Racism in Football

Re: Racism in Football
September 10, 2021, 03:48:27 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September 10, 2021, 03:41:57 pm
Ironically you're now doing what you just accused me of. We're talking about England and you've brought up the rest of the world!!

The bringing up England when someone else does it is silly, agree with you there 100%. Which is exactly why my post started with the words 'both are ridiculous'. That applies across the board, whenever it happens and wherever it happens, makes me fucking sick.

By the same token you're using 'its a worldwide societal issue' is a way of absolving England of quite so much blame.

The tarring with the same brush thing all depends on context. Sometimes YES people go way overboard and lump loads of people into a group with a negative connotation when they've done little/nothing to be placed in that group, that will cause people to get on the defensive. There is however also the side of people getting defensive when they haven't been grouped with anyone or labelled anything, which is their own personal issue to deal with. Personally I couldn't give a fuck about levels of racism, wrong is wrong, if I see societal issues in the country that are extremely harmful, that is my focus and I will speak on it. I've spent the entirety of my life being harrassed, abused, witnessing the same for my loved ones, strangers and more all based on skin colour, I really couldn't care less if it might have happened a bit more often if I lived in x, y or z and the very suggestion comes across as 'okay it's not great but look at this place, it could be worse for you so be greatful', As long as I see and experience racism I will be disgusted by it and my focus is where I live right now. You talk about the racism being on a different level but think about that, REALLY think about it in context of what we've seen and heard has happened to people from fans who are from this country and i'd ask whether that was the worst you've seen. Again the dragging England into discussions without some sort of relevant context isn't something I agree with, but I for one am sick to fucking death of people dismissing the fact racism is a prevalent issue in this country and pretending it's not that bad. Live with it and experience it personally and then tell me about levels

I'm not absolving England of any blame. We have a racist government, and will have a racist government for the forseeable future. The biggest referendum probably in the countries history was pretty much 'how racist is the country?' and the result was 'pretty racist'. But thats the same almost across the board, and nothing gets resolved if people keep using their own clear hatred of a particular country to muddy the subject (SDDL was absolutely awful for this during the Euros).

And that: and the very suggestion comes across as 'okay it's not great but look at this place, it could be worse for you so be greatful' is just horseshit and you know it
Re: Racism in Football
September 10, 2021, 04:06:44 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 10, 2021, 03:48:27 pm
I'm not absolving England of any blame. We have a racist government, and will have a racist government for the forseeable future. The biggest referendum probably in the countries history was pretty much 'how racist is the country?' and the result was 'pretty racist'. But thats the same almost across the board, and nothing gets resolved if people keep using their own clear hatred of a particular country to muddy the subject (SDDL was absolutely awful for this during the Euros).

And that: and the very suggestion comes across as 'okay it's not great but look at this place, it could be worse for you so be greatful' is just horseshit and you know it

You're quite literally telling a black man expressing how it feels to have something particular said to them it's 'horseshit'.

:lmao

Re: Racism in Football
September 10, 2021, 04:08:43 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September 10, 2021, 04:06:44 pm
You're quite literally telling a black man expressing how it feels to have something particular said to them is 'horseshit'.

:lmao

Grow up, again you know full well that's not what's just happened :thumbup
Re: Racism in Football
September 10, 2021, 04:10:46 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 10, 2021, 04:08:43 pm
Grow up, again you know full well that's not what's just happened :thumbup

The suggestion COMES ACROSS is me directly explaining how something feels as a person from that particular group having that said to them 

How can you tell me how something comes across to me?
Re: Racism in Football
September 10, 2021, 06:04:48 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 10, 2021, 03:20:58 pm
Its a worldwide society problem though, that's the point and its getting worse. And it is worse in certain countries, thats just a fact. People trying to use it as a stick to beat 'England' with doesn't help in the slightest (and they do, just go and look at Andy and Sudden Death Draft Losers posts about the subject).

....and I think its also pretty natural to get defensive about the subject if you class yourself as 'English' or 'an England fan' and you've got posters tarring you with the same brush as knuckle header thugs, particularly after that Hungary game where the racism was on a completely different level to anything you see here and people can't help but go 'yeah but England'.

Aye. England has problem with racism but compared to some other countries, or most of other countries, England isn't anywhere near of being the worst. Only people who never traveled outside England will say otherwise. I've been to some countries where racism is a norm.
Re: Racism in Football
September 10, 2021, 10:40:29 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 10, 2021, 06:04:48 pm
Aye. England has problem with racism but compared to some other countries, or most of other countries, England isn't anywhere near of being the worst. Only people who never traveled outside England will say otherwise. I've been to some countries where racism is a norm.
It's the majority of the planet, it's a worldwide problem unfortunately and that's against people of all colours and cultures - the thing is in a lot of places if its not racism than its tribalism. I'd say England and Canada are probably the least racist countries I've been to. I've had issues in even so called progressive countries like Sweden, Denmark and France.
Re: Racism in Football
September 18, 2021, 09:50:12 pm
Sadly our boy Rhys Williams has been at the end of racist abuse today while playing for Swansea vs Luton Town  :no

Statement from Swansea City:

Towards the end of todays Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments made towards Swansea Citys Rhys Williams from a home spectator.

An official report was filed with the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police at full-time.

Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to both Bedfordshire Police and Luton Town Football Club for their swift response at the end of the game.

Bedfordshire Police has launched a full investigation into the incident. Officers have been to the ground to carry out enquiries and are working with Luton Town to identify the people involved.

Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club and we are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.

Swansea City will continue to work with the relevant authorities on this matter.

https://www.swanseacity.com/news/club-statement-7
Re: Racism in Football
September 21, 2021, 03:31:58 pm
Hungary have to play 1 FIFA match behind closed doors (with a 2nd suspended for 2 years) and pay approx £160k fine for the fan behaviour during the England match on September 2nd
Re: Racism in Football
September 21, 2021, 03:40:49 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 21, 2021, 03:31:58 pm
Hungary have to play 1 FIFA match behind closed doors (with a 2nd suspended for 2 years) and pay approx £160k fine for the fan behaviour during the England match on September 2nd

Wow, that is going to really make those fans think about their behaviour.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm
Czech children booing Glenn Kamara. What a time to be alive.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
I thought the Czechs were more civilised than that. The further east in Europe you go the more racist people seem to be, but I honestly thought the Czechs weren't so self-pitying. On the evidence tonight they have a serious problem. Children too! They must be really fucked up.
Re: Racism in Football
Today at 08:27:24 am
They were booing a player that was racially abused by their bitter rivals. Some things can bring all people together.
Re: Racism in Football
Today at 11:44:45 am
You can't seriously think they were all booing because they are racist... Football supporters boo for the sake of booing, but I assume they just think he was making up the racial abuse.
Czechs are some of the nicest people I have met while travelling, I've certainely seen more racism from the English.
Re: Racism in Football
Today at 12:56:20 pm
Yeah but have you been a person of colour living in Eastern Europe? Laughable that people think England is more racist.
