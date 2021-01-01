« previous next »
Racism in Football

Quote from: S
Exactly. But again, the users won’t leave. They would leave in drones if they were paying subscriptions. Sort of like the pub example above.

Also, whilst the changes I outlined above would help things improve, Twitter don’t have to change anything. It’s not like they’re the BBC. They’re allowed to do whatever they want. It’s like when people complain about censorship on YouTube. I don’t know why people expect these platforms to be bastions of fairness and morality.

Hence why government (ha) have to be the ones to do action. They need to ban social media platforms operating or make sure their sign up procedures are verifiable and able to be handed over.

That's the only way you are stopping it. There are no other practical solutions.
Quote from: a treeless whopper
Hence why government (ha) have to be the ones to do action. They need to ban social media platforms operating or make sure their sign up procedures are verifiable and able to be handed over.

That's the only way you are stopping it. There are no other practical solutions.

Can really see our government do that.  Especially when one of their core 'values' is racism.
Quote from: a treeless whopper
Hence why government (ha) have to be the ones to do action. They need to ban social media platforms operating or make sure their sign up procedures are verifiable and able to be handed over.

That's the only way you are stopping it. There are no other practical solutions.
Yeah, thats more or less the only somewhat realistic solution I can think of.
Quote from: reddebs
I'd agree on the age group too.  Those I know are predominantly in the 50+ age group though it's not exclusively them as I also know plenty of thick dickheads in their 30s but they're also the offspring of those 50+ lot 😁

No surprise. You think about it, most of the worst of the hooligans are now in their 50's and 60's. Also, the world we grew up in was a lot different, we were possibly the last generation where the use of words like n*gger, c*on, s*mbo, w*p and P*ki were just thrown about casually without anyone giving a shit.
Quote from: rob1966
No surprise. You think about it, most of the worst of the hooligans are now in their 50's and 60's. Also, the world we grew up in was a lot different, we were possibly the last generation where the use of words like n*gger, c*on, s*mbo, w*p and P*ki were just thrown about casually without anyone giving a shit.

I genuinely thought we'd got past it in the 90s where I spent nearly a decade in multi cultural Sheffield.  My kids mates at school were from very differing backgrounds, all colours and creeds from all over the world and it was wonderful to see them integrate without hesitation.

It was only when I moved to Barnsley in 2001 that I realised it had never left us.  They were proud they were nothing like Sheffield and Rotherham who had refugees in their thousands from Somalia, Rwanda and Ethiopia to name just a few.

There was literally not one single person of colour at any of the schools in the village, where Paul or his mates worked or even any of the GP's.

A couple of Chinese takeaways and an Asian owned corner shop was the only "ethnics" in the area.

It was the influx of Eastern Europeans that seemed to send everyone over the edge.  They were taking our jobs, our houses, our school places and you couldn't get a doctors appointment for weeks cos it was full of them.

The nicest, friendliest, caring neighbours we had was a Romanian family who were with us for just over a year.  I was invited to join them for dinner, BBQs, breakfasts, drinks or a brew everytime we saw them and my granddaughter loved having someone to play with when she stayed even though she was 7 and David was only 4 and they couldn't understand a word each other said.  It was beautiful to see them just get on and she was gutted after they'd moved.

What I did realise was I didn't see or hear from any other neighbours whilst they were there, then heard about nothing but the trouble they'd caused and they were glad they'd gone.

Bear in mind this is the pit village, pretty much where the miners strike started, you couldn't get more left leaning, socialists of you'd cloned them.  I still have to correct Paul even now but it's like it's engrained in them.

It shocked me to be honest when I first moved there and I've no idea how it gets changed cos all those dickhead neighbours you're all sick of me moaning about we're all white, 30 somethings, males whose parents grew up with Paul and his mates so you know fuck all's changed.
Quote from: reddebs
Bear in mind this is the pit village, pretty much where the miners strike started, you couldn't get more left leaning, socialists of you'd cloned them.  I still have to correct Paul even now but it's like it's engrained in them.

It shocked me to be honest when I first moved there and I've no idea how it gets changed cos all those dickhead neighbours you're all sick of me moaning about we're all white, 30 somethings, males whose parents grew up with Paul and his mates so you know fuck all's changed.

These places are turning Tory now. Even Dennis Skinner lost his seat. This is the old 'Red Wall' crumbling.

Hartlepool went Tory in the by-election without the Brexit Party splitting the vote with the Tories. That's what happened in Barnsley (which has always been a Labour constituency). Looking at the last election Brexit Party got over 30% of the vote and Tories 22%. Labour hung on to the seat with 40%. If there was a by-election there tomorrow they'd probably get a Tory MP as they'd get most of the Brexit vote.
Quote from: Fromola
These places are turning Tory now. Even Dennis Skinner lost his seat. This is the old 'Red Wall' crumbling.

Hartlepool went Tory in the by-election without the Brexit Party splitting the vote with the Tories. That's what happened in Barnsley (which has always been a Labour constituency). Looking at the last election Brexit Party got over 30% of the vote and Tories 22%. Labour hung on to the seat with 40%. If there was a by-election there tomorrow they'd probably get a Tory MP as they'd get most of the Brexit vote.

I'm aware of that mate my point is, that racism was always in them despite their socialist beliefs.



