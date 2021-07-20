« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 105508 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1880 on: July 20, 2021, 06:27:17 pm »
So apparently a guy felt it was cool to label Saka, Sancho and Rashford 'coons' after the Euro final and is now complaining he's getting people message him regarding it and he's stating 'no one deserves this'.

Funny how he felt okay to send abuse and deemed the mentioned players deserving of that abuse but when it's him the abuse is unjust
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1881 on: July 20, 2021, 06:30:55 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on July 20, 2021, 05:59:55 pm
I dont think we can say its a minority of people anymore. I think with all of the above its a lot more prevalent than we think. Christ, Hollywood was built on it.

Always go back to its always been there. The village idiots used to congregate in the local pubs and spout bollocks all night and youd shake your heads and not argue as the idiots would wear you down and beat you with experience. Now theyve all shifted online and those fuckers find each other faster than you can say hello

these people are just so fucking .
Theres so much more that brings us together. So much more

Of course it's a minority & I bet that a few of them have multiple accounts,it's just like over in the states where 60% of antivax covid posts were made by just 10 people.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1882 on: July 21, 2021, 01:54:08 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 20, 2021, 06:27:17 pm
So apparently a guy felt it was cool to label Saka, Sancho and Rashford 'coons' after the Euro final and is now complaining he's getting people message him regarding it and he's stating 'no one deserves this'.

Funny how he felt okay to send abuse and deemed the mentioned players deserving of that abuse but when it's him the abuse is unjust
I think it highlights the entitlement epidemic we see today. So many feel they are entitled to dish out all manner of abusive and offensive stuff, but they cry off, kicking and screaming, if they get anything back in return. We've seen it a million times ourselves when Hillsborough trolls get exposed.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,784
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1883 on: August 3, 2021, 05:46:31 pm »
PL/Players Statement.

"Players from all 20 Premier League clubs will continue to take the knee ahead of matches this season to highlight their opposition to racism."

"We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism."

Players and match officials will also continue to wear a 'No Room For Racism' badge on their shirts.


Great decision by all.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1884 on: August 3, 2021, 05:52:51 pm »
Very good news. Need to keep sending this message out - Racism is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1885 on: August 3, 2021, 05:56:46 pm »
Dock points or forced to play behind closed doors if you boo, hopefully relegate Burnley that way
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1886 on: August 5, 2021, 12:24:21 am »
Remember the line they ran with claiming something ridiculous like 5 of the abusive racist posts/tweets following the Euro final were from the uk. Funnily enough they've somehow resulted in 11 arrests... so far.

I do wish they would stop with this bullshit downplaying of the problem with racism in this country and trying to water down figures in an effort to make out it isn't a huge issue
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,321
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1887 on: August 5, 2021, 12:44:15 am »
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1888 on: August 6, 2021, 10:02:12 pm »
Michael Holding on TMS today. A must listen.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p09rk6b6
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1889 on: August 6, 2021, 10:05:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August  5, 2021, 12:24:21 am
Remember the line they ran with claiming something ridiculous like 5 of the abusive racist posts/tweets following the Euro final were from the uk. Funnily enough they've somehow resulted in 11 arrests... so far.

I do wish they would stop with this bullshit downplaying of the problem with racism in this country and trying to water down figures in an effort to make out it isn't a huge issue

But saw figures yesterday - can't remember where - that about 75% 0f those investigated were outside UK. At least those in this country stand a chance of being held to account.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,814
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1890 on: August 10, 2021, 04:00:18 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58159878

Quote
The UK was "by far" the main origin of the "abhorrent racist abuse" on Twitter after England lost the Euro 2020 final, the social media platform has said.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were abused after missing in the penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Twitter removed 1,622 tweets in the next 24 hours but identify verification "would have been unlikely to prevent the abuse", it said.

"Of the permanently suspended accounts, 99% of their owners were identifiable."

Police arrested 11 people for sending racist social media messages after the final, with almost four times more of the criminal comments being posted by people overseas than in the UK.

However, Twitter said: "While many have quite rightly highlighted the global nature of the conversation, it is also important to acknowledge the UK was - by far - the largest country of origin for the abusive tweets we removed."

Automated tools helped the platform immediately identify and remove the tweets.

"Since our update in February, we've improved our proactive tools to identify racist abuse and removed just under 13,000 Tweets - of which 95% were identified proactively," Twitter added.

"Soon, we will be testing a new product feature that temporarily autoblocks accounts using harmful language.

"We're determined to do all we can, along with our partners, to stop these abhorrent views and behaviours being seen on and off the platform."

There have been numerous calls from within football for social media companies to take more action against discrimination on their platforms.

