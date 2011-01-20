So what is the solution then?



well as a starter, social media companies are able to create complex algorithms to block all sorts of content to protect brands, or to promote brands. it doesn't take the most sophisticated algorithm to suggest someone with 3 followers spamming monkey emojis on verified profiles is doing it maliciously.they also need to ramp up their teams that review abuse. they are able to do device bans and IP bans but rarely do either.when people aren't anonymous, people need to take responsibility in calling them out and informing their employers.people have got away with worse with their faces and names showing, just look at any local community facebook group - nearly always crawling with people with disgusting comments. only recently MAGA and QAnon types were banned off Twitter and just have moved over to Telegram, Gab and Parler which a cesspit of racism. making it more difficult for them to join social media doesn't solve fascism. it'll move elsewhere, including in the stadiums these England games were held in.arbitrarily requiring ID on social media is not a solution and impacts the same marginalised communities you are trying to protect.