparked the investigations.


/

How THE FUCK can anyone read that list and conclude the person using them is not a racist? This ploy of hiding abuse behind the word banter needs to fuck off ASAP
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 09:02:50 am »
Almost as bad as Villa's equalities and diversity officer with historical islamaphobic tweets but retains her role, hoping she's 'learnt her lesson'

FA reprimand Aston Villa equality and diversity officer over Islamophobic tweets 

https://theathletic.com/4043729/2022/12/30/fa-aston-villa-islamophobic-tweets/
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 09:06:14 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:57:41 am
Ladies and gentleman The FA!!!

The FA has revealed a string of offensive racial remarks by John Yems but still concluded the former Crawley manager is "not a conscious racist".

Yems has been banned from football for 15 months for multiple breaches of the Football Association's rule relating to discriminatory comments.

The 63-year-old was charged by the Football Association after he made 16 alleged comments which "included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender" to Crawley players between 2019 and 2022.

Yems admitted to one charge and was found guilty of 11 others relating to comments that referenced either ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender between 2019 and 2022.

An independent regulatory commission found four others to be unproven as Yems was earlier this month banned from all football-related activity up to and including June 1, 2024.

But the FA panel did, however conclude that Yems:

- Described Muslim members of the squad as "terrorists"
- Deliberately mispronounced the second half of Arnold Schwarzenegger's name to emphasise the N-word
- Used a racial stereotype to a black player of African origin by asking if he liked jerk chicken
- Told Muslim players "your people blow up stuff with vests"
- Said that an Iraqi youth international at the club "would probably blow up the stadium"
- Repeatedly made comments about another player "carrying a bomb in his bag"
- Called one player a "curry muncher" and asked if the player was unhappy that they did not server "curry pizza"
- Made a remark to one player about "how dark his skin is'" on his return to Crawley after representing Grenada

A sanctions document indicates the FA pushed for a two-year suspension but the independent panel agreed with Yems' solicitors that their client was not a racist and neither did he "ever intend to make racist remarks".

The FA said in its findings: "We regard this as an extremely serious case. We have accepted that Mr Yems is not a conscious racist.

"If he were, an extremely lengthy, even permanent, suspension would be appropriate.

"Nevertheless, Mr Yems' 'banter' undoubtedly came across to the victims and others as offensive, racist and Islamophobic. Mr Yems simply paid no regard to the distress which his misplaced jocularity was causing."

Yems, who took charge of Crawley in December 2019, was suspended for 12 days prior to his dismissal in May.

A number of players from the League Two club took grievances to the Professional Footballers' Association, which sparked the investigations.


/

How THE FUCK can anyone read that list and conclude the person using them is not a racist? This ploy of hiding abuse behind the word banter needs to fuck off ASAP

Usual FA weasel words.
Hes not a conscious racist whatever that means.
Lucky those lads seem to be decent fellers and didnt thump him and make him an unconscious racist.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 09:51:01 am »
Fits in perfectly with all the other "institutionally racist" organisations we have in this country.

Old fogies wheeled out of their cupboards and dusted down to discuss and make decisions on things they've no understanding of.

It's classic "I'm not racist/sexist/homophobic I have friends that are ......."

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 10:01:03 am »
So ridiculous and yet they expect people to have faith in them to sort issues
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 10:17:23 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:57:41 am
Ladies and gentleman The FA!!!

<snip>

I would expect that kind of language from a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, the NF, Britain First, the BNP etc. He's an out and out racist and he's not bothered who knows it.

c*nt should have been banned for life.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
I was nearly expecting them to say he has black friends so he cant be racist. Thats normally the barometer.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
The FA has been shocking....
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:24:45 am
I was nearly expecting them to say he has black friends so he cant be racist. Thats normally the barometer.

And what exactly is your barometer?
I ask this because that definttion by todays Lefties/wokes will be very ddifferent from countless millions of regular people.

I woulld actually challenge you to go onto youtube and take a look at one of the Black Conservatives who have channels and look at the video footage they post. On there you will indeed see hours upon hours of racist language and behaviour. Unfortunately for you, it will be the kind of racism yourself and the mainstream media want covered up. You can see everything, from university professor calling for a certain racial group to be wiped out, to  a TV presenter saying people of a certain racial group are evil, sub- human and closer to animals than humans. That TV presenter not only kept his job but also had support from other celebs. Over on these channels you could watch hour after hour, day after day of genuine hardcore racism. I would challenge you to go onto onto the FBI site and look at their collated crime stats which are broken down into racial groupings. Look at those stats and then do the pro rata. 
I don't think you'll have integrity to take up my challenge and go watch the videos put up by the likes of Officer Tatum, because if you care to take the time to look at the facts they will completely destroy the lies and massive hypocrisy of the leftwing narrative.

See. The difference between myself and everyother half decent non leftie, is that we/they will call out all racism and injustice wherever it is or whoever it is against.  Always have and always will, even if that sometimes means  having to speak the uncomfortable truth.


.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1998 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm »
Quote
- Described Muslim members of the squad as "terrorists"
- Deliberately mispronounced the second half of Arnold Schwarzenegger's name to emphasise the N-word
- Used a racial stereotype to a black player of African origin by asking if he liked jerk chicken
- Told Muslim players "your people blow up stuff with vests"
- Said that an Iraqi youth international at the club "would probably blow up the stadium"
- Repeatedly made comments about another player "carrying a bomb in his bag"
- Called one player a "curry muncher" and asked if the player was unhappy that they did not server "curry pizza"
- Made a remark to one player about "how dark his skin is'" on his return to Crawley after representing Grenada

Fucking hell!  :o :butt