Earlier this year clubs, players, athletes and a number of sporting bodies took part in a four-day boycott of social media in an attempt to tackle abuse and discrimination.

And last week the Professional Footballers' Association called on Twitter to stop taking the "easy" option to tackle abuse aimed at players online.

New research showed a 48% rise in racist abuse sent to players on the social media platform during the second half of last season, and that the majority of accounts that sent the abuse were still on Twitter as recently as last month.

After Rashford, Saka and Sancho were targeted, there was condemnation from, among others, the Duke of Cambridge, the Football Association and Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.​

Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,151
  • YNWA
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1891 on: August 10, 2021, 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2021, 04:00:18 pm
Twitter removed 1,622 tweets in the next 24 hours but identify verification "would have been unlikely to prevent the abuse", it said.

"Of the permanently suspended accounts, 99% of their owners were identifiable."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58159878

Then you'd hope 1606 have now been arrested  ::)
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1892 on: August 10, 2021, 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2021, 04:00:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58159878

New research showed a 48% rise in racist abuse sent to players on the social media platform during the second half of last season, and that the majority of accounts that sent the abuse were still on Twitter as recently as last month.

After Rashford, Saka and Sancho were targeted, there was condemnation from, among others, the Duke of Cambridge, the Football Association and Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.​


Interesting! Ironically the more focus that is put on racist abuse online the more it increases. The more debate about kneeling, the worse it gets online

I'm not sure easy answers exist to this...
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1893 on: August 10, 2021, 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on August 10, 2021, 06:17:57 pm
Interesting! Ironically the more focus that is put on racist abuse online the more it increases. The more debate about kneeling, the worse it gets online

I'm not sure easy answers exist to this...

Do you have numbers to back that up?

Rashford received 70+ messages alone after the Europa League final. That's one player
That was prior to right wing knobheads crying about a knee at the euros.

I doubt taking a knee makes people more racist. But it has highlighted it far far more. And unfortunately proved that the players were correct to be taking the knee in response to the online abuse they received.

It's been the most visible anti racism symbol I can recall. It has highlighted the abuse they receive on a regular basis, and has been far more effective than kick it out has ever been. It's no wonder some want it stopped.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1894 on: August 10, 2021, 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2021, 04:00:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58159878


Funny that after all their bullshit stories that the 'England isn't racist' brigade clung to for dear life
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1895 on: August 10, 2021, 10:27:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August 10, 2021, 09:46:17 pm
Funny that after all their bullshit stories that the 'England isn't racist' brigade clung to for dear life

If Twitter can jdentify them why not pass them to the police.

Or ban them permanently from the platform. And it would be interesting if Twitter could release details of the areas of the country the Tweeters live.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1896 on: August 11, 2021, 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: Craig S on August 10, 2021, 08:29:47 pm
Do you have numbers to back that up?


Rashford received 70+ messages alone after the Europa League final. That's one player
That was prior to right wing knobheads crying about a knee at the euros.

I have no numbers, other than the alarming 48% increase in the 2nd half of the season, indicated in the post above. "The  crying about a knee" seriously started approx halfway thru the season when fans were let into grounds in the country and the booing started then, this was when the debate about a knee picked up steam and seemingly was when there was this  48% increase in racism online. If the debate about a knee didn't partly lead to this 48% increase, then what did?

Quote
I doubt taking a knee makes people more racist. But it has highlighted it far far more. And unfortunately proved that the players were correct to be taking the knee in response to the online abuse they received.

It's been the most visible anti racism symbol I can recall. It has highlighted the abuse they receive on a regular basis, and has been far more effective than kick it out has ever been. It's no wonder some want it stopped.

It has been effective in flushing out the racism and getting something of a debate going. But has had the unintended consequence in  being partly responsible for a steep rise in more direct racism experienced by black footballers, you have to wonder if the juice is worth the squeeze.  The battleground for racism shouldn't be kneeling, but the rooney rule.  But this is a very complicated issue I accept.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1897 on: August 11, 2021, 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: markmywords on August 11, 2021, 11:35:15 am
I have no numbers, other than the alarming 48% increase in the 2nd half of the season, indicated in the post above. "The  crying about a knee" seriously started approx halfway thru the season when fans were let into grounds in the country and the booing started then, this was when the debate about a knee picked up steam and seemingly was when there was this  48% increase in racism online. If the debate about a knee didn't partly lead to this 48% increase, then what did?

It has been effective in flushing out the racism and getting something of a debate going. But has had the unintended consequence in  being partly responsible for a steep rise in more direct racism experienced by black footballers, you have to wonder if the juice is worth the squeeze.  The battleground for racism shouldn't be kneeling, but the rooney rule.  But this is a very complicated issue I accept.

