The coaching discussion is totally off key and I'd be totally against the Rooney Rule in England, I'm a coach from an ethnic minority that is totally forgotten about in football. Nevermind the whole 'BAME' term which just groups everyone not white together.



The UK is probably one of the least racist countries in the world and then you see the booing of players taking the knee - this should just tell you how bad racism is across the world.



The whole misinformation about the slogan BLM and then the groups using that slogan for their politics itself has distorted the simple message that racism is unacceptable.



The players take the knee to say that racism is unacceptable. It's that simple but there's been nefarious racist twats spreading messages about marxism and blah blah blah that has diluted the message. I hope the players keep doing, fuck the racists.