No surprise. You think about it, most of the worst of the hooligans are now in their 50's and 60's. Also, the world we grew up in was a lot different, we were possibly the last generation where the use of words like n*gger, c*on, s*mbo, w*p and P*ki were just thrown about casually without anyone giving a shit.



I genuinely thought we'd got past it in the 90s where I spent nearly a decade in multi cultural Sheffield. My kids mates at school were from very differing backgrounds, all colours and creeds from all over the world and it was wonderful to see them integrate without hesitation.It was only when I moved to Barnsley in 2001 that I realised it had never left us. They were proud they were nothing like Sheffield and Rotherham who had refugees in their thousands from Somalia, Rwanda and Ethiopia to name just a few.There was literally not one single person of colour at any of the schools in the village, where Paul or his mates worked or even any of the GP's.A couple of Chinese takeaways and an Asian owned corner shop was the only "ethnics" in the area.It was the influx of Eastern Europeans that seemed to send everyone over the edge. They were taking our jobs, our houses, our school places and you couldn't get a doctors appointment for weeks cos it was full of them.The nicest, friendliest, caring neighbours we had was a Romanian family who were with us for just over a year. I was invited to join them for dinner, BBQs, breakfasts, drinks or a brew everytime we saw them and my granddaughter loved having someone to play with when she stayed even though she was 7 and David was only 4 and they couldn't understand a word each other said. It was beautiful to see them just get on and she was gutted after they'd moved.What I did realise was I didn't see or hear from any other neighbours whilst they were there, then heard about nothing but the trouble they'd caused and they were glad they'd gone.Bear in mind this is the pit village, pretty much where the miners strike started, you couldn't get more left leaning, socialists of you'd cloned them. I still have to correct Paul even now but it's like it's engrained in them.It shocked me to be honest when I first moved there and I've no idea how it gets changed cos all those dickhead neighbours you're all sick of me moaning about we're all white, 30 somethings, males whose parents grew up with Paul and his mates so you know fuck all's changed.