I've heard many of my friends and family say "FFS they still doing that?  They've made the point, yeah rascism exists but just get on with the game it's been done to death."

My response is usually "well clearly not if that's how you feel."

It's not eradicating those opinions but it's definitely highlighting how much of it has always been there just rarely spoken about in public.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1898 on: August 11, 2021, 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on August 11, 2021, 11:35:15 am
I have no numbers, other than the alarming 48% increase in the 2nd half of the season, indicated in the post above. "The  crying about a knee" seriously started approx halfway thru the season when fans were let into grounds in the country and the booing started then, this was when the debate about a knee picked up steam and seemingly was when there was this  48% increase in racism online. If the debate about a knee didn't partly lead to this 48% increase, then what did?

It has been effective in flushing out the racism and getting something of a debate going. But has had the unintended consequence in  being partly responsible for a steep rise in more direct racism experienced by black footballers, you have to wonder if the juice is worth the squeeze.  The battleground for racism shouldn't be kneeling, but the rooney rule.  But this is a very complicated issue I accept.

Taking the knee prompts more overt expressions of racism because these knuckle draggers want footballers to shut up and stick to football. The fact this happens proves that there must continue to be action of some sort. The racists claim that they are offended by knee taking on the basis that it relates to BLM which they consider to be Marxist. But you can be sure that if the players did something else like linking arms they would boo that too.

Black players have sucked it up for years not saying anything for fear of being labelled as trouble makers. It didnt make racism go away at all so the racists have lost the right to tell decent folk how they should mark the fact that racism still exists. This is what this is about at its heart. There is a significant minority who are racism deniers and they bridle at any mention of racism. They cant argue on the facts so they resort to Trumpian tactics and try to turn it into a culture war. Far easier to talk about statues and flags than discuss the actual issue. Sadly too many people buy in to this bullshit.

There are no easy answers as you cant force people to be decent. But what we can do is not let them pretend there is no issue at all.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1899 on: August 24, 2021, 09:10:31 am »
Good words from a decent bloke.

It saddens me: Postecoglou denounces abuse of Celtics Japanese hero

Ange Postecoglou has launched an impassioned defence of new Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi after the Japanese international striker was the target of racist abuse from Rangers fans on social media.

Furuhashi has become an instant hero since Postecoglou brought him to Scotland from J.League club Vissel Kobe, scoring six goals across his first seven games for the Bhoys.

But a week out from the first Old Firm derby of the season, the 26-year-old forward was the subject of racist taunts and chants from a group of Rangers supporters in footage that surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Rangers have since issued indefinite bans to the fans identified in the video and the supporters club they belong to will not receive tickets for future matches. Police Scotland is making its own inquiries.

Postecoglou said he could not understand what motivates people to make such racist attacks against others.

To be honest it saddens me a lot, because Im the one whos brought him over here, he said in a video on Celtics website.

I spent three-and-a-half years in Japan and I was a foreigner. I was welcomed with open arms over there. Ive been lucky enough to walk around Glasgow with my family and you see all the different nationalities, the different establishments, whether thats restaurants, businesses and its obvious people come from all over the world here to make this city a great city.

I love that, thats kind of my background - Im an immigrant. Even if it is a minority [who are racist] it shouldnt be happening.

Its not about education, people are more than well aware of whats right and wrong. Just be a decent human being and treat people with respect.

Postecoglou said multiculturalism was also the beauty of football, pointing to how players like Shunsuke Nakamura, another former Japanese international, and Swedish striker Henrik Larsson had become legends of Celtic.

When you start bringing people from outside your own space, whether thats your nation or even your neighbourhood, thats when it enriches it. It enriches peoples lives, he said.

Thats why people leave their homes and come halfway across the world because theyre good at something. It actually enriches the place that you go to. Ive always loved that about football.

Football, I always thought, was a unifier because it didnt matter where you were from or what sort of economic status you might have had or whatever your background was, you could play this game. It brought people together.

Having Kyogo here, having [Israeli recruit] Liel Abada here - young men who I think put smiles on peoples faces, I dont see how people try to make a negative out of that.

This week shapes as the biggest of Postecoglous short tenure at Celtic, with two matches that have the potential to shape their season to come in the space of three days.

Then on Sunday evening (9pm AEST), Celtic will meet Rangers in the first Old Firm match of the 2021-22 campaign. A capacity crowd of more than 50,000 is expected at Ibrox, but there will be no Celtic fans in attendance due to a ticketing dispute between the two Glasgow club

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/it-saddens-me-postecoglou-denounces-abuse-of-celtic-s-japanese-hero-20210824-p58ldp.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,784
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1900 on: August 24, 2021, 10:51:15 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on August 11, 2021, 06:24:16 pm
Taking the knee prompts more overt expressions of racism because these knuckle draggers want footballers to shut up and stick to football. The fact this happens proves that there must continue to be action of some sort. The racists claim that they are offended by knee taking on the basis that it relates to BLM which they consider to be Marxist. But you can be sure that if the players did something else like linking arms they would boo that too.

Black players have sucked it up for years not saying anything for fear of being labelled as trouble makers. It didnt make racism go away at all so the racists have lost the right to tell decent folk how they should mark the fact that racism still exists. This is what this is about at its heart. There is a significant minority who are racism deniers and they bridle at any mention of racism. They cant argue on the facts so they resort to Trumpian tactics and try to turn it into a culture war. Far easier to talk about statues and flags than discuss the actual issue. Sadly too many people buy in to this bullshit.

There are no easy answers as you cant force people to be decent. But what we can do is not let them pretend there is no issue at all.

Good post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1901 on: August 25, 2021, 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 24, 2021, 09:10:31 am
Good words from a decent bloke.

It saddens me: Postecoglou denounces abuse of Celtics Japanese hero

Ange Postecoglou has launched an impassioned defence of new Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi after the Japanese international striker was the target of racist abuse from Rangers fans on social media.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/it-saddens-me-postecoglou-denounces-abuse-of-celtic-s-japanese-hero-20210824-p58ldp.html

Unacceptable from Rangers fans. I would have thought they are better than that.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 02:34:08 pm »
Good to see this being done, it happens way way too often and not highlighted enough

WIGAN Athletic have written to their League One rivals to warn clubs that the Football Association will charge them if the Republic of Ireland international James McClean is subjected to sectarian abuse in their stadium.
Wigan, whom McClean rejoined last week, sent a letter to clubs on Monday advising them to consider putting plans in place to respond to any inappropriate or unlawful chanting.

It is a proactive move by Wigan, for whom the Derry-born winger played previously between 2013 and 2015.

I am raising these matters with you to ensure you are fully sighted on the circumstances and to avoid your club being charged with contravening rule E20 by the FA, reads the letter from Wigans stadium safety officer and head of football administration, which goes on to thank clubs for their support.
If there were any issues during the game, it would also be helpful if you spoke to James to advise him of the action taken.

McClean had spent the previous three seasons at Stoke City after leaving West Bromwich Albion.

Last year Barnsley were fined £20,000 after some of their supporters directed sectarian abuse at McClean and the FA criticised the Championship club for not doing anything to prevent or deter such behaviour.

Huddersfield fans were warned last year over the public address system about their offensive behaviour after their game against Stoke was stopped in the second half, after McClean reported abuse to the referee.

McClean has said he has received more abuse than any other player during his 10-year spell in England.

He has been singled out for sectarian abuse after opting against wearing a poppy on his matchday shirt in recent years in respect of those who died in Derry on Bloody Sunday in 1972, a matter on which he has been vocal.

Of his decision in 2014, he said: I am very proud of where I come from and I just cannot do something that I believe is wrong.

This year the Football Association of Ireland offered its support to the winger after he suffered online abuse. McClean revealed he had been sent death threats via messages on Instagram and called for sectarian abuse to be taken seriously.

Is being abused for being Irish and anti-Irish abuse acceptable? he said
The Professional Game Match Officials will be asked to report any instances of abuse of which it becomes aware.

Against Barnsley in November 2019, McClean reported he had been racially abused to the referee, who advised the fourth official, who informed both clubs and stewards.

Wigan have discussed the reporting procedure with McClean, the FA, the PFA, Kick It Out, the English Football League and Greater Manchester police.
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1903 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Not exactly racism and didn't know where to shove this

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/marc-bola-middlesbrough-fa-charge-24906370

That to me is absolutely bonkers, he was 14 ffs, who didn't say stupid stuff at that age.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1904 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
Not exactly racism and didn't know where to shove this

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/marc-bola-middlesbrough-fa-charge-24906370

That to me is absolutely bonkers, he was 14 ffs, who didn't say stupid stuff at that age.


Pathetic.

Just you wait until they hear about what Ronaldo did.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1905 on: Yesterday at 09:37:18 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on August 25, 2021, 06:49:37 pm
Unacceptable from Rangers fans. I would have thought they are better than that.

You would have thought wrong. Massive knuckle dragger element to their support.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 08:35:59 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:37:18 pm
You would have thought wrong. Massive knuckle dragger element to their support.

Draping Parachute Regiment flags around grounds where they play is not about Help for Heroes.
Its deliberate provocation and  taunting of those seeking justice for those innocent people shot in Derry and Belfast by soldiers of that regiment.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